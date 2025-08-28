Crooked Angus businessman ordered to pay back six-figure sum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crooked Angus businessman ordered to pay back six-figure sum

Douglas Piggot was jailed in 2023 for his role in his son's drug-dealing business at the family-run Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie.

By Jamie Buchan
Douglas Piggot appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
A crooked Angus businessman has been ordered to hand over a six-figure sum to settle a proceeds of crime action.

Carnoustie hotel boss Douglas Piggot was jailed in 2023 for his role in his son’s drug-dealing business.

The cannabis and cocaine operation was uncovered by police when they raided the family-run Dalhousie Hotel in March 2020.

Investigators also uncovered a variety of fake designer items, including bogus versions of Nike, Adidas, Apple and Jimmy Choo.

Police at the Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie in 2020

Prosecutors raised proceeds of crime action against 68-year-old Piggot in March 2024, initially pursuing him for about £500,000.

Now after 16 months of negotiations, lawyers acting for Piggot have finally agreed to settle.

At a confiscation hearing at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday, he was ordered to pay back just under £212,500 within six months.

Protracted proceedings

The court heard the agreement had been finalised just the day before.

The case was initially held up because Piggot was unable to access crucial paperwork while he was in prison.

He only got the chance to start going through his accounts when he was released in March last year.

At a previous appearance earlier this month, lawyers told the court that the matter would likely require a 10-day proof hearing with multiple witnesses.

Douglas Piggot leaving Perth Sheriff Court

Piggot was jailed for 42 weeks in October after admitting his part in a £20,000 drug dealing operation run by his 29-year-old son Bracken.

His lawyers argued that he was effectively prosecuted for not reporting his son to the police.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Piggot Snr had knowingly allowed his BMW to be used to sell packages of class A and B substances.

During the police raid around £16,000 cash was seized from the hotel safe.

Weeks before he was jailed, Piggot was sentenced to 150 hours unpaid work for stashing tens of thousands of pounds’ worth of counterfeit goods at the High Street establishment.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard that the bogus items were being held “as collateral to ensure loans he gave to people were repaid.”

Prosecutors said that if the goods were sold as real, they could fetch as much as £40,000.

Bracken Piggot was also jailed for his leading role in the drugs operation.

Speaking in mitigation at the sentencing hearing in October 2023, solicitor David Duncan said: “Mr Piggot had been trading at the hotel for a number of years, initially quite successfully.

“But towards the time of Covid, the business began to suffer.

“He tried to maintain a clientele by making financial arrangements for loans which, in hindsight, perhaps wasn’t the most appropriate thing to do.”

Son Bracken, who is a DJ and events promoter, admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs at the hotel and was jailed for 14 months in 2021.

