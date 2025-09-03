Police officer banned from driving after high speed crash in Perth left colleague seriously injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Police officer banned from driving after high speed crash in Perth left colleague seriously injured

Scott Harvey appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted dangerous driving during a chase in Perth city centre.

By Jamie Buchan
PC Scott Harvey admitted driving dangerously and causing serious injury to his colleague. Image: Stuart Cowper
PC Scott Harvey admitted driving dangerously and causing serious injury to his colleague. Image: Stuart Cowper

A police officer has been fined and banned from driving after seriously injuring a colleague in a high speed crash in Perth city centre.

PC Scott Harvey was chasing a suspect when his car struck a stationary Ford Transit van at speeds of more than 60mph.

The roof of the wrecked police vehicle had to be removed by firefighters to extract passenger PC Ryan Travis as he slipped in and out of consciousness.

Harvey, 34, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of causing serious injury to his colleague by dangerous driving on April 23 2024.

The charge states he drove at speeds on Edinburgh Road and Princes Street, near the Canal Street junction, “greatly in excess of the 20mph local speed restrictions” and “in excess of 60mph in a built-up residential area”.

The driver of the Openreach van, which had been stopped at a red light, was also injured, the court heard.

Suspect ‘driving erratically’

Fiscal depute Ewan Chalmers, prosecuting, said PC Harvey and his colleague were sitting in a marked police car outside Perth Prison at about 2.30pm when they saw a black Volkswagen Golf go past.

“They had reason to stop the vehicle,” said Mr Chalmers.

“PC Harvey activated blue lights and sirens,

“The Volkswagen car initially stopped before the Edinburgh Road junction.

Princes Street was closed while investigations into the crash continued. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

“PC Travis exited the police vehicle and approached the car. He told the occupants to get out of the vehicle.”

But the Golf accelerated away, turning right onto Edinburgh Road.

The court heard PC Travis got back into the vehicle, but did not fasten his seat belt.

“A high speed chase then ensued and continued into Perth city centre,” said Mr Chalmers.

The Golf entered Princes Street where traffic lights at the Canal Street junction were on red.

One vehicle waiting for the lights to change was an Openreach van driven by engineer Alan Friel.

Around this point in the pursuit, Harvey used the police radio to alert Control Room that he was travelling at 60mph.

The Golf was seen mounting the pavement to the left of the stationary van, before charging through the red light and onto Princes Street.

“The pursuing vehicle, travelling at top speeds in excess of 60mph, was initially following this path,” the fiscal depute said.

“But as it go closer to the junction, the accused applied the brakes and swerved to the right.”

The police car struck the van, propelling it forward into the junction.

The car then hit the right-side pavement, colliding with the curb and coming to a stop.

‘Crash, crash, crash’

Mr Chalmers said: “The order to stand down came contemporaneously with the collision.”

Harvey was heard over the radio: “Crash, crash, crash.”

“The accused got out of the vehicle and was heard to say that the brakes had failed,” the fiscal depute said.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene and Harvey was taken to hospital. He was released later that evening.

Firefighters had to cut off the roof of the police car to extract PC Travis, who was trapped in the passenger seat.

A bicycle lay on the ground close to where a crash involving a police car took place on Perth's Princes Street.
The police car had its roof removed following the smash on Perth’s Princes Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

He appeared to be slipping in and out of consciousness, the court heard.

“The constable had suffered a head injury consistent with having struck the windscreen,” Mr Chalmers said.

He was taken to Ninewells where he was treated for concussion, whiplash and a suspected fractured coccyx.

After he was discharged, he continued to suffer headaches and dizzy spells.

He was later diagnosed with post concussion syndrome and was advised that the symptoms could last for up to 12 months.

The court heard he had further been left with memory issues and had little recollection of the crash.

Mr Friel was said to be in a state of shock following the collision.

He suffered concussion and whiplash, and was off his work for a month.

Mr Chalmers said an examination of the police vehicle found no issues with the brakes.

In the aftermath of the crash, Police Scotland issued an appeal for dashcam footage, stating that the Golf had been “driving erratically.”

It was later found abandoned nearby.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson fined Harvey £320 and disqualified him from driving for a year.

Following the court appearance, Chief Superintendent Helen Harrison, head of Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department said: “This matter will now be considered in terms of the Police Service of Scotland (Conduct) Regulations 2014.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Kirkcaldy Bus Station.
Pair admit violent rammy with schoolgirls at Kirkcaldy bus station
Jane Gellatly, Ross Ramsay and Candice Henderson admitted their roles in the violent incident.
999 call handler overheard distressing 40-minute assault at Dundee flat
Fife PCs Kimberley Jandu, left, and Louise Lawson, right, admitted neglecting their duties during the investigation into Henry White's murder.
Police officers binned potential evidence at Fife murder scene and lied in statements
Daily court round-up logo.
Tuesday court roundup — Pensioner's cruel cat trap
(TODAY) Collect Pic: The Central Scotland News Agency File Name: RuaridhStevenson.JPEG INSTRUCTOR RUARIAH STEVENSON, FROM CUPAR, FIFE, WHO DROWNED IN 2024 ASSISTING A CLIENT WHO GOT INTO DIFFICULTIES CANYONING IN DOLLAR GLEN, CLACKMANNANSHIRE. FATAL ACCIDENT INQUIRY PROCEEDINGS HAVE OPENED AT FALKIRK SHERIFF COURT. MR STEVENSON IS PICTURED HERE ON HIS PUBLIC FACEBOOK. SEE STORY FROM TIM BUGLER. Tel: 07768 302285 Email: centralscotlandnews@gmail.com
Preparations underway for joint probe into River Tay and Dollar Glen tragedies
Andrew Swan.
Dundee sex pest to compensate victims for attacks in city pub
Heroin. Image: Shutterstock
Former footballing prospect had £11,000 worth of drugs in Dundee home
Daily court round-up logo.
Monday court roundup — Smoked out by the taxman
Alan Andrew went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Wrong way driver, 87, caused three-car smash on A9 in Perthshire and left man…
Rebecca Sivyer died in the accident in 2021. Image: Supplied.
Man found guilty of causing young mum's death in Perthshire crash as family hit…