Perth axeman in police stand-off after making threats to kill woman and child

Steven Welsh found himself "red-dotted" by officers armed with Taser guns during the tense confrontation on June 26 this year.

By Jamie Buchan
Steven Welsh at a previous court hearing.
An axeman was involved in a police stand-off at his Perth home after telling his doctor he had thoughts of killing a woman and a child.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how police surrounded his home in the city’s Tweedsmuir Road after staff at a local surgery had reported his alarming comments.

Welsh, 51, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive way, likely to cause fear and alarm, at his home and a the Taymount Surgery.

The charge states he threatened to kill a child and a woman, and later shouted and swore at police officers while in possession of an axe.

Doctor’s appointment

Unemployed Welsh had gone to the doctors with a suspected chest infection.

He also wanted to ask about his insomnia.

During the conversation with his GP, he said that he was feeling “very low” and made a threat to kill a woman and a child, both known to him.

When the doctor asked him about this remark, he told her: “I said what I said.”

He became upset when she said she would need to speak to someone about the threat, telling her that he would be sent to prison.

When told it would have to be reported to police, Welsh replied: “Do whatever the f*** you want.”

After he walked out, the doctor called police and cancelled Welsh’s prescription.

The court heard that when he went to the pharmacy and was declined the medication, he ranted about “foreign doctors,” saying: “They are all incompetent.”

Police contact

Fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone said: “Owing to the accused’s comments made at the GP surgery, there was an urgency to trace him to check on his welfare and prevent him from carrying out the threats.”

Officers first went to his home at 4pm, when he was still at the pharmacy.

They found his front door unlocked and saw a log-splitting axe in his hallway.

Ms Johnstone said police left, but came back about 40 minutes later to seize the axe.

This time, the door was locked.

Welsh answered and told officers to “f*** off.”

He told them: “It’s going to go f***ing wrong,” and closed the door.

Police continued to negotiate with him through the door and an open window.

When one officer attempted to step closer, Welsh shouted: “Don’t open the f***ing door,” and placed both hands on the axe, holding it by his side.

The constable drew his Taser and Welsh put the tool down.

He then walked over to the officer and said: “I don’t give a f*** if you’ve got a Taser. Hit me in the face, I don’t give a f***.”

Welsh then slammed the door shut.

Negotiators

More officers were called to the scene as negotiations continued.

Welsh, who refused to leave the house, was told not to go into the kitchen where he had left the axe.

But when he was seen walking up his hallway, officers entered the property.

“The accused retreated into the living room, stating that he did not trust police,” said Ms Johnstone.

Welsh then went into the kitchen and got hold of the axe.

“Police officers in the hallway drew their Tasers and red-dotted the accused,” the fiscal told the court.

“The accused then threw the axe to the floor, put up his hands and complied with instructions.”

After being handcuffed, he said: “You forced your way into my house without my permission.

“If you’d have asked, I would have let you in.”

Remanded

Solicitor Jane Caird, defending, said that the remarks made at the doctors’ surgery were a “cry for help” and showed “he was in a very bad state.”

The woman and child he referred to were out of the country at the time, she said.

Ms Caird said the axe had been used by her client to chop wood for his stove.

Welsh has been remanded since his arrest in June.

Sheriff Robert More questioned why police had attended at the property, before going back later for the axe.

“I found that curious to say the least.”

He deferred sentence for background reports, but told Welsh: “I’m not prepared to release you at this stage.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

