Home News Courts

Tuesday court roundup — Pensioner’s cruel cat trap

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Daily court round-up logo.

An 82-year-old caused a cat hours of suffering after it became snared in a cruel trap outside Fife home.

William Froude was hit with a hefty compensation order after he admitted utilising a gin trap – a device outlawed in the UK almost 70 years ago.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the cat became trapped in the device between October 6-7 2024 outside Froude’s home on Carslogie Road, Cupar.

The pensioner pled guilty to a single charge of causing the cat unnecessary suffering.

Gin traps have spring-operated jaws with teeth that snap shut and have been illegal in the UK since 1958.

Sheriff Eric Brown ordered Froude to pay £3,600 in compensation to the cat’s owner, who lives nearby.

City pub sex assaults

Two women subjected to sex attacks in a Dundee pub will be paid £1,000 in compensation between them. Andrew Swan is now on the sex offenders’ register after assaulting the women in the Bush Bar on May 18 this year. Swan, who has a previous conviction for a sexually aggravated breach of the peace, on supervision for 12 months and ordered him to pay the two women £500 each in compensation.

Andrew Swan.

Drove home drunk from work

A construction boss drove home drunk after spending the night watching golf and a film in his office.

Craig Sandeman was found to be just shy of five-times the legal limit for alcohol when he was pulled over by police on August 16.

Officers witnessed the 59-year-old getting out of a van near his home in Dundee.

The city’s sheriff court heard Sandeman was slurring his words and appeared unsteady on his feet.

Prosecutor Charmaine Gilmartin revealed Sandeman fully cooperated with police and admitted he had consumed alcohol earlier in the night.

After being taken to the West Bell Street headquarters, Sandeman provided a reading of 106 mics of alcohol in 100 mils of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics.

First offender Sandeman, of Carmichael Court, pled guilty to drink-driving.

Solicitor Jamie Baxter said: “This was just madness on his part and he accepts this.

“He’s a director of a construction services company. He had been working late that night.

“He had been at the office. He had ended up watching the golf. He started drinking.

“He stopped drinking. He then watched a film and was still at the office.”

According to Sandeman, this was “normal practice” due to having poor internet service in his home.

Mr Baxter said Sandeman suffered from numerous health difficulties and had been using alcohol as a coping mechanism.

Sandeman is listed on Companies House as the managing director of The Dundee Nail Company Ltd, based at West Gourdie Industrial Estate.

“The business has been struggling for a period which has been part of the stress he’s been under,” Mr Baxter added.

Sheriff Allan Findlay fined Sandeman £400 and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

Blinded by the sun

An 87-year-old man has been found guilty of causing a three-car smash in highland Perthshire which left one driver with a traumatic brain injury and temporary amnesia. Retired accountant Alan Andrew claimed he was blinded by the sun moments before ploughing head-on into another car as he travelled down the wrong side of the A9 near House of Bruar.

Alan Andrew went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

He went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court, denying that he had caused serious injury to both the other driver and his wife in his passenger seat by dangerous driving on Hogmanay 2023. Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane accepted that Andrew may have been unable to see because of the low-hanging winter sun.

But she said he had been too slow to react his 86-year-old wife’s repeated warnings about the oncoming vehicle. Andrew, who was a finance director for a steelworks company in England, was fined £3,000 and banned from driving for a year.

Football starlet in court

A once-promising football player has admitted funding his own drugs habit by dealing from his city home. Police acting on a tip-off raided Luke Mackie’s address last summer and found a stash of drugs potentially worth a five-figure sum. Officers seized heroin, cocaine and cannabis as well as other items associated with a drug enterprise. Mackie, once part of the Dundee FC performance school based at St John’s High School, will be sentenced next month.

Luke Mackie was caught with a variety of drugs including heroin.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

