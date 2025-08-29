Friday court roundup — A house ‘like a butcher’s shop’

A prisoner who featured in a BBC documentary strangled his partner and endangered her life just five days after being released from jail.

Ryan Grace, 34, was handed an extended six-year sentence at the High Court in Dundee and banned for life from contacting his victim.

The court was told that Grace, who compressed the woman’s neck until she became unconscious, had a long history of violence.

He admitted attacking his partner to the danger of her life at a property in Cowdenbeath on July 16 2023.

Lord Ericht imposed four years in prison with a further two years extended sentence and said: “You have been convicted of assaulting your partner to her injury and the danger of her life.

“You compressed her neck, whereby her breathing was restricted, and caused her to lose consciousness. You have a bad record for violence, including a number of assaults to severe injury.

“This offence was committed only five days after you were released from custody. The report states you have experienced longstanding issues with alcohol and substance misuse.

“I have a letter from the prison chaplain which speaks highly of your efforts to overcome addiction and … your participation in a BBC documentary.

“Due to the seriousness of the current charge and your previous violent offending there is no alternative to a lengthy custodial sentence.”

Solicitor Advocate Marco Guarino, defending, told the court: “He has taken steps to address his issues during this period in custody.”

Dangerous dog owner jailed

The owner of a dangerous dog that mauled a pensioner in Dundee has been jailed. Michael Morley previously admitted allowing his dog Chino to be dangerously out of control when it attacked the 72-year-old, leaving him permanent scarred.

Child rapist, 20, detained

A teenage sex offender who raped an underage girl has been sentenced to three years detention.

Dylan Barclay was aged 18 when he committed the sex crime against the intoxicated 14-year-old victim at an address in Kirkcaldy.

Barclay, now 20, molested the girl and carried out sex acts on her when she was feeling the effects of drink and cannabis.

A judge told Barclay at the High Court in Edinburgh that she was satisfied that no other sentence than one involving custody was appropriate in the circumstances.

Lady Carmichael said the period in custody would be much shorter than for an adult committing the same offence.

She ordered that Barclay should be under supervision for a further four years in the community when he will be on licence.

Barclay, formerly of Stratheden Place, Auchtermuchty, had earlier denied committing the rape on November 12 and 13 in 2023 but was convicted by a jury after a trial.

Defence counsel Angela Gray KC told the court: “He has expressed remorse for his actions and he does acknowledge the impact of his offence on the victim.”

She said Barclay was still a young man with the ability “to change his ways” and was motivated to be a good parent to his infant son.

The defence counsel said it was accepted that a jail sentence was inevitable and told the judge: “Ironically, the sentence Your Ladyship will impose will be the longest period of stability in this young man’s life.”

Lady Carmichael made a non harassment order prohibiting Barclay from contacting or attempting to contact the victim for an indefinite period.

Barclay was placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely following the sentencing.

Textile firm fined

Forfar textile firm Don and Low has been fined £11,000 for a health and safety breach that resulted in a worker losing a finger. The town’s sheriff court heard how the maintenance worker was badly hurt in an accident three years ago, while buffing a lathe using an emery cloth while wearing cloth gloves. Sheriff Eric Brown blasted the company for not heeding to published HSE advice on using abrasive cloths.

House was ‘like a butcher’s shop’

A Merseyside man has been cleared of a brutal assault on a pensioner at his home in Perthshire.

John McGhee went on trial accused of attacking the 70-year-old with a chair leg and a broken bottle, leaving him severely injured and permanently disfigured.

Jurors at Perth Sheriff Court heard how the two men had been drinking whisky together in the early hours of May 15 last year.

In a 999 recording played during the trial, the alleged victim said there was so much blood in his Strathtay property, it “looked like a butcher’s shop”.

Mr McGhee, 52, had denied the assault, claiming he acted in self defence and was forced to run into the village for help.

After four days of evidence, the jury returned verdicts of not guilty to the assault charge and also an allegation that Mr McGhee had behaved in a threatening or abusive way.

Mr McGhee, of Maghull, Sefton, who was on holiday in Perthshire at the time, was told he had been acquitted and was free to leave.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.