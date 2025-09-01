Perth abuser threatened to share intimate photos of ex-girlfriend with his mates

An abusive ex-boyfriend threatened to share intimate snaps of his former partner with his friends as part of a “nasty” campaign of cruelty that spanned nearly three years.

Connor Dickson left his girlfriend feeling “trapped and terrified” after subjecting her to drunken aggression, degrading remarks and a barrage of unwanted gifts, money and emails.

Some of the incidents happened at public events including Perth’s Ladies Day and the 2023 Radio One Big Weekend where other revellers were forced to intervene.

Dickson, 25, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his now ex-partner between May 2022 and February 2025.

‘Unhappy that she was enjoying herself’

Fiscal depute Katie Stewart said the couple got together in February 2019 and separated in November 2024.

“The complainer stated that the accused would often use alcohol and become nasty and verbally abusive,” she said.

On May 12 2022, they went to Ladies Day at Perth Racecourse with friends.

The group, which was celebrating a 21st birthday, had booked to stay at a property in Barossa Street.

“The accused was drinking heavily throughout the day,” said Ms Stewart.

In the taxi home, he was “verbally abusive” to his partner, causing her to become upset and start crying.

“The two others in the taxi though the accused was unhappy because the complainer was enjoying herself,” the prosecutor said.

Later, Dickson went to apologise, but when his girlfriend started crying he said: “Here we f***ing go again.”

He told her that nobody loved her and she was adopted because her own parents didn’t love her.

Abuse at Big Weekend

The couple attended Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in May 2023.

Dickson drank “too much alcohol” and became “paranoid and jealous”.

He snatched his partner’s sunglasses off her head and threw them into the crowd.

“The accused then pushed the complainer around the crowd while accusing her of being unfaithful,” Ms Stewart said.

Other gig-goers had to intervene to separate Dickson from his partner.

The abuse continued after the woman ended the relationship, the court heard.

One afternoon, she walked out of work and saw Dickson waiting by her vehicle.

“He approached her with unwanted gifts of flowers, perfume and a handwritten note,” said the fiscal depute.

Later, he contacted her on Whatsapp and shared a folder of intimate images.

“These were photos she had shared throughout the relationship,” said Ms Stewart.

“He threatened to share the photos with his friends if she did not meet him to talk things over.”

‘A terrible catalogue of behaviour’

Dickson sent her money via a series of bank transfers.

Initially he gave her £180 followed by £80, but went on to send her several payments of between £1 and a penny.

The woman also received a “barrage” of emails from him, mainly asking her to rekindle the relationship.

He also sent her photos and videos showing self-harm.

The prosecutor said the woman had to change her daily routine and felt “trapped and terrified” of what Dickson could do to her.

The conduct was reported by police who went to Dickson’s home and asked him to delete the intimate photos from his phone.

Ms Stewart said the complainer wanted a non-harassment order (NHO) to be put in place “for as long as possible”.

The court heard that Dickson, who works for a local landscaping company, was remorseful and regretted his behaviour.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton told Dickson: “This is a terrible catalogue of behaviour inflicted on this young woman.

“It’s easy for people to play down this sort of behaviour, but this was nasty, particularly threatening to share her personal images.”

The sheriff sentenced Dickson to a community payback order, but warned if he breached it “custody remains a possibility for you.”

Dickson, of Sandpiper Gardens, Perth, was ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work and placed on supervision for a year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.