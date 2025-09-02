Police officers binned potential evidence at Fife murder scene and lied in statements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police officers binned potential evidence at Fife murder scene and lied in statements

Blundering first-on-the-scene constables Louise Lawson and Kimberley Jandu embarked upon a catalogue of errors after being dispatched in Oakley.

By Ross Gardiner
Fife PCs Kimberley Jandu, left, and Louise Lawson, right, admitted neglecting their duties during the investigation into Henry White's murder.
Two police officers who were dispatched to a Fife murder scene binned potentially “crucial” forensic evidence and had to provide FIVE statements after their failings were spotted by paramedics at the scene.

Louise Lawson, 26, and Kimberley Jandu, 33, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and admitted neglecting or violating their duties.

The constables, both based at Dalgety Bay police station, were first on the scene after 57-year-old Henry White was found beaten to death at Erksine Wynd, Oakley, on March 21 2023.

Henry White
Henry White was fatally injured in Fife. Image: Police Scotland

The PCs placed a medical blanket over his body, but were subsequently told by superiors “absolutely not” to do so – so binned the blanket at Dalgety Bay HQ.

It took a police station CCTV check to find out what happened to the “potentially crucial” evidence after four statements given by the officers continued to contradict those of paramedics deployed that morning.

Despite the botched policework, Mr White’s killer Christopher Brown was convicted last year and sentenced to a minimum of 13 years behind bars.

First on scene

Prosecutor James Moncrieff explained police were contacted by the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) at 6.10am on March 22 2023, following reports of a male lying face down in a front garden in Oakley.

Lawson and Jandu were dispatched to the scene.

Ambulance crews then notified police that victim Mr White was deceased and had facial injuries, although that information wasn’t passed to the attending constables.

When the two constables arrived at 6.30am, they carried out initial observations to try and find some form of ID.

While they checked Mr White, two paramedics held a medical blanket up to shelter the deceased from view of neighbouring homes.

After the checks, the PCs and paramedics placed the blanket over Mr White, however due to the wind it blew off.

Jandu retrospectively radioed the Detective Inspector and asked if they should put a blanket on Mr White.

She was told: “Absolutely not.”

PC Kimberley Jandu. Image: DCT Media

She acknowledged this and the PCs were asked to put up a cordon.

Jandu took the blanket to the ambulance and was then tasked with carrying out door-to-door and CCTV enquiries.

After Lawson had noted the paramedics’ details, the blanket was placed in an orange clinical waste bag and handed to her.

When the officers’ shifts came to an end, they returned to the station to file statements.

Operation Surefire

Due to Mr White’s death being suspicious, a murder investigation titled Operation Surefire got underway.

Killer Brown was charged the following day.

However, the investigations into Lawson and Jandu continued for more than a week.

In their statement, one of the paramedics confirmed each accused put gloves on and searched Mr White, then asked the medics if they had a blanket to put over him.

Neither PC provided information in their statements about checking the body or about the blanket.

In her first statement, Jandu claimed to have not been able to establish if Mr White had injuries due to “not wishing to disturb” his body.

On the day Brown was charged, a Detective Sergeant working on the probe noticed the discrepancies and Jandu lied to him that a blanket had not been placed over the body.

Four days later, the DS ordered the pair to provide fresh statements.

Second statement

Both officers compiled new statements which Jandu submitted.

In hers, Jandu confirmed they had searched Mr White for ID and said with permission being refused, a blanket was returned to the ambulance.

Lawson also said in this statement they returned a blanket to the ambulance.

Due to the continuing discrepancies, police took more statements from all the paramedics.

Having established a blanket had been placed on Mr White, the DS took the view its recovery was “crucial” due to being potentially forensically evidential.

Statement number three

A sergeant subsequently spoke to each PC separately, during which Lawson became upset.

PC Louise Lawson.

He told her there would be no further issues if she gave an accurate account of what happened.

She told her superior she inadvertently left the medical waste bag the blanket was in behind and admitted she erred in not seizing it.

She then said she was second-guessing herself and may have brought the blanket back to the station and potentially disposed of it.

Jandu told the sergeant she didn’t believe there was any need to change her statement again and claimed it was the paramedics who covered Mr White with the blanket with no reference to her own involvement.

Truth at last

Lawson was asked to provide more detail about the medical waste bag containing the blanket.

Both she and Jandu provided another statement.

The DS on Operation Surefire ordered searches of Dalgety Bay, Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath police stations, police vehicles and the locus in Oakley, as well as neighbouring gardens and bins.

Neither the blanket nor the bag were found.

On March 29, off-duty Lawson attended Dunfermline Police Station in tears and asked to speak to the DS.

She revealed she and Jandu had covered Mr White’s body prior to asking for permission.

She admitted the DS the blanket had been disposed of at Dalgety Bay station when the PCs returned from the scene.

Lawson said she hadn’t disclosed this due to fear of repercussions.

A search of the bins and skip at the station was conducted but the blanket had already gone to landfill.

Station CCTV check

Accordingly, the PCs were asked to provide a fifth and final statement on March 30.

Lawson, who described having sleepless nights, became increasingly upset during hers and said she wished she’d been honest from the start.

She said she asked Jandu what should happen to the blanket, who responded: “It doesn’t matter.”

Jandu was asked to explain her lack of detail and said she was unaware of the level of detail required, adding she didn’t intentionally omit anything.

She maintained she had no knowledge of the whereabouts of the blanket.

A CCTV check of Dalgety Bay police station was carried out and footage at 9.05am on the day of the murder showed both PCs arriving and Lawson placing the orange bag in a bin in an alcove.

Jandu could be seen speaking with her colleague while looking into the alcove.

The matter was then passed to Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department.

Mr Moncrieff confirmed: “The actions of the accused ultimately had no bearing on the murder trial.”

“Extremely grave matter”

First offenders Lawson and Jandu appeared in the dock together and admitted they neglected or violated their duties as constables.

They admitted that, having been the first officers in attendance at the scene of a suspicious death and having removed a medical blanket placed over Mr White, they failed to return the blanket for evidential purposes and then repeatedly failed to complete accurate accounts of their actions, both verbally and in written form.

The charge, on indictment, is a breach of the Police and Fire Reform (Scotland) Act 2012.

Both officers are listed in court papers as being care of Police Scotland’s Professional Standards department.

The court heard both are still serving and have been on restricted to “non-operational” duties since March 30 in 2023.

They have been on bail since June 2024.

At the time of the murder, Jandu had three years police service and Lawson had two.

Both officers were based at Dalgety Bay Police Station. Image: Google Maps

At an earlier hearing, Murdo MacLeod KC, defence counsel for Jandu, said: “This is a case that is not without complexity.

He labelled the allegation an “extremely grave matter” for a serving police officer.

Sheriff James Williamson ordered background reports and deferred sentencing until October.

Murder victim knocked out three times

The murder trial at the High Court in Edinburgh last October heard Brown was at the home of his then-girlfriend Leanne McKenzie when Mr White had arrived.

The High Court in Edinburgh

Ms McKenzie said Brown went for a bath but when he returned to join them he grabbed Mr White and said they were talking about him.

She said Brown elbowed the older man in the face “pretty hard”, knocking him unconscious.

The savage attack continued outside after he came round.

Brown offered to plead guilty to culpable homicide, but this was refused.

Advocate depute Michelle Brannagan told the court: “Henry White was knocked unconscious not once, not twice but on three separate occasions that night.

“You heard that when Henry White lay on the floor unconscious Christopher Brown dragged him from the hallway outside.”

The judge told jurors it had been “a distressing and complex case” and that counselling was available for those who served.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

