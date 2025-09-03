999 call handler overheard distressing 40-minute assault at Dundee flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

999 call handler overheard distressing 40-minute assault at Dundee flat

Ross Ramsay, Jane Gellatly and Candice Henderson admitted their role in the violent incident at Adamson Court in the early hours of September 20 2024.

By Jamie Buchan
Jane Gellatly, Ross Ramsay and Candice Henderson admitted their roles in the violent incident.
Jane Gellatly, Ross Ramsay and Candice Henderson admitted their roles in the violent incident.

A 999 call handler overheard a woman being brutally assaulted at a Dundee flat for over 40 minutes while police made frantic efforts to trace the phone.

The distressed victim was beaten by two women on the 12th storey of a Lochee tower block, while a man repeatedly shouted at her, demanding money.

During a lull in the attack, the woman managed to grab one of her attacker’s phones and dialled 999.

She left the line open and hid the mobile under a bed.

When the attack resumed, it was overheard by the call handler.

And it was another 44 minutes before the three attackers realised they were being listened to.

Jane Gellatly, 50, and Candice Henderson, 41, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting their victim at a flat in Adamson Court, Dundee, threatening her with violence and repeatedly punching her to the head to her injury.

Ross Ramsay, 43, pled guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour by repeatedly shouting, swearing, making derogatory remarks and demanding money.

Crack cocaine sale

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay said the assault happened at Ramsay and Henderson’s flat in the early hours of September 20 last year.

All three accused and their victim are known to each other through the local drug scene, she said.

“At about 1.30am, the complainer attended at the flat to buy crack cocaine.

“She was let into the property by Ms Henderson.”

Candice Henderson at Perth Sheriff Court.

Once inside, she was followed into the bedroom by Henderson and Ramsay.

Ramsay asked her where his money was, but the woman said she didn’t know what he was talking about.

“Mr Ramsay continually demanded money and threatened her,” Ms Barclay said.

“He then stated he would phone Jane Gellatly who would come up and deal with her.”

Ramsay made a phone call and Gellatly arrived a short time later.

Jane Gellatly also appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

“Ms Henderson and Ms Gellatly then began assaulting the complainer and demanding to know where the money was,” the fiscal depute said.

“After some time, the assault stopped.

“The complainer sat on the bed and saw Ms Gellatly’s phone next to her.

“She managed to get hold of it and dialled 999, before leaving the line open and sliding the phone under the bed.”

Sounds of distress

Henderson and Gellatly resumed with the punching, while Ramsay continued to demand money.

“She was punched to the head repeatedly and called names, such as a thief and a rat,” said Ms Barclay.

“This continued for approximately 40 minutes before Mr Ramsay eventually found the phone and discovered the line was open to police.

“All parties then left the flat.”

Ross Ramsay has been on remand for the equivalent of a two year jail term.

The fiscal depute said: “No person had spoken directly to the call handler, but voices of two females and a male could be heard as well as the sound of a distressed female.

“Demands of money were heard, as was the sound of someone being struck.”

The line was left open while police traced the phone’s location.

Police traced the phone to a Adamson Court, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Officers carried out enquiries around the tower block and eventually all three attackers were traced in a neighbouring flat.

The woman was also there, distressed and crying.

“She said they had accused her of stealing money,” said Ms Barclay. “She appeared to have bruising and swelling to her face and ear.”

She was taken by ambulance to Ninewells.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports.

Ramsay, who has been on remand for the equivalent of a two-year sentence, was released on bail.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Kirkcaldy Bus Station.
Pair admit violent rammy with schoolgirls at Kirkcaldy bus station
Fife PCs Kimberley Jandu, left, and Louise Lawson, right, admitted neglecting their duties during the investigation into Henry White's murder.
Police officers binned potential evidence at Fife murder scene and lied in statements
Daily court round-up logo.
Tuesday court roundup — Pensioner's cruel cat trap
(TODAY) Collect Pic: The Central Scotland News Agency File Name: RuaridhStevenson.JPEG INSTRUCTOR RUARIAH STEVENSON, FROM CUPAR, FIFE, WHO DROWNED IN 2024 ASSISTING A CLIENT WHO GOT INTO DIFFICULTIES CANYONING IN DOLLAR GLEN, CLACKMANNANSHIRE. FATAL ACCIDENT INQUIRY PROCEEDINGS HAVE OPENED AT FALKIRK SHERIFF COURT. MR STEVENSON IS PICTURED HERE ON HIS PUBLIC FACEBOOK. SEE STORY FROM TIM BUGLER. Tel: 07768 302285 Email: centralscotlandnews@gmail.com
Preparations underway for joint probe into River Tay and Dollar Glen tragedies
Andrew Swan.
Dundee sex pest to compensate victims for attacks in city pub
Heroin. Image: Shutterstock
Former footballing prospect had £11,000 worth of drugs in Dundee home
Daily court round-up logo.
Monday court roundup — Smoked out by the taxman
Alan Andrew went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Wrong way driver, 87, caused three-car smash on A9 in Perthshire and left man…
Rebecca Sivyer died in the accident in 2021. Image: Supplied.
Man found guilty of causing young mum's death in Perthshire crash as family hit…
Scott Kelly appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.
Stirlingshire man jailed for threatening to 'cave in' skull of 'paedophile' neighbour