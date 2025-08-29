Dundee owner of dangerous pitbull that mauled OAP is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee owner of dangerous pitbull that mauled OAP is jailed

Michael Morley's dog Chino was destroyed after it savaged a 72-year-old man in a late-night attack.

By Ross Gardiner
Michael Morley
Michael Morley admitted having the dangerous dog.

The owner of a dangerous pitbull which mauled a pensioner in a Dundee park has been jailed.

Michael Morley’s dog Chino was destroyed after it savaged an OAP in a late-night attack.

The pitbull-cross jumped over the fence of a dog walking area on Greendykes Road and knocked its victim to the ground.

The 72-year-old man was left with permanent scarring after being pounced upon by the “unpredictable” dog on January 26.

Pre-sentencing report ‘not positive’

Morely, 43, previously admitted allowing Chino to be dangerously out of control and returned to the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced following a social work interview.

His solicitor John Boyle said: “It is not a particularly positive report.

“There are a number of issues identified.

“He appreciates that the starting point has to be custody, it’s then for your lordship to consider alternatives.”

Michael Morley
Michael Morley admitted having the dangerous dog.

Sheriff George Way jailed Morley for eight months and imposed an 18 month ban on owning or having control of dogs.

The sheriff said: “The difficulty I have is this is very seriously aggravated.

“This report leaves me in a real quandary.

“There has to be punishment.

“Were he in a position of a better criminal history, you might be in a situation where… I’m going to impose a significant compensation order. This isn’t practicable.

“In a sense, what I’m really doing is anticipating if I took any options the report say aren’t available, he’s going to breach them and come back.

“I’m not suggesting here that this is an appropriate sentence for the offence, save for the fact that I have no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.

“There’s simply no alternative.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Michael Etchells.
Dundee knifeman slashed two victims in less than half an hour
Daily court round-up logo.
Friday court roundup — A house 'like a butcher's shop'
Gary Taylor
Community payback for Fife pervert who sent filthy messages to 'child' before live stream…
Don and Low's headquarters in Forfar.
Forfar textile firm Don and Low fined £11k for health and safety breach after…
Alistair Douglas was restrained on the ground by police officers after dramatic scenes outside his ex-wife's home.
Tooled-up ex-husband gets jail warning for terrifying rampage in Perthshire
Kenneth Alexander, from Perth, was chief executive of Ladbrokes.
Former Ladbrokes boss from Perth charged with 'conspiracy to defraud'
Yasmine Joual appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife woman extorted cash from lover by threatening to expose affair
Daily court round-up logo.
Thursday court roundup — Breakfast-time booze and kitchen blaze
Graeme Strachan was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee school janitor who filmed children having sex gets 'prison alternative' sentence
Douglas Piggot appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Crooked Angus businessman ordered to pay back six-figure sum