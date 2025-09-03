Wednesday court round-up — Cops in the dock special

A child was spat on in the Overgate Shopping Centre after trying to stop a man from abusing security staff.

Jamie Jamieson was jailed by a sheriff who hailed the 15-year-old boy for his “bravery” in calling out the thug.

Repeat offender Jamieson was intoxicated when he was stopped by Overgate security at around 5.30pm on August 9 2024.

He was asked to leave and began shouting abuse at staff, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Katie Stewart said: “The complainer was passing and observed the accused shouting and swearing at staff.

“He approached the accused and reprimanded him for his behaviour.

“At that point, the accused has then pushed the witness on the body and spat on him.”

Police were also on the receiving end of abuse from Jamieson, serving a sentence at HMP Perth, prior to his arrest.

Solicitor Gary McIlravey said the 44-year-old pled guilty to what he remembered from the incident, having drank alcohol on top of prescription medication.

“He apologises for his conduct and anticipates a custodial sentence,” the lawyer said.

Sheriff Gregor Murray sentenced Jamieson to 80 days in prison.

Police in the dock part one

Two police officers have admitted binning potentially crucial evidence from a Fife murder scene, and then trying to cover it up by lying in statements. Louise Lawson, 26, and Kimberley Jandu, 33, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and admitted neglecting or violating their duties.

The court heard the Dalgety Bay-based constables were first on the scene after 57-year-old Henry White was found beaten to death at Erskine Wynd, Oakley, on March 21 2023. The two PC placed a blanket over body, but then got rid of it. Their subsequent statements contradicted facts given by paramedics deployed that morning.

Sex offender’s smartphone

A Fife sex offender is back in jail after he was spotted using an unauthorised mobile phone in Morrisons.

“High risk” Liam Russell appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court via a video link from HMP Perth to admit breaching the strict terms of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The order, put in place in January, mandated convicted groomer Russell to declare all devices which are capable of accessing the internet to police.

Officers believed the 28-year-old only had an old Nokia incapable of getting online and a broken Samsung.

However after he was spotted using a smartphone on supermarket CCTV, officers raided his council home in Reid Place, Glenrothes on July 19 this year and found an undeclared iPhone and a smart TV.

Solicitor Martin McGuire explained that since his client’s release from his last prison sentence, he’d worked as a labourer and in a furniture yard.

He added: “He clearly has a record.

“Clearly he’s not disclosed the mobile telephone as he should have done.”

Russell, who has been jailed four times before for sexual offending, was sentenced to 20 months behind bars by Sheriff James Williamson.

He said: “You’ve a history of failing to comply with orders put in place to protect the public.”

When he was aged 18, Russell groomed a 15-year-old girl online and travelled 150 miles to meet her at her Ross-shire school.

He took the girl to the school bike sheds and fondled her before she went into class.

Then in 2022, he was jailed again for following teenagers around Glenrothes.

Police in the dock part two

A police officer has been fined and banned from driving after seriously injuring a colleague in a high speed smash in Perth city centre. PC Scott Harvey had been chasing a suspect when his car struck a stationary van at speeds of more than 60mph. The roof of the wrecked police vehicle had to be cut off by firefighters to extract passenger PC Ryan Travis as he slipped in and out of consciousness.

Harvey appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted causing serious injury to his colleague by dangerous driving on April 23 2024.

Armed robber had knife

A 23-year-old man convicted of an attempted armed robbery is awaiting sentence for being caught with a knife.

Aedan Kelly admitted possessing a blade on the Arklay Place area of Dundee, close to where he resides on Arklay Terrace.

Kelly pled guilty to the single charge from August 6 this year at the city’s sheriff court.

In 2021, Kelly admitted trying to rob a shopkeeper in Dundee while armed with a knife and a hammer.

Then aged 17, Kelly demanded money but left empty handed after the owner said police were on their way and CCTV had captured the incident.

He was placed on a restriction of liberty order for eight months as an alternative to custody.

Kelly will be sentenced for the new offence in October once reports have been prepared.

