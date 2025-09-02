Preparations underway for joint probe into River Tay and Dollar Glen tragedies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Preparations underway for joint probe into River Tay and Dollar Glen tragedies

Kayden Walker, 12, died river boarding on the Tay in 2019 and Fife adventurer Ruaridh Stevenson was killed last year in Clackmannanshire.

By Tim Bugler
The death of Fife instructor Ruaridh Stevenson will be probed at the joint FAI.
An expert is to be flown in from Norway to give evidence at an inquiry into the water-adventure deaths of a 12-year-old boy and a Fife instructor in separate tragedies in Scotland’s outdoors, a court has heard.

A sheriff, who is to conduct the conjoined fatal accident inquiry over ten consecutive days next year, heard that no one could be found in the UK to carry out an expert assessment.

Kayden Walker, 12, drowned during a boogie boarding session when he became trapped underwater on the upstream side of a weir on the River Tay.

Non-swimmer Kayden, from Bridgeton, Glasgow, was on a day trip with 10 other children organised by a church charity group when the incident occurred near Stanley, Perthshire on July 28 2019.

He was underwater for more than three minutes and died in hospital the next day.

Kayden Walker
Image: Crown Office

Last year, Outdoor Pursuits Scotland Ltd., which was running the activity, was fined £10,000 for failing make a sufficient health and safety assessment.  The Glasgow-based firm admitted failing to ensure participants were not subject to the risk of entrapment and failing to ensure the children had a safe passage through the 250 metre weir.

Kayden’s loved ones blasted the level of penalty at the time as “a joke and a disgrace”.

Dollar Glen tragedy

Instructor Ruaridh Stevenson, 39, from Cupar, Fife, drowned attempting to assist a client who got into difficulties in the waters flowing through Dollar Glen, Clackmannanshire, on April 13 last year.

Mr Stevenson was a director of another outdoor pursuits company, Adventure Logic Ltd, which offered ‘canyoning’ experiences on Scottish rivers.

Instructor Ruaridh Stevenson.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court on Tuesday, depute fiscal Catherine Fraser, for the Crown, said the Norwegian expert, Tim Davis of TrollAktiv, based near Stavanger, had already inspected the weir where Kayden’s accident occurred and would travel to Dollar Glen later this month to inspect the site of Mr Stevenson’s death.

Mrs Fraser said: “He will draft an expert report to provide an opinion in relation to matter of good practice in the activities of kayaking and river boarding, along with his observations on reasonable precautions that could have been implemented that may have prevented the deaths of both Kayden Walker and Mr Stevenson.”

The hearing was told that much background to both the incidents was capable of agreement, and the factual evidence about what had happened was not expected to be disputed.

Family expected to attend hearing

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony continued the inquiry to a further preliminary hearing on November 17th, and ordered that the inquiry itself should start on March 16th 2026.

The court heard that the families of Kayden and Mr Stevenson were expected to attend, but would not formally be participants. None of the victims’ relatives were present at Tuesday’s preliminary hearing.

Church House Bridgeton, the Glasgow charity Kayden was with, will be represented at the probe by Barry Smith KC. The National Trust, as landowners of Dollar Glen, and Phil Robinson, director of  Outdoor Pursuits Scotland Ltd, will also be represented.

The purpose of an FAI includes determining the cause of death, the circumstances in which the death occurred, and to establish what reasonable precautions could have been taken to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

