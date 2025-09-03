Police officer banned from driving after high speed crash in Perth left colleague seriously injured

A police officer has been fined and banned from driving after seriously injuring a colleague in a high speed crash in Perth city centre.

PC Scott Harvey was chasing a suspect when his car struck a stationary Ford Transit van at speeds of more than 60mph.

The roof of the wrecked police vehicle had to be removed by firefighters to extract passenger PC Ryan Travis as he slipped in and out of consciousness.

Harvey, 34, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of causing serious injury to his colleague by dangerous driving on April 23 2024.

The charge states he drove at speeds on Edinburgh Road and Princes Street, near the Canal Street junction, “greatly in excess of the 20mph local speed restrictions” and “in excess of 60mph in a built-up residential area”.

The driver of the Openreach van, which had been stopped at a red light, was also injured, the court heard.

Suspect ‘driving erratically’

Fiscal depute Ewan Chalmers, prosecuting, said PC Harvey and his colleague were sitting in a marked police car outside Perth Prison at about 2.30pm when they saw a black Volkswagen Golf go past.

“They had reason to stop the vehicle,” said Mr Chalmers.

“PC Harvey activated blue lights and sirens,

“The Volkswagen car initially stopped before the Edinburgh Road junction.

“PC Travis exited the police vehicle and approached the car. He told the occupants to get out of the vehicle.”

But the Golf accelerated away, turning right onto Edinburgh Road.

The court heard PC Travis got back into the vehicle, but did not fasten his seat belt.

“A high speed chase then ensued and continued into Perth city centre,” said Mr Chalmers.

The Golf entered Princes Street where traffic lights at the Canal Street junction were on red.

One vehicle waiting for the lights to change was an Openreach van driven by engineer Alan Friel.

Around this point in the pursuit, Harvey used the police radio to alert Control Room that he was travelling at 60mph.

The Golf was seen mounting the pavement to the left of the stationary van, before charging through the red light and onto Princes Street.

“The pursuing vehicle, travelling at top speeds in excess of 60mph, was initially following this path,” the fiscal depute said.

“But as it go closer to the junction, the accused applied the brakes and swerved to the right.”

The police car struck the van, propelling it forward into the junction.

The car then hit the right-side pavement, colliding with the curb and coming to a stop.

‘Crash, crash, crash’

Mr Chalmers said: “The order to stand down came contemporaneously with the collision.”

Harvey was heard over the radio: “Crash, crash, crash.”

“The accused got out of the vehicle and was heard to say that the brakes had failed,” the fiscal depute said.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene and Harvey was taken to hospital. He was released later that evening.

Firefighters had to cut off the roof of the police car to extract PC Travis, who was trapped in the passenger seat.

He appeared to be slipping in and out of consciousness, the court heard.

“The constable had suffered a head injury consistent with having struck the windscreen,” Mr Chalmers said.

He was taken to Ninewells where he was treated for concussion, whiplash and a suspected fractured coccyx.

After he was discharged, he continued to suffer headaches and dizzy spells.

He was later diagnosed with post concussion syndrome and was advised that the symptoms could last for up to 12 months.

The court heard he had further been left with memory issues and had little recollection of the crash.

Mr Friel was said to be in a state of shock following the collision.

He suffered concussion and whiplash, and was off his work for a month.

Mr Chalmers said an examination of the police vehicle found no issues with the brakes.

In the aftermath of the crash, Police Scotland issued an appeal for dashcam footage, stating that the Golf had been “driving erratically.”

It was later found abandoned nearby.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson fined Harvey £320 and disqualified him from driving for a year.

Following the court appearance, Chief Superintendent Helen Harrison, head of Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department said: “This matter will now be considered in terms of the Police Service of Scotland (Conduct) Regulations 2014.”

