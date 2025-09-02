Former footballing prospect had £11,000 worth of drugs in Dundee home

A once-promising football player has admitted funding his own drugs habit by dealing from his city home.

Police acting on a tip-off raided Luke Mackie’s address last summer and found a stash of drugs potentially worth a five-figure sum.

Officers seized heroin, cocaine and cannabis as well as other items associated with a drug enterprise.

Mackie, once part of the Dundee FC performance school based at St John’s High School, will be sentenced next month.

Local intel

Fiscal depute Lee Corr told Dundee Sheriff Court that police were granted a warrant “as a result of local intelligence to the effect the accused was supplying drugs from his home.”

Officers arrived at the Tweed Crescent property at 12.55pm on July 15 last year and found Mackie, 24, asleep upstairs.

They uncovered two phones, scales and a tick list as well as £280 in cash during a systematic search of the property.

Police seized 400g of Class B Cannabis worth up to £400, 25g of Class A cocaine worth up to £1,250 and 190g of Class A heroin, which could have fetched £9,500.

Mackie was interviewed and confirmed his personal details but provided a mostly no-comment interview.

Admissions

He pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

His solicitor advocate Jane Caird said: “He was drug-dealing at a low level, effectively to fund his own habit.

“When he was 17, he was let go from a contract for professional footballing.

“His life took a downwards spiral from there.

“Certain other things happened. There was a knock-on effect.

“He started using drugs heavily, he had quite a lot of debt and still had a habit.”

Sheriff George Way deferred sentencing until October and ordered social work reports.

He said: “Mr Mackie doesn’t appear before me as a first offender, but there’s absolutely nothing in his record that would explain this.

“There’re questions I can’t answer today.

“There could be a need for a supervised release order. He is a young man.

“It’s worth looking further.”

Back in April, Mackie was handed a prison sentence after he terrorised staff and customers at a City Quay restaurant with two blades while high on cannabis.

