Home News Courts

Monday court roundup — Smoked out by the taxman

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Daily court round-up logo.

A duty dodging tobacco-stasher caught with almost a million illicit cigarettes and smoked out by HMRC has been placed on a curfew.

Arbroath cabbie Andrejs Nikitins kept the cigarettes, along with 30kg of loose tobacco, in a self-storage unit in Dundee during the pandemic.

The Latvian national’s enormous stash was seized and it was discovered the state was owed more than £400,000 in duty on the items.

After admitting defrauding HMRC at a hearing at Forfar Sheriff Court in July, sentencing was deferred for the 50-year-old dad to be interviewed by social workers.

Andrejs Nikitins
Andrejs Nikitins at Forfar Sheriff Court.

At his sentencing hearing, solicitor Doug McConnell said: “There is no trying to get out from his behaviour.

“Certainly Mr Nikitins was clear to me when I first met him that he wished this to resolve.

“He expresses his regret for his behaviour. He’s in full-time employment, there are no previous convictions.

“Mr Nikitins has realised behaviour such as this will be clamped down on and the risk he took simply wasn’t worth it.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown imposed a 7pm-to-7am curfew lasting nine months and fixed a proceeds of crime hearing to take place in October.

She said: “You’ve recognised the seriousness of the offence and the impact of your behaviour on the community.”

Death crash driver convicted

An Alyth man has been found guilty of causing a young mum’s death in a Perthshire road crash. Steven Allan tried to claim Rebecca Sivyer grabbed the steering wheel of his Vauxhall Corsa moments before it smashed into a tree. A jury rejected his version of events following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh and convicted him of causing 23-year-old Ms Sivyer’s death by dangerous driving on the A94 Coupar Angus to Meigle road on August 22 2021. Ms Sivyer’s family has hit out at his “lack of remorse”.

Rebecca Sivyer.

‘Oh, that’s bad’

A teenager caught with a variety of deadly weapons on the streets of Perth has been sentenced to 16 months detention. Stewart McPhee, 18, was found with a machete, two knuckledusters and a lock knife on three occasions over a six-month period. Perth Sheriff Court heard that when police searched him and found a knuckleduster, he remarked: “Oh, that’s bad.” When they next pulled out his knife, he said: “And that’s even worse.”

Stewart McPhee was sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court.

Drunken police stop

A Fife man was more than two-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit when he was stopped by police in Perthshire last month.

Jeremy Eccles was motoring down the A913 Neburgh Road, near Aberfeldy, just before 10am on August 3, when he was pulled over.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how police found an open bottle of booze in his Mazda.

Fiscal depute Stuart Duncan said officers also noticed a smell of alcohol.

Jeremy Eccles appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Eccles, of Upper Largo, Leven, was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

He pled guilty to driving with 58 mics of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 22 mics.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to an allegation he was speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone.

The court heard how Eccles had suffered a bereavement at the time.

He was fined £400 and disqualified from driving for a year.

Racist outburst

A 29-year-old man has admitted causing a racist disturbance at a hot food take-away shop.

Craig Buchanan, of Westfield Terrace, Bowhill, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and admitted the outburst at Serena Takeaway, Station Road, Bowhill, on June 8.

He shouted, swore and repeatedly made offensive and racist comments, court papers show.

The offence is aggravated under Hate Crime legislation.

Sheriff Susan Duff deferred sentence for background reports.

Intimate snaps threat

Abusive ex-boyfriend Connor Dickson threatened to share intimate snaps of his former partner to his friends, a court has heard. The 25-year-old made the threat during a “nasty” campaign of cruelty that spanned nearly three years. Dickson left his girlfriend feeling “trapped and terrified” after subjecting her to drunken aggression, degrading remarks and a barrage of unwanted gifts, money and emails.

Connor Dickson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

