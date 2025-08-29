Dundee knifeman slashed two victims in less than half an hour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee knifeman slashed two victims in less than half an hour

Thug Michael Etchells was jailed for two years and eight months after taking responsibility for the vicious assaults and subsequent severe injuries.

By Ross Gardiner
Michael Etchells.
Michael Etchells.

A Dundee slasher who left two victims severely injured in separate brawls not 30 minutes apart has been jailed.

Knife thug Michael Etchells admitted the assaults when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Etchells first slashed a pal he’d been partying with across his face at a flat in Hilltown Court, Dundee.

Less than half an hour later, he left a man who’d made “derogatory remarks” at his mother funeral needing stitches after attacking him in the middle of Victoria Road.

Two attacks

Etchells, 34, was brought to court from HMP Perth where he has been on remand since March 10.

Prosecutor Lee Corr explained both the ambulance service and the mother of victim Scott Wheeler received phone calls shortly before 8am, explaining Mr Wheeler had been “seriously slashed” to the face with a knife.

Non-compliant and intoxicated Mr Wheeler was taken to Ninewells despite refusing medical attention.

The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
The second assault happened at the rear of the Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

There, a laceration from his temple to his jawline was closed with 12 stitches.

Police found blood in the flat’s stair landing.

Less than half an hour later, Etchells was caught on CCTV at the back entrance of the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

He was captured becoming involved in an argument with second victim James Duncan which moved into the middle of the road.

During the brawl, Mr Duncan was struck with a knife and he too was taken to Ninewells.

He needed five stitches to close an ear wound and two more to close a cut to his jaw.

Guilt admitted

Etchells pled guilty to assaulting Mr Wheeler by pushing him on the body, pinning him against a wall and striking him on the head with a knife.

He admitted this caused his victim a severe injury and left him scarred for life.

The thug also pled guilty to assaulting Mr Duncan on Victoria Road later that morning by pushing him on the body, repeatedly seizing him, repeatedly punching him and striking him on the head and body with a knife.

This also left his victim severely injured.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said: “His upbringing was certainly dysfunctional, he was taken into care at a fairly early age.

“Mr Etchells is aware that custody will be imposed today.

“They are serious matters individually, collectively and with the background which is Mr Etchells’ record of offending.”

Mr Laverty said: “Both men are known to Mr Etchells.

“He had attended a party with Mr Wheeler and they had been going from address to address. Alcohol and drugs had been taken.

“(With) Mr Duncan, there seems to be some form of history between the two.

“Some days prior, Mr Etchells had ben present at his mother’s funeral.

“Mr Duncan had been there also and certain matters were put to Mr Etchells by Mr Duncan of a derogatory nature in relation to his mother.

“This very much is a chance meeting.”

“Deplorable” criminal record

Sheriff George Way jailed Etchells for 32 months and noted that two recent supervised release orders hadn’t helped curtail the thug’s offending.

The sheriff labelled Etchells’ criminal record as “frankly deplorable.”

He also granted forfeiture of Etchells’ weapon.

Last year, Etchells was jailed for threatening to shoot police at Elders Court in Dundee.

In 2022, he appeared in court to admit “permanently disfiguring” his mum by biting her on the nose after a drunken Boxing Day argument.

A year before that, he was jailed for arming himself with a hammer and a knife and confronting men who accused him of being “a beast.”

In 2019, Etchells wound up on court for threatening and spitting on a city Big Issue seller.

When he was 22, Etchells called the police to tell them he was about to assault his friend in Deja Vu nightclub.

His criminal record also includes trying to break into a car with a wooden post, stealing fireplaces from a house under renovation and spitting on police.

