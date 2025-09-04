‘High risk’ Fife paedophile caught with obscene child abuse files for third time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

‘High risk’ Fife paedophile caught with obscene child abuse files for third time

John Coote is on remand after police snared him with evidence of thousands more twisted photos and videos.

By Ross Gardiner
John Coote at a previous court appearance.
John Coote at a previous court appearance.

A repeat sex offender from Fife has been locked up after police discovered more child abuse material on his devices.

Officers have discovered stomach-turning material during three separate raids on John Coote’s homes around Fife since 2020.

Coote appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court via a video link from HMP Perth where he is on remand to admit taking or making more filth between June 2023 and December 2024.

Officers raided his home days after he had been liberated from another remand period for an indecent images offence he’s still waiting to be sentenced for.

His remand was continued and he will be interviewed by social workers while in jail ahead of sentencing later this month.

Raided again

Fiscal depute Sarah Smith explained that Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangement has already classified Coote as a “high risk” sex offender.

Coote is already on the sex offenders register and subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

Acting on police intelligence, officers raided his home at The Paddocks in Grange of Lindores near Newburgh on April 29 this year.

No-one was home and Coote was arrested at work.

Officers seized his laptop and phone and discovered inaccessible evidence he’d downloaded more filth.

Evidence of 2191 illicit files was found on the laptop.

These included 323 videos with a total runtime of more than 11 hours.

Nearly 180 of the sick clips were categorised by investigators as being of the most explicit kind of material.

The material discovered by police showed children aged from new-born babies up to 15-year-olds being abused by adults.

Evidence of more sick material was found on Coote’s mobile.

In prison

Coote, 27, has been on remand since appearing in court at a private hearing on April 30.

His solicitor Alan Jackson explained he is still waiting to be sentenced for another indecent images offence he admitted earlier this year.

Sheriff James Williamson ordered background reports ahead of sentencing on September 29.

He said: “Despite the fact he’s described as a high risk sex offender, he’s never been in jail – he’s never had a custodial sentence.

“He’ll be remanded further in custody.”

Litany of perverted offending

Coote first came to the attention of police in Fife when he was living in Burntisland in 2020.

He pled guilty to possessing indecent images of children between August 2019 and March 2020.

On that occasion, officers discovered a mobile phone and a USB drive which each contained a number of sick files.

Police found 47 indecent videos and 44 indecent images of children on a USB memory stick belonging to Coote.

More grotesque images were found on his mobile phone.

Investigators said the majority of the videos were at the worst level – category A.

Coote was then subject to another raid when he was living in Kirkcaldy.

Then at a hearing in April this year, he admitted downloaded nine child sexual abuse images to his phone two months earlier.

These included files depicting boys as young as seven.

He is due to be sentenced for that offence later in September.

Before his offending in Fife, Coote was convicted of an offence in an English court and had received a suspended sentence.

As a result of that, Coote was made subject to his sexual harm prevention order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Rosie Wood appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Holidaymaker deported from Thailand after 'p***ed off' Fife ex cancelled his passport
Ian Fraser appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Sheriff blasts victim-blaming Fife pervert after sex chats with 9-year-old girl
Daily court round-up logo.
Wednesday court round-up — Cops in the dock special
Lewis Raitt admitted dangerous driving when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee joyrider jailed after 120mph police chase in and around Perth
PC Scott Harvey admitted driving dangerously and causing serious injury to his colleague. Image: Stuart Cowper
Police officer banned from driving after high-speed crash in Perth left colleague seriously injured
Kirkcaldy Bus Station.
Pair admit violent rammy with schoolgirls at Kirkcaldy bus station
Jane Gellatly, Ross Ramsay and Candice Henderson admitted their roles in the violent incident.
999 call handler overheard distressing 40-minute assault at Dundee flat
Fife PCs Kimberley Jandu, left, and Louise Lawson, right, admitted neglecting their duties during the investigation into Henry White's murder.
Police officers binned potential evidence at Fife murder scene and lied in statements
Daily court round-up logo.
Tuesday court roundup — Pensioner's cruel cat trap
(TODAY) Collect Pic: The Central Scotland News Agency File Name: RuaridhStevenson.JPEG INSTRUCTOR RUARIAH STEVENSON, FROM CUPAR, FIFE, WHO DROWNED IN 2024 ASSISTING A CLIENT WHO GOT INTO DIFFICULTIES CANYONING IN DOLLAR GLEN, CLACKMANNANSHIRE. FATAL ACCIDENT INQUIRY PROCEEDINGS HAVE OPENED AT FALKIRK SHERIFF COURT. MR STEVENSON IS PICTURED HERE ON HIS PUBLIC FACEBOOK. SEE STORY FROM TIM BUGLER. Tel: 07768 302285 Email: centralscotlandnews@gmail.com
Preparations underway for joint probe into River Tay and Dollar Glen tragedies