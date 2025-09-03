Wednesday court round-up — Cops in the dock special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Cops in the dock special

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Daily court round-up logo.

A child was spat on in the Overgate Shopping Centre after trying to stop a man from abusing security staff.

Jamie Jamieson was jailed by a sheriff who hailed the 15-year-old boy for his “bravery” in calling out the thug.

Repeat offender Jamieson was intoxicated when he was stopped by Overgate security at around 5.30pm on August 9 2024.

He was asked to leave and began shouting abuse at staff, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre.
Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Fiscal depute Katie Stewart said: “The complainer was passing and observed the accused shouting and swearing at staff.

“He approached the accused and reprimanded him for his behaviour.

“At that point, the accused has then pushed the witness on the body and spat on him.”

Police were also on the receiving end of abuse from Jamieson, serving a sentence at HMP Perth, prior to his arrest.

Solicitor Gary McIlravey said the 44-year-old pled guilty to what he remembered from the incident, having drank alcohol on top of prescription medication.

“He apologises for his conduct and anticipates a custodial sentence,” the lawyer said.

Sheriff Gregor Murray sentenced Jamieson to 80 days in prison.

Police in the dock part one

Two police officers have admitted binning potentially crucial evidence from a Fife murder scene, and then trying to cover it up by lying in statements. Louise Lawson, 26, and Kimberley Jandu, 33, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and admitted neglecting or violating their duties.

Fife PCs Kimberley Jandu, left, and Louise Lawson, right, admitted neglecting their duties during the investigation into Henry White’s murder.

The court heard the Dalgety Bay-based constables were first on the scene after 57-year-old Henry White was found beaten to death at Erskine Wynd, Oakley, on March 21 2023. The two PC placed a blanket over body, but then got rid of it. Their subsequent statements contradicted facts given by paramedics deployed that morning.

Sex offender’s smartphone

A Fife sex offender is back in jail after he was spotted using an unauthorised mobile phone in Morrisons.

“High risk” Liam Russell appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court via a video link from HMP Perth to admit breaching the strict terms of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The order, put in place in January, mandated convicted groomer Russell to declare all devices which are capable of accessing the internet to police.

Liam Russell.
Liam Russell.

Officers believed the 28-year-old only had an old Nokia incapable of getting online and a broken Samsung.

However after he was spotted using a smartphone on supermarket CCTV, officers raided his council home in Reid Place, Glenrothes on July 19 this year and found an undeclared iPhone and a smart TV.

Solicitor Martin McGuire explained that since his client’s release from his last prison sentence, he’d worked as a labourer and in a furniture yard.

He added: “He clearly has a record.

“Clearly he’s not disclosed the mobile telephone as he should have done.”

Russell, who has been jailed four times before for sexual offending, was sentenced to 20 months behind bars by Sheriff James Williamson.

He said: “You’ve a history of failing to comply with orders put in place to protect the public.”

When he was aged 18, Russell groomed a 15-year-old girl online and travelled 150 miles to meet her at her Ross-shire school.

He took the girl to the school bike sheds and fondled her before she went into class.

Then in 2022, he was jailed again for following teenagers around Glenrothes.

Police in the dock part two

A police officer has been fined and banned from driving after seriously injuring a colleague in a high speed smash in Perth city centre. PC Scott Harvey had been chasing a suspect when his car struck a stationary van at speeds of more than 60mph. The roof of the wrecked police vehicle had to be cut off by firefighters to extract passenger PC Ryan Travis as he slipped in and out of consciousness.

Crash involving a police car in Princes Street, Perth
The crash involving a police car happened in Princes Street, Perth just after 2.30pm on Tuesday. Image: Stuart Cowper

Harvey appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted causing serious injury to his colleague by dangerous driving on April 23 2024.

Armed robber had knife

A 23-year-old man convicted of an attempted armed robbery is awaiting sentence for being caught with a knife.

Aedan Kelly admitted possessing a blade on the Arklay Place area of Dundee, close to where he resides on Arklay Terrace.

Kelly pled guilty to the single charge from August 6 this year at the city’s sheriff court.

Aeden Kelly.

In 2021, Kelly admitted trying to rob a shopkeeper in Dundee while armed with a knife and a hammer.

Then aged 17, Kelly demanded money but left empty handed after the owner said police were on their way and CCTV had captured the incident.

He was placed on a restriction of liberty order for eight months as an alternative to custody.

Kelly will be sentenced for the new offence in October once reports have been prepared.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Lewis Raitt admitted dangerous driving when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee joyrider jailed after 120mph police chase around Perth
PC Scott Harvey admitted driving dangerously and causing serious injury to his colleague. Image: Stuart Cowper
Police officer banned from driving after high-speed crash in Perth left colleague seriously injured
Kirkcaldy Bus Station.
Pair admit violent rammy with schoolgirls at Kirkcaldy bus station
Jane Gellatly, Ross Ramsay and Candice Henderson admitted their roles in the violent incident.
999 call handler overheard distressing 40-minute assault at Dundee flat
Fife PCs Kimberley Jandu, left, and Louise Lawson, right, admitted neglecting their duties during the investigation into Henry White's murder.
Police officers binned potential evidence at Fife murder scene and lied in statements
Daily court round-up logo.
Tuesday court roundup — Pensioner's cruel cat trap
(TODAY) Collect Pic: The Central Scotland News Agency File Name: RuaridhStevenson.JPEG INSTRUCTOR RUARIAH STEVENSON, FROM CUPAR, FIFE, WHO DROWNED IN 2024 ASSISTING A CLIENT WHO GOT INTO DIFFICULTIES CANYONING IN DOLLAR GLEN, CLACKMANNANSHIRE. FATAL ACCIDENT INQUIRY PROCEEDINGS HAVE OPENED AT FALKIRK SHERIFF COURT. MR STEVENSON IS PICTURED HERE ON HIS PUBLIC FACEBOOK. SEE STORY FROM TIM BUGLER. Tel: 07768 302285 Email: centralscotlandnews@gmail.com
Preparations underway for joint probe into River Tay and Dollar Glen tragedies
Andrew Swan.
Dundee sex pest to compensate victims for attacks in city pub
Heroin. Image: Shutterstock
Former footballing prospect had £11,000 worth of drugs in Dundee home
Daily court round-up logo.
Monday court roundup — Smoked out by the taxman