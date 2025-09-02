Preparations underway for joint probe into River Tay and Dollar Glen tragedies

An expert is to be flown in from Norway to give evidence at an inquiry into the water-adventure deaths of a 12-year-old boy and a Fife instructor in separate tragedies in Scotland’s outdoors, a court has heard.

A sheriff, who is to conduct the conjoined fatal accident inquiry over ten consecutive days next year, heard that no one could be found in the UK to carry out an expert assessment.

Kayden Walker, 12, drowned during a boogie boarding session when he became trapped underwater on the upstream side of a weir on the River Tay.

Non-swimmer Kayden, from Bridgeton, Glasgow, was on a day trip with 10 other children organised by a church charity group when the incident occurred near Stanley, Perthshire on July 28 2019.

He was underwater for more than three minutes and died in hospital the next day.

Last year, Outdoor Pursuits Scotland Ltd., which was running the activity, was fined £10,000 for failing make a sufficient health and safety assessment. The Glasgow-based firm admitted failing to ensure participants were not subject to the risk of entrapment and failing to ensure the children had a safe passage through the 250 metre weir.

Kayden’s loved ones blasted the level of penalty at the time as “a joke and a disgrace”.

Dollar Glen tragedy

Instructor Ruaridh Stevenson, 39, from Cupar, Fife, drowned attempting to assist a client who got into difficulties in the waters flowing through Dollar Glen, Clackmannanshire, on April 13 last year.

Mr Stevenson was a director of another outdoor pursuits company, Adventure Logic Ltd, which offered ‘canyoning’ experiences on Scottish rivers.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court on Tuesday, depute fiscal Catherine Fraser, for the Crown, said the Norwegian expert, Tim Davis of TrollAktiv, based near Stavanger, had already inspected the weir where Kayden’s accident occurred and would travel to Dollar Glen later this month to inspect the site of Mr Stevenson’s death.

Mrs Fraser said: “He will draft an expert report to provide an opinion in relation to matter of good practice in the activities of kayaking and river boarding, along with his observations on reasonable precautions that could have been implemented that may have prevented the deaths of both Kayden Walker and Mr Stevenson.”

The hearing was told that much background to both the incidents was capable of agreement, and the factual evidence about what had happened was not expected to be disputed.

Family expected to attend hearing

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony continued the inquiry to a further preliminary hearing on November 17th, and ordered that the inquiry itself should start on March 16th 2026.

The court heard that the families of Kayden and Mr Stevenson were expected to attend, but would not formally be participants. None of the victims’ relatives were present at Tuesday’s preliminary hearing.

Church House Bridgeton, the Glasgow charity Kayden was with, will be represented at the probe by Barry Smith KC. The National Trust, as landowners of Dollar Glen, and Phil Robinson, director of Outdoor Pursuits Scotland Ltd, will also be represented.

The purpose of an FAI includes determining the cause of death, the circumstances in which the death occurred, and to establish what reasonable precautions could have been taken to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.