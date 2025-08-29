Friday court roundup — A house ‘like a butcher’s shop’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Friday court roundup — A house ‘like a butcher’s shop’

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Daily court round-up logo.

A prisoner who featured in a BBC documentary strangled his partner and endangered her life just five days after being released from jail.

Ryan Grace, 34, was handed an extended six-year sentence at the High Court in Dundee and banned for life from contacting his victim.

The court was told that Grace, who compressed the woman’s neck until she became unconscious, had a long history of violence.

He admitted attacking his partner to the danger of her life at a property in Cowdenbeath on July 16 2023.

Lord Ericht imposed four years in prison with a further two years extended sentence and said: “You have been convicted of assaulting your partner to her injury and the danger of her life.

“You compressed her neck, whereby her breathing was restricted, and caused her to lose consciousness. You have a bad record for violence, including a number of assaults to severe injury.

“This offence was committed only five days after you were released from custody. The report states you have experienced longstanding issues with alcohol and substance misuse.

“I have a letter from the prison chaplain which speaks highly of your efforts to overcome addiction and … your participation in a BBC documentary.

“Due to the seriousness of the current charge and your previous violent offending there is no alternative to a lengthy custodial sentence.”

Solicitor Advocate Marco Guarino, defending, told the court: “He has taken steps to address his issues during this period in custody.”

Dangerous dog owner jailed

The owner of a dangerous dog that mauled a pensioner in Dundee has been jailed. Michael Morley previously admitted allowing his dog Chino to be dangerously out of control when it attacked the 72-year-old, leaving him permanent scarred.

Michael Morley
Michael Morley admitted having the dangerous dog.

Child rapist, 20, detained

A teenage sex offender who raped an underage girl has been sentenced to three years detention.

Dylan Barclay was aged 18 when he committed the sex crime against the intoxicated 14-year-old victim at an address in Kirkcaldy.

Barclay, now 20, molested the girl and carried out sex acts on her when she was feeling the effects of drink and cannabis.

A judge told Barclay at the High Court in Edinburgh that she was satisfied that no other sentence than one involving custody was appropriate in the circumstances.

Lady Carmichael said the period in custody would be much shorter than for an adult committing the same offence.

The High Court in Edinburgh

She ordered that Barclay should be under supervision for a further four years in the community when he will be on licence.

Barclay, formerly of Stratheden Place, Auchtermuchty, had earlier denied committing the rape on November 12 and 13 in 2023 but was convicted by a jury after a trial.

Defence counsel Angela Gray KC told the court: “He has expressed remorse for his actions and he does acknowledge the impact of his offence on the victim.”

She said Barclay was still a young man with the ability “to change his ways” and was motivated to be a good parent to his infant son.

The defence counsel said it was accepted that a jail sentence was inevitable and told the judge: “Ironically, the sentence Your Ladyship will impose will be the longest period of stability in this young man’s life.”

Lady Carmichael made a non harassment order prohibiting Barclay from contacting or attempting to contact the victim for an indefinite period.

Barclay was placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely following the sentencing.

Textile firm fined

Forfar textile firm Don and Low has been fined £11,000 for a health and safety breach that resulted in a worker losing a finger. The town’s sheriff court heard how the maintenance worker was badly hurt in an accident three years ago, while buffing a lathe using an emery cloth while wearing cloth gloves. Sheriff Eric Brown blasted the company for not heeding to published HSE advice on using abrasive cloths.

Don & Low’s Nonwoven plant at Forfar

House was ‘like a butcher’s shop’

A Merseyside man has been cleared of a brutal assault on a pensioner at his home in Perthshire.

John McGhee went on trial accused of attacking the 70-year-old with a chair leg and a broken bottle, leaving him severely injured and permanently disfigured.

Jurors at Perth Sheriff Court heard how the two men had been drinking whisky together in the early hours of May 15 last year.

In a 999 recording played during the trial, the alleged victim said there was so much blood in his Strathtay property, it “looked like a butcher’s shop”.

Mr McGhee, 52, had denied the assault, claiming he acted in self defence and was forced to run into the village for help.

After four days of evidence, the jury returned verdicts of not guilty to the assault charge and also an allegation that Mr McGhee had behaved in a threatening or abusive way.

Mr McGhee, of Maghull, Sefton, who was on holiday in Perthshire at the time, was told he had been acquitted and was free to leave.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Michael Etchells.
Dundee knifeman slashed two victims in less than half an hour
Michael Morley
Dundee owner of dangerous pitbull that mauled OAP is jailed
Gary Taylor
Community payback for Fife pervert who sent filthy messages to 'child' before live stream…
Don and Low's headquarters in Forfar.
Forfar textile firm Don and Low fined £11k for health and safety breach after…
Alistair Douglas was restrained on the ground by police officers after dramatic scenes outside his ex-wife's home.
Tooled-up ex-husband gets jail warning for terrifying rampage in Perthshire
Kenneth Alexander, from Perth, was chief executive of Ladbrokes.
Former Ladbrokes boss from Perth charged with 'conspiracy to defraud'
Yasmine Joual appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife woman extorted cash from lover by threatening to expose affair
Daily court round-up logo.
Thursday court roundup — Breakfast-time booze and kitchen blaze
Graeme Strachan was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee school janitor who filmed children having sex gets 'prison alternative' sentence
Douglas Piggot appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Crooked Angus businessman ordered to pay back six-figure sum