Dundee knifeman slashed two victims in less than half an hour

A Dundee slasher who left two victims severely injured in separate brawls not 30 minutes apart has been jailed.

Knife thug Michael Etchells admitted the assaults when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Etchells first slashed a pal he’d been partying with across his face at a flat in Hilltown Court, Dundee.

Less than half an hour later, he left a man who’d made “derogatory remarks” at his mother funeral needing stitches after attacking him in the middle of Victoria Road.

Two attacks

Etchells, 34, was brought to court from HMP Perth where he has been on remand since March 10.

Prosecutor Lee Corr explained both the ambulance service and the mother of victim Scott Wheeler received phone calls shortly before 8am, explaining Mr Wheeler had been “seriously slashed” to the face with a knife.

Non-compliant and intoxicated Mr Wheeler was taken to Ninewells despite refusing medical attention.

There, a laceration from his temple to his jawline was closed with 12 stitches.

Police found blood in the flat’s stair landing.

Less than half an hour later, Etchells was caught on CCTV at the back entrance of the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

He was captured becoming involved in an argument with second victim James Duncan which moved into the middle of the road.

During the brawl, Mr Duncan was struck with a knife and he too was taken to Ninewells.

He needed five stitches to close an ear wound and two more to close a cut to his jaw.

Guilt admitted

Etchells pled guilty to assaulting Mr Wheeler by pushing him on the body, pinning him against a wall and striking him on the head with a knife.

He admitted this caused his victim a severe injury and left him scarred for life.

The thug also pled guilty to assaulting Mr Duncan on Victoria Road later that morning by pushing him on the body, repeatedly seizing him, repeatedly punching him and striking him on the head and body with a knife.

This also left his victim severely injured.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said: “His upbringing was certainly dysfunctional, he was taken into care at a fairly early age.

“Mr Etchells is aware that custody will be imposed today.

“They are serious matters individually, collectively and with the background which is Mr Etchells’ record of offending.”

Mr Laverty said: “Both men are known to Mr Etchells.

“He had attended a party with Mr Wheeler and they had been going from address to address. Alcohol and drugs had been taken.

“(With) Mr Duncan, there seems to be some form of history between the two.

“Some days prior, Mr Etchells had ben present at his mother’s funeral.

“Mr Duncan had been there also and certain matters were put to Mr Etchells by Mr Duncan of a derogatory nature in relation to his mother.

“This very much is a chance meeting.”

“Deplorable” criminal record

Sheriff George Way jailed Etchells for 32 months and noted that two recent supervised release orders hadn’t helped curtail the thug’s offending.

The sheriff labelled Etchells’ criminal record as “frankly deplorable.”

He also granted forfeiture of Etchells’ weapon.

Last year, Etchells was jailed for threatening to shoot police at Elders Court in Dundee.

In 2022, he appeared in court to admit “permanently disfiguring” his mum by biting her on the nose after a drunken Boxing Day argument.

A year before that, he was jailed for arming himself with a hammer and a knife and confronting men who accused him of being “a beast.”

In 2019, Etchells wound up on court for threatening and spitting on a city Big Issue seller.

When he was 22, Etchells called the police to tell them he was about to assault his friend in Deja Vu nightclub.

His criminal record also includes trying to break into a car with a wooden post, stealing fireplaces from a house under renovation and spitting on police.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.