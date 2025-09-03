999 call handler overheard distressing 40-minute assault at Dundee flat

A 999 call handler overheard a woman being brutally assaulted at a Dundee flat for over 40 minutes while police made frantic efforts to trace the phone.

The distressed victim was beaten by two women on the 12th storey of a Lochee tower block, while a man repeatedly shouted at her, demanding money.

During a lull in the attack, the woman managed to grab one of her attacker’s phones and dialled 999.

She left the line open and hid the mobile under a bed.

When the attack resumed, it was overheard by the call handler.

And it was another 44 minutes before the three attackers realised they were being listened to.

Jane Gellatly, 50, and Candice Henderson, 41, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting their victim at a flat in Adamson Court, Dundee, threatening her with violence and repeatedly punching her to the head to her injury.

Ross Ramsay, 43, pled guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour by repeatedly shouting, swearing, making derogatory remarks and demanding money.

Crack cocaine sale

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay said the assault happened at Ramsay and Henderson’s flat in the early hours of September 20 last year.

All three accused and their victim are known to each other through the local drug scene, she said.

“At about 1.30am, the complainer attended at the flat to buy crack cocaine.

“She was let into the property by Ms Henderson.”

Once inside, she was followed into the bedroom by Henderson and Ramsay.

Ramsay asked her where his money was, but the woman said she didn’t know what he was talking about.

“Mr Ramsay continually demanded money and threatened her,” Ms Barclay said.

“He then stated he would phone Jane Gellatly who would come up and deal with her.”

Ramsay made a phone call and Gellatly arrived a short time later.

“Ms Henderson and Ms Gellatly then began assaulting the complainer and demanding to know where the money was,” the fiscal depute said.

“After some time, the assault stopped.

“The complainer sat on the bed and saw Ms Gellatly’s phone next to her.

“She managed to get hold of it and dialled 999, before leaving the line open and sliding the phone under the bed.”

Sounds of distress

Henderson and Gellatly resumed with the punching, while Ramsay continued to demand money.

“She was punched to the head repeatedly and called names, such as a thief and a rat,” said Ms Barclay.

“This continued for approximately 40 minutes before Mr Ramsay eventually found the phone and discovered the line was open to police.

“All parties then left the flat.”

The fiscal depute said: “No person had spoken directly to the call handler, but voices of two females and a male could be heard as well as the sound of a distressed female.

“Demands of money were heard, as was the sound of someone being struck.”

The line was left open while police traced the phone’s location.

Officers carried out enquiries around the tower block and eventually all three attackers were traced in a neighbouring flat.

The woman was also there, distressed and crying.

“She said they had accused her of stealing money,” said Ms Barclay. “She appeared to have bruising and swelling to her face and ear.”

She was taken by ambulance to Ninewells.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports.

Ramsay, who has been on remand for the equivalent of a two-year sentence, was released on bail.

