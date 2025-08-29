Dundee owner of dangerous pitbull that mauled OAP is jailed

The owner of a dangerous pitbull which mauled a pensioner in a Dundee park has been jailed.

Michael Morley’s dog Chino was destroyed after it savaged an OAP in a late-night attack.

The pitbull-cross jumped over the fence of a dog walking area on Greendykes Road and knocked its victim to the ground.

The 72-year-old man was left with permanent scarring after being pounced upon by the “unpredictable” dog on January 26.

Pre-sentencing report ‘not positive’

Morely, 43, previously admitted allowing Chino to be dangerously out of control and returned to the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced following a social work interview.

His solicitor John Boyle said: “It is not a particularly positive report.

“There are a number of issues identified.

“He appreciates that the starting point has to be custody, it’s then for your lordship to consider alternatives.”

Sheriff George Way jailed Morley for eight months and imposed an 18 month ban on owning or having control of dogs.

The sheriff said: “The difficulty I have is this is very seriously aggravated.

“This report leaves me in a real quandary.

“There has to be punishment.

“Were he in a position of a better criminal history, you might be in a situation where… I’m going to impose a significant compensation order. This isn’t practicable.

“In a sense, what I’m really doing is anticipating if I took any options the report say aren’t available, he’s going to breach them and come back.

“I’m not suggesting here that this is an appropriate sentence for the offence, save for the fact that I have no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.

“There’s simply no alternative.”

