Forfar textile firm Don and Low fined £11k for health and safety breach after worker loses finger

Forfar textile firm Don and Low has been fined £11,000 after admitting a health and safety breach that resulted in a worker losing a finger.

The maintenance engineer was badly hurt in an accident three years ago, while buffing a lathe using an emery cloth while wearing cloth gloves.

He was rushed to Ninewells by a colleague where he had to undergo a “traumatic amputation” of his left ring finger from its second joint.

A sheriff blasted the Glamis Road-based company for not heeding published Health and Safety Executive (HSE) advice on using abrasive cloths.

Amputation

At Forfar Sheriff Court, prosecutor Lisa Duffus explained the employee’s hand was pulled into the machinery he was operating on August 2 in 2022.

That day, he had been tasked with repairing a broken arbor, the metal cylinder that separated rotating blades in a weaving machine.

The engineer wore cloth gloves as he held an abrasive emery cloth in both hands to buff the part.

He became attached and immediately told a colleague he believed he’d lost a finger.

The colleague drove him straight to hospital where staff cut off the glove and found his left ring finger hanging only by a piece of flesh.

It was removed the next day.

The finger could have been re-attached, but would have had mobility issues which would have affected the 58-year-old worker, a keen biker, from using his motorcycle.

The time-served engineer who had spent more than a decade at the company, took seven weeks off work before returning on September 22.

He remains employed at the firm.

“Emery cloth should never be applied by hand,” Ms Duffus said.

“In fairness to the company, immediately following the incident the company stopped the use of emery cloths when working on a lathe.”

Company admitted breach

Don and Low Ltd admitted failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of its employees as far as reasonably practicable.

The company admitted it failed to take suitable and sufficient assessment of the risks involved in the operation of a Colchester Triumph 2000 metal working lathe and in particular failed to identify the hazard of the use of abrasive cloth while operating the lathe.

It admitted it failed to ensure a safe system of work for the operation of the lathe and failed to provide suitable tools for using abrasive cloth.

Don and Low further admitted it failed to provide information, training and instruction in relation to the safe use of abrasive cloth when working on the lathe.

As a consequence, the worker used an emery cloth on the lathe and was left severely injured and permanently disfigured.

The offence, on summary complaint, carries a maximum sentence of a £20,000 fine.

The court heard Don and Low has no criminal convictions however previous regulatory action was taken by HSE in 2016 regarding guardrails.

Bosses showed ‘sincere regret’

The company’s solicitor described the incident as “a real eye opener.”

She said: “Don and Low wish to formally record their sincere regret.

“(The employee) has been in the engineering industry since he was 16.

“He’s valued, well-respected, he is described by colleagues as someone who went above and beyond and someone who is a perfectionist.

“Using emery cloths was something he was trained to do in his apprenticeship.

“Gloves should not have been worn when working on the lathe.

“Using emery cloths by hand was immediately stopped.

“An external company was brought in for further training. An external health and safety advisor was brought in.”

‘Serious breach’

Sheriff Eric Brown ordered the company to pay the £11,000 fine within the next 28 days.

He labelled it “astonishing” that published HSE guidance on emery cloths had not been considered by Don and Low.

He said: “I’ve always asserted accidents were people being in the wrong place at the wrong time and what people might infer as the hand of God being involved.

“Here, it’s accepted there were failings on the part of the accused company. I feel that the use of the word accident is not the most appropriate – certainly incident, rather than something that happened by chance.

“In the view of the HSE, emery cloths should never be applied by hand. That is now accepted.”

The sheriff said: “It is of concern to me there was guidance in place and that guidance, it would appear, had not been considered.

“In consequence of these failings, a long-serving and experienced employee sustained a traumatic amputation.

“One can only begin to imagine what (the employee’s) reaction must have been when this traumatic amputation occurred.

“Unfortunate as it was for him, it could have been worse.”

Sheriff Brown added: “As far as culpability is concerned, I am concerned in that regard.

“The guidance is expressed, in my view, very clearly in unequivocal terms.

“I take the view that this is a serious breach as culpability is concerned because there was guidance there.

“The company has made significant endeavours to reappraise safety issues. Of course, prevention is better than cure and one cannot repair damage or injuries that has been done or sustained in the past.”

