Wrong way driver, 87, caused three-car smash on A9 in Perthshire and left man with brain injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Wrong way driver, 87, caused three-car smash on A9 in Perthshire and left man with brain injury

Retired accountant Alan Andrew claimed he was blinded by the sun moments before ploughing head-on into another car on the A9 near House of Bruar.

By Jamie Buchan
Alan Andrew went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Alan Andrew went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

An 87-year-old man has been found guilty of causing a three-car smash in highland Perthshire which left one driver with a traumatic brain injury and temporary amnesia.

Retired accountant Alan Andrew claimed he was blinded by the sun moments before ploughing head-on into another car as he travelled down the wrong side of the A9 near House of Bruar.

He went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court, denying that he had caused serious injury to both the other driver and his wife in his passenger seat by dangerous driving on Hogmanay 2023.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane accepted that Andrew may have been unable to see because of the low-hanging winter sun.

But she said he had been too slow to react his 86-year-old wife’s repeated warnings about the oncoming vehicle.

Andrew, who was a finance director for a steelworks company in England, was fined £3,000 and banned from driving for a year.

Post-traumatic amnesia

The court was shown dashcam footage recorded by off-duty police officer Gary Barkham, who was travelling north at about 11am when the crash happened in front of him.

The footage showed Andrew’s Range Rover travelling down the wrong side of the road for a few seconds before slamming into the red Kia, driven by tourist guide Robert Falconer.

Police at the scene of a road traffic accident on the A9 near House of Bruar in December 2023.
Police at the scene of a road traffic accident on the A9 near House of Bruar in December 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The red Kia was sent spinning off the road, with one of the vehicles clipping a white Volkswagen Tiguan travelling behind.

Mr Falconer, 43, told the trial he only remembers taking “a few corners” on the road moments before the collision.

His next memory was waking up in hospital.

Asked about his injuries by prosecutor Andrew Harding, Mr Falconer said he suffered a “traumatic brain injury”.

“A frontal contusion was the term they used,” he said.

“I had post-traumatic amnesia for 11 days.”

Alan Andrew outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Alan Andrew went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Mr Falconer said his memory eventually started to return after a series of assessments with health staff.

He needed two operations for fractures to his tibia and fibula bones, on the lower part of his right leg.

And he suffered seven rib fractures.

Mr Falconer said the crash had curtailed his ability to do activities, including snowsports.

He said he was gradually able to run to work months later, in March 2024.

“The vehicle was a complete write-off,” he said. “I saw images of it afterwards and could see the engine was missing.”

Repeated warnings

Andrew, of Shipley, West Yorkshire, told his trial how he had been blinded by a “flash of sunlight.”

He had been driving home with his wife Isobel after spending time at their second property near Beauly in the Highlands.

“I went round a bend and I had a horrid feeling I couldn’t see at all,” he said.

“Then my wife shouted out that there was a car coming towards us.”

He said she then told him it was still coming towards them, it was coming closer and that “it was going to hit us”.

This was followed, he said, by an “enormous bang”.

Perth Sheriff Court exterior
Perth Sheriff Court.

Andrew said he had decided not to brake when the sun hit his vision.

“That did occur to me,” he said. “But if I thought if I stopped it would make a bad situation even worse.

“I didn’t want to cause a five-car pile-up.”

Andrew, who has no problems with his eyesight and has been driving since he was 21, said his wife suffered “fairly traumatic” injuries.

He now acts as her full-time carer.

Compensation

Sheriff McFarlane told Andrew: “I have no difficulty in accepting that your driving fell far below the standard of a competent driver.

“Whilst I accepted that you were temporarily blinded by the sun, what concerns me is your reaction to that and how long it took you to react.

“You told me you drove 300 or 400 yards – a significant distance – at 50mph, with three other cars coming towards you.

“Significantly, your wife, while sitting right beside you, saw the car coming towards you and alerted you to this three times.

“But you took no evasive action.”

The court heard Mr Falconer was likely to be compensated as the rest of a separate personal injury claim.

The road was closed until 5.20pm.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Daily court round-up logo.
Monday court roundup — Smoked out by the taxman
Rebecca Sivyer died in the accident in 2021. Image: Supplied.
Man found guilty of causing young mum's death in Perthshire crash as family hit…
Scott Kelly appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.
Stirlingshire man jailed for threatening to 'cave in' skull of 'paedophile' neighbour
Stewart McPhee was sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court.
Teenager caught with machete, knuckledusters and knife on Perth streets is locked up
Connor Dickson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth abuser threatened to share intimate photos of ex-girlfriend with his mates
Steven Welsh at a previous court hearing.
Perth axeman in police stand-off after making threats to kill woman and child
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Attacker bit woman's nose
Michael Etchells.
Dundee knifeman slashed two victims in less than half an hour
Daily court round-up logo.
Friday court roundup — A house 'like a butcher's shop'
Michael Morley
Dundee owner of dangerous pitbull that mauled OAP is jailed