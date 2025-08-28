Former Ladbrokes boss from Perth charged with ‘conspiracy to defraud’

The Perth-based former CEO of gambling firm Ladbrokes is among 11 people who have been charged as part of an investigation into the provision of gambling services in Turkey.

Kenneth Alexander, 56, the former chief executive of the then GVC, now known as Entain, was charged with conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to bribe between 2011 and 2018, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Lee Feldman, 57, of East Hampton, New York, United States, the former chairman of the firm, was also charged with conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to bribe during the same period.

Also charged with the same offences are Richard Cooper, 64, from London, Robert Dowling 50, from Horsham, West Sussex, James Humberstone, 52, of Olney, Milton Keynes, Raymond Smart, 59 of Castel, Guernsey, and Richard Raubitschek-Smith, 49, of Harpenden, Hertfordshire.

Scott Masterton, 57, of Tetney, Grimsby, is charged with conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to bribe, fraudulent trading, cheating the public revenue and acting as a director of a company when undischarged bankrupt.

Alexander MacAngus, 64, of Grouville, Jersey is accused of conspiracy to defraud, while Caroline Roe, 48, from Staincross, Barnsley is charged with conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy to bribe, fraudulent trading and fraudulent evasion of income tax.

Robert Hoskin, 54, of Gibraltar, is charged with perverting the course of justice in February 2024.

‘A complex and international investigation’

The first hearing in the case will take place at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on October 6.

Richard Las, director of HMRC’s fraud investigation service, said: “This has been a complex and international investigation.

“These are serious charges that relate to conspiracy to defraud, bribery, cheating the public revenue, evasion of income tax and perverting the course of justice among others.”

Entain said in a statement: “The company has not been charged and none of the individuals charged are currently employed by the company or its group.”

