Former Ladbrokes boss from Perth charged with ‘conspiracy to defraud’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Former Ladbrokes boss from Perth charged with ‘conspiracy to defraud’

Kenneth Alexander, 56, was charged following a probe into gambling services in Turkey.

By Ted Hennessey, Press Association
Kenneth Alexander, from Perth, was chief executive of Ladbrokes.
Kenneth Alexander, from Perth, was chief executive of Ladbrokes.

The Perth-based former CEO of gambling firm Ladbrokes is among 11 people who have been charged as part of an investigation into the provision of gambling services in Turkey.

Kenneth Alexander, 56, the former chief executive of the then GVC, now known as Entain, was charged with conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to bribe between 2011 and 2018, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Lee Feldman, 57, of East Hampton, New York, United States, the former chairman of the firm, was also charged with conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to bribe during the same period.

Also charged with the same offences are Richard Cooper, 64, from London, Robert Dowling 50, from Horsham, West Sussex, James Humberstone, 52, of Olney, Milton Keynes, Raymond Smart, 59 of Castel, Guernsey, and Richard Raubitschek-Smith, 49, of Harpenden, Hertfordshire.

Westminster Magistrates' Court
The accused will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Image: Shutterstock

Scott Masterton, 57, of Tetney, Grimsby, is charged with conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to bribe, fraudulent trading, cheating the public revenue and acting as a director of a company when undischarged bankrupt.

Alexander MacAngus, 64, of Grouville, Jersey is accused of conspiracy to defraud, while Caroline Roe, 48, from Staincross, Barnsley is charged with conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy to bribe, fraudulent trading and fraudulent evasion of income tax.

Robert Hoskin, 54, of Gibraltar, is charged with perverting the course of justice in February 2024.

‘A complex and international investigation’

The first hearing in the case will take place at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on October 6.

Richard Las, director of HMRC’s fraud investigation service, said: “This has been a complex and international investigation.

“These are serious charges that relate to conspiracy to defraud, bribery, cheating the public revenue, evasion of income tax and perverting the course of justice among others.”

Entain said in a statement: “The company has not been charged and none of the individuals charged are currently employed by the company or its group.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Yasmine Joual appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife woman extorted cash from lover by threatening to expose affair
Daily court round-up logo.
Thursday court roundup — Breakfast-time booze and kitchen blaze
Graeme Strachan was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee school janitor who filmed children having sex gets 'prison alternative' sentence
Douglas Piggot appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Crooked Angus businessman ordered to pay back six-figure sum
Angus Cowan forced his way into the Shell garage in Stirling. Image: DC Thomson
Robber used metal pole to force his way into Stirling all-night garage
A chainsaw
Jail for lumberjack who attacked Kinross pensioner with chainsaw in tractor row
Daily court round-up logo.
Wednesday court roundup — Pop concert sex attack
Masked gang members Rhys Ellington, Lee Smith and Stuart Webber outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson
Dundee car thieves sentenced for spate of vehicle raids across Tayside
Natasha Hunter also known as Natasha Paddick appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Woman faces jail for embezzling £10k from Perth pensioner while acting as power of…
Alexander Steven. Image: Police Scotland
Serial attacker faces jail for raping women at knifepoint in Dundee