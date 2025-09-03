Pair admit violent rammy with schoolgirls at Kirkcaldy bus station

Two attackers who brawled with schoolgirls at Kirkcaldy bus station have been sentenced.

Kirsty Halstead, 41, and John Young, 36, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, having previously admitted their roles in the melee on August 16 last year.

The court heard how the pair clashed with a group of teens while Halstead went on to assault her victim’s mother the next day.

Young attended court via a video link to find out he’d be serving almost 15 more months in prison.

Halstead was handed a direct alternative to jail that includes an anger management programme.

Melee

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay told the court the altercation took place between 9.45pm and 10pm near stance number nine.

Young was seen on CCTV approaching the group of six girls, all 14 or 15, while talking on the phone.

Halstead arrived a short time later.

Both Halstead and Young pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, making derogatory comments, gesticulating and making violent threats.

Young alone admitted assaulting and injuring a 15-year-old girl by repeatedly punching her on the head, causing her to strike her head against a bus shelter.

Halstead pled guilty to assaulting a 14-year-old girl there.

She seized her by the throat and pushed her into a bus shelter, seized her by the hair and pulled her head downwards, pushed her against a bus shelter and repeatedly struggled with her.

Halstead also kneed her on the head, kicked her on the body and punched her on the head and body, all to her injury.

Neither of their victims can be identified for legal reasons.

Follow-up altercation

Halstead also pled guilty to assaulting her victim’s mother the following day on Ramsay Road in Kirkcaldy.

She seized the woman by the throat and pushed her on to a car and attempted to punch her on the head.

She also admitted possessing a knuckleduster during this brawl.

Mr Hay explained the woman arrived by car and began filming Halstead, asking about what had happened the night before.

Mitigation

Solicitor Calum Harris, appearing for Halstead, of Barnet Crescent in Kirkcaldy, said: “She didn’t enter this situation with any intention of getting into a physical altercation.

“At no point during the physical alteration can it be seen that she was using that weapon.

“She’s a 41-year-old lady who has had long-standing issues with drug misuse, she’s been clean from substance misuse for three months now.

“She’s got no previous convictions for violence on her record and no previous convictions for use of a weapon.”

Martin McGuire, representing HMP Perth inmate Young, said: “He has struggled throughout his adult life with substance misuse.

“He’s served a number of periods of imprisonment in the past.

“Prior to the events of August 16, Mr Young had only been released from custody for a short period.

“The events themselves were spontaneous, there were no background issues.”

Sentenced

Halstead, who has been on bail throughout proceedings, was placed under supervision for a year and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work during this time.

The community payback order will specifically focus on psychological therapies, anger management and coping with confrontational situations.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick KC told her: “These are serious matters. The court has to give consideration to the imposition of a custodial sentence.”

Young was ordered to serve 348 days of an unexpired prison sentence, followed by three months for the assault.

Those three months were heavily reduced due to Young having spent more than a year on remand and pleading guilty at an early stage.

Sheriff Borthwick told him: “Your situation is quite different.

“You’re a man who has a dreadful record for violent offending.”

