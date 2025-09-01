Wrong way driver, 87, caused three-car smash on A9 in Perthshire and left man with brain injury

An 87-year-old man has been found guilty of causing a three-car smash in highland Perthshire which left one driver with a traumatic brain injury and temporary amnesia.

Retired accountant Alan Andrew claimed he was blinded by the sun moments before ploughing head-on into another car as he travelled down the wrong side of the A9 near House of Bruar.

He went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court, denying that he had caused serious injury to both the other driver and his wife in his passenger seat by dangerous driving on Hogmanay 2023.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane accepted that Andrew may have been unable to see because of the low-hanging winter sun.

But she said he had been too slow to react his 86-year-old wife’s repeated warnings about the oncoming vehicle.

Andrew, who was a finance director for a steelworks company in England, was fined £3,000 and banned from driving for a year.

Post-traumatic amnesia

The court was shown dashcam footage recorded by off-duty police officer Gary Barkham, who was travelling north at about 11am when the crash happened in front of him.

The footage showed Andrew’s Range Rover travelling down the wrong side of the road for a few seconds before slamming into the red Kia, driven by tourist guide Robert Falconer.

The red Kia was sent spinning off the road, with one of the vehicles clipping a white Volkswagen Tiguan travelling behind.

Mr Falconer, 43, told the trial he only remembers taking “a few corners” on the road moments before the collision.

His next memory was waking up in hospital.

Asked about his injuries by prosecutor Andrew Harding, Mr Falconer said he suffered a “traumatic brain injury”.

“A frontal contusion was the term they used,” he said.

“I had post-traumatic amnesia for 11 days.”

Mr Falconer said his memory eventually started to return after a series of assessments with health staff.

He needed two operations for fractures to his tibia and fibula bones, on the lower part of his right leg.

And he suffered seven rib fractures.

Mr Falconer said the crash had curtailed his ability to do activities, including snowsports.

He said he was gradually able to run to work months later, in March 2024.

“The vehicle was a complete write-off,” he said. “I saw images of it afterwards and could see the engine was missing.”

Repeated warnings

Andrew, of Shipley, West Yorkshire, told his trial how he had been blinded by a “flash of sunlight.”

He had been driving home with his wife Isobel after spending time at their second property near Beauly in the Highlands.

“I went round a bend and I had a horrid feeling I couldn’t see at all,” he said.

“Then my wife shouted out that there was a car coming towards us.”

He said she then told him it was still coming towards them, it was coming closer and that “it was going to hit us”.

This was followed, he said, by an “enormous bang”.

Andrew said he had decided not to brake when the sun hit his vision.

“That did occur to me,” he said. “But if I thought if I stopped it would make a bad situation even worse.

“I didn’t want to cause a five-car pile-up.”

Andrew, who has no problems with his eyesight and has been driving since he was 21, said his wife suffered “fairly traumatic” injuries.

He now acts as her full-time carer.

Compensation

Sheriff McFarlane told Andrew: “I have no difficulty in accepting that your driving fell far below the standard of a competent driver.

“Whilst I accepted that you were temporarily blinded by the sun, what concerns me is your reaction to that and how long it took you to react.

“You told me you drove 300 or 400 yards – a significant distance – at 50mph, with three other cars coming towards you.

“Significantly, your wife, while sitting right beside you, saw the car coming towards you and alerted you to this three times.

“But you took no evasive action.”

The court heard Mr Falconer was likely to be compensated as the rest of a separate personal injury claim.

The road was closed until 5.20pm.

