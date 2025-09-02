Dundee sex pest to compensate victims for attacks in city pub

Two women subjected to sex attacks in a Dundee pub will be paid £1,000 in compensation between them.

Andrew Swan is now on the sex offenders’ register after assaulting the women in the Bush Bar on May 18 this year.

Swan, 51, previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to slapping one woman on the buttock.

The other was slapped on both buttocks during the same incident at the Seagate pub.

Alternative to custody

The Crown Office failed to provide an agreed narrative of the facts in Swan’s case which is normally read aloud in open court.

Fiscal depute Lissie Cook was asked by Sheriff Allan Findlay about the impact the assaults have had on the women.

Ms Cook said one of the victims was “really scared” and in “total shock”.

Swan, of Thirlestane Place, was described by his solicitor Theo Finlay as struggling with “emotional regulation” on top of alcohol difficulties.

Sheriff Findlay placed Swan – who has a previous conviction for a sexually aggravated breach of the peace – on supervision and the sex offenders’ register for 12 months and ordered him to pay each of the women £500 in compensation.

The orders were made as an alternative to custody.

