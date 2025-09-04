‘High risk’ Fife paedophile caught with obscene child abuse files for third time

A repeat sex offender from Fife has been locked up after police discovered more child abuse material on his devices.

Officers have discovered stomach-turning material during three separate raids on John Coote’s homes around Fife since 2020.

Coote appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court via a video link from HMP Perth where he is on remand to admit taking or making more filth between June 2023 and December 2024.

Officers raided his home days after he had been liberated from another remand period for an indecent images offence he’s still waiting to be sentenced for.

His remand was continued and he will be interviewed by social workers while in jail ahead of sentencing later this month.

Raided again

Fiscal depute Sarah Smith explained that Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangement has already classified Coote as a “high risk” sex offender.

Coote is already on the sex offenders register and subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

Acting on police intelligence, officers raided his home at The Paddocks in Grange of Lindores near Newburgh on April 29 this year.

No-one was home and Coote was arrested at work.

Officers seized his laptop and phone and discovered inaccessible evidence he’d downloaded more filth.

Evidence of 2191 illicit files was found on the laptop.

These included 323 videos with a total runtime of more than 11 hours.

Nearly 180 of the sick clips were categorised by investigators as being of the most explicit kind of material.

The material discovered by police showed children aged from new-born babies up to 15-year-olds being abused by adults.

Evidence of more sick material was found on Coote’s mobile.

In prison

Coote, 27, has been on remand since appearing in court at a private hearing on April 30.

His solicitor Alan Jackson explained he is still waiting to be sentenced for another indecent images offence he admitted earlier this year.

Sheriff James Williamson ordered background reports ahead of sentencing on September 29.

He said: “Despite the fact he’s described as a high risk sex offender, he’s never been in jail – he’s never had a custodial sentence.

“He’ll be remanded further in custody.”

Litany of perverted offending

Coote first came to the attention of police in Fife when he was living in Burntisland in 2020.

He pled guilty to possessing indecent images of children between August 2019 and March 2020.

On that occasion, officers discovered a mobile phone and a USB drive which each contained a number of sick files.

Police found 47 indecent videos and 44 indecent images of children on a USB memory stick belonging to Coote.

More grotesque images were found on his mobile phone.

Investigators said the majority of the videos were at the worst level – category A.

Coote was then subject to another raid when he was living in Kirkcaldy.

Then at a hearing in April this year, he admitted downloaded nine child sexual abuse images to his phone two months earlier.

These included files depicting boys as young as seven.

He is due to be sentenced for that offence later in September.

Before his offending in Fife, Coote was convicted of an offence in an English court and had received a suspended sentence.

As a result of that, Coote was made subject to his sexual harm prevention order.

