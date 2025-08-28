Crooked Angus businessman ordered to pay back six-figure sum

A crooked Angus businessman has been ordered to hand over a six-figure sum to settle a proceeds of crime action.

Carnoustie hotel boss Douglas Piggot was jailed in 2023 for his role in his son’s drug-dealing business.

The cannabis and cocaine operation was uncovered by police when they raided the family-run Dalhousie Hotel in March 2020.

Investigators also uncovered a variety of fake designer items, including bogus versions of Nike, Adidas, Apple and Jimmy Choo.

Prosecutors raised proceeds of crime action against 68-year-old Piggot in March 2024, initially pursuing him for about £500,000.

Now after 16 months of negotiations, lawyers acting for Piggot have finally agreed to settle.

At a confiscation hearing at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday, he was ordered to pay back just under £212,500 within six months.

Protracted proceedings

The court heard the agreement had been finalised just the day before.

The case was initially held up because Piggot was unable to access crucial paperwork while he was in prison.

He only got the chance to start going through his accounts when he was released in March last year.

At a previous appearance earlier this month, lawyers told the court that the matter would likely require a 10-day proof hearing with multiple witnesses.

Piggot was jailed for 42 weeks in October after admitting his part in a £20,000 drug dealing operation run by his 29-year-old son Bracken.

His lawyers argued that he was effectively prosecuted for not reporting his son to the police.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Piggot Snr had knowingly allowed his BMW to be used to sell packages of class A and B substances.

During the police raid around £16,000 cash was seized from the hotel safe.

Weeks before he was jailed, Piggot was sentenced to 150 hours unpaid work for stashing tens of thousands of pounds’ worth of counterfeit goods at the High Street establishment.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard that the bogus items were being held “as collateral to ensure loans he gave to people were repaid.”

Prosecutors said that if the goods were sold as real, they could fetch as much as £40,000.

Speaking in mitigation at the sentencing hearing in October 2023, solicitor David Duncan said: “Mr Piggot had been trading at the hotel for a number of years, initially quite successfully.

“But towards the time of Covid, the business began to suffer.

“He tried to maintain a clientele by making financial arrangements for loans which, in hindsight, perhaps wasn’t the most appropriate thing to do.”

Son Bracken, who is a DJ and events promoter, admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs at the hotel and was jailed for 14 months in 2021.

