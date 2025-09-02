Former footballing prospect had £11,000 worth of drugs in Dundee home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Former footballing prospect had £11,000 worth of drugs in Dundee home

Police who raided Luke Mackie's Dundee home discovered he was dealing heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

By Ross Gardiner
Luke Mackie was caught with a variety of drugs including heroin.
Luke Mackie was caught with a variety of drugs including heroin.

A once-promising football player has admitted funding his own drugs habit by dealing from his city home.

Police acting on a tip-off raided Luke Mackie’s address last summer and found a stash of drugs potentially worth a five-figure sum.

Officers seized heroin, cocaine and cannabis as well as other items associated with a drug enterprise.

Mackie, once part of the Dundee FC performance school based at St John’s High School, will be sentenced next month.

Local intel

Fiscal depute Lee Corr told Dundee Sheriff Court that police were granted a warrant “as a result of local intelligence to the effect the accused was supplying drugs from his home.”

Officers arrived at the Tweed Crescent property at 12.55pm on July 15 last year and found Mackie, 24, asleep upstairs.

They uncovered two phones, scales and a tick list as well as £280 in cash during a systematic search of the property.

Police seized 400g of Class B Cannabis worth up to £400, 25g of Class A cocaine worth up to £1,250 and 190g of Class A heroin, which could have fetched £9,500.

Mackie was interviewed and confirmed his personal details but provided a mostly no-comment interview.

Admissions

He pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

His solicitor advocate Jane Caird said: “He was drug-dealing at a low level, effectively to fund his own habit.

“When he was 17, he was let go from a contract for professional footballing.

“His life took a downwards spiral from there.

“Certain other things happened. There was a knock-on effect.

“He started using drugs heavily, he had quite a lot of debt and still had a habit.”

Sheriff George Way deferred sentencing until October and ordered social work reports.

He said: “Mr Mackie doesn’t appear before me as a first offender, but there’s absolutely nothing in his record that would explain this.

“There’re questions I can’t answer today.

“There could be a need for a supervised release order. He is a young man.

“It’s worth looking further.”

Back in April, Mackie was handed a prison sentence after he terrorised staff and customers at a City Quay restaurant with two blades while high on cannabis.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Luke Mackie was caught with a variety of drugs including heroin.
Dundee sex pest to compensate victims for attacks in city pub
Daily court round-up logo.
Monday court roundup — Smoked out by the taxman
Luke Mackie was caught with a variety of drugs including heroin.
Wrong way driver, 87, caused three-car smash on A9 in Perthshire and left man…
Luke Mackie was caught with a variety of drugs including heroin.
Man found guilty of causing young mum's death in Perthshire crash as family hit…
Luke Mackie was caught with a variety of drugs including heroin.
Stirlingshire man jailed for threatening to 'cave in' skull of 'paedophile' neighbour
Luke Mackie was caught with a variety of drugs including heroin.
Teenager caught with machete, knuckledusters and knife on Perth streets is locked up
Luke Mackie was caught with a variety of drugs including heroin.
Perth abuser threatened to share intimate photos of ex-girlfriend with his mates
Luke Mackie was caught with a variety of drugs including heroin.
Perth axeman in police stand-off after making threats to kill woman and child
Luke Mackie was caught with a variety of drugs including heroin.
Stirling court round-up — Attacker bit woman's nose
Luke Mackie was caught with a variety of drugs including heroin.
Dundee knifeman slashed two victims in less than half an hour