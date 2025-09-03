Pair admit violent rammy with schoolgirls at Kirkcaldy bus station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pair admit violent rammy with schoolgirls at Kirkcaldy bus station

Kirsty Halstead, 41, and John Young, 36, were sentenced for their roles in the melee on August 16 last year.

By Ross Gardiner
Kirkcaldy Bus Station.
Two attackers who brawled with schoolgirls at Kirkcaldy bus station have been sentenced.

Kirsty Halstead, 41, and John Young, 36, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, having previously admitted their roles in the melee on August 16 last year.

The court heard how the pair clashed with a group of teens while Halstead went on to assault her victim’s mother the next day.

Young attended court via a video link to find out he’d be serving almost 15 more months in prison.

Halstead was handed a direct alternative to jail that includes an anger management programme.

Melee

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay told the court the altercation took place between 9.45pm and 10pm near stance number nine.

Young was seen on CCTV approaching the group of six girls, all 14 or 15, while talking on the phone.

Halstead arrived a short time later.

Kirkcaldy Bus Station. Image: DC Thomson

Both Halstead and Young pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, making derogatory comments, gesticulating and making violent threats.

Young alone admitted assaulting and injuring a 15-year-old girl by repeatedly punching her on the head, causing her to strike her head against a bus shelter.

Halstead pled guilty to assaulting a 14-year-old girl there.

She seized her by the throat and pushed her into a bus shelter, seized her by the hair and pulled her head downwards, pushed her against a bus shelter and repeatedly struggled with her.

Halstead also kneed her on the head, kicked her on the body and punched her on the head and body, all to her injury.

Neither of their victims can be identified for legal reasons.

Follow-up altercation

Halstead also pled guilty to assaulting her victim’s mother the following day on Ramsay Road in Kirkcaldy.

She seized the woman by the throat and pushed her on to a car and attempted to punch her on the head.

She also admitted possessing a knuckleduster during this brawl.

Mr Hay explained the woman arrived by car and began filming Halstead, asking about what had happened the night before.

Mitigation

Solicitor Calum Harris, appearing for Halstead, of Barnet Crescent in Kirkcaldy, said: “She didn’t enter this situation with any intention of getting into a physical altercation.

“At no point during the physical alteration can it be seen that she was using that weapon.

“She’s a 41-year-old lady who has had long-standing issues with drug misuse, she’s been clean from substance misuse for three months now.

“She’s got no previous convictions for violence on her record and no previous convictions for use of a weapon.”

Martin McGuire, representing HMP Perth inmate Young, said: “He has struggled throughout his adult life with substance misuse.

“He’s served a number of periods of imprisonment in the past.

“Prior to the events of August 16, Mr Young had only been released from custody for a short period.

“The events themselves were spontaneous, there were no background issues.”

Sentenced

Halstead, who has been on bail throughout proceedings, was placed under supervision for a year and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work during this time.

The community payback order will specifically focus on psychological therapies, anger management and coping with confrontational situations.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick KC told her: “These are serious matters. The court has to give consideration to the imposition of a custodial sentence.”

Young was ordered to serve 348 days of an unexpired prison sentence, followed by three months for the assault.

Those three months were heavily reduced due to Young having spent more than a year on remand and pleading guilty at an early stage.

Sheriff Borthwick told him: “Your situation is quite different.

“You’re a man who has a dreadful record for violent offending.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

