Dundee sex pest to compensate victims for attacks in city pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee sex pest to compensate victims for attacks in city pub

Andrew Swan is now on the sex offenders register after the sex assaults left his victims "really scared" and in "total shock".

By Ciaran Shanks
Andrew Swan.
Andrew Swan.

Two women subjected to sex attacks in a Dundee pub will be paid £1,000 in compensation between them.

Andrew Swan is now on the sex offenders’ register after assaulting the women in the Bush Bar on May 18 this year.

Swan, 51, previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to slapping one woman on the buttock.

The other was slapped on both buttocks during the same incident at the Seagate pub.

Alternative to custody

The Crown Office failed to provide an agreed narrative of the facts in Swan’s case which is normally read aloud in open court.

Andrew Swan appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Lissie Cook was asked by Sheriff Allan Findlay about the impact the assaults have had on the women.

Ms Cook said one of the victims was “really scared” and in “total shock”.

Swan, of Thirlestane Place, was described by his solicitor Theo Finlay as struggling with “emotional regulation” on top of alcohol difficulties.

Sheriff Findlay placed Swan – who has a previous conviction for a sexually aggravated breach of the peace – on supervision and the sex offenders’ register for 12 months and ordered him to pay each of the women £500 in compensation.

The orders were made as an alternative to custody.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Heroin. Image: Shutterstock
Former footballing prospect had £11,000 worth of drugs in Dundee home
Daily court round-up logo.
Monday court roundup — Smoked out by the taxman
Alan Andrew went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Wrong way driver, 87, caused three-car smash on A9 in Perthshire and left man…
Rebecca Sivyer died in the accident in 2021. Image: Supplied.
Man found guilty of causing young mum's death in Perthshire crash as family hit…
Scott Kelly appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.
Stirlingshire man jailed for threatening to 'cave in' skull of 'paedophile' neighbour
Stewart McPhee was sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court.
Teenager caught with machete, knuckledusters and knife on Perth streets is locked up
Connor Dickson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth abuser threatened to share intimate photos of ex-girlfriend with his mates
Steven Welsh at a previous court hearing.
Perth axeman in police stand-off after making threats to kill woman and child
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Attacker bit woman's nose
Michael Etchells.
Dundee knifeman slashed two victims in less than half an hour