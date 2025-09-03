Dundee joyrider jailed after 120mph police chase around Perth

A joyrider who led police on a dangerous 120mph chase along the A90 and into Perth has been jailed.

Serial offender Lewis Raitt was in a stolen car with fake plates when he sped past other vehicles and dodged police road blocks during the pursuit in March last year.

The 25-year-old was told by a sheriff: “This is one of the worst incidences of dangerous driving I’ve ever heard.”

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Raitt had a penchant for stealing Ford Fiestas, and took one for a spin down the A90 Perth-Dundee road when he was clocked by police.

Raitt, who has previous convictions for serious traffic and drug offences, pled guilty to charges of dangerous driving and vehicle thefts.

He was jailed for 27 months.

Stolen Ford Fiestas

Fiscal depute Katie Stewart, prosecuting, said the first car – a red Ford Fiesta valued at nearly £11,000 – was stolen from outside a property in Ashgrove Terrace, Blairgowrie, on November 18 2023.

Its owner found his vehicle missing when he set off for work at about 8am.

It was discovered two days later, badly water-logged in a field off the B979.

Raitt took the second Ford Fiesta, this time orange, from Salers Way, Huntingtower on March 11 last year.

The owner contacted police when he got up for work at 6.30am and noticed the car was gone.

Ring doorbell footage showed that it had been taken sometime between 3am and 4am.

Road blocks set up

At about 8.20pm, police received a tip-off that the car was travelling west on the A90 with a fake registration plate linked to stolen vehicles.

Police took up a static point at the Kinfauns flyover and saw the stolen car travelling at a speed of 120mph.

It exited the A90, onto the A85 slidroad while overtaking vehicles in front.

“The vehicle continued through traffic lights towards the centre of Perth,” Ms Stewart said.

“It turned left onto the Queen’s Bridge.”

Police had set up a road block with blue lights on the opposite side of the crossing “to prevent any members of the public coming into contact with the pursuit,” the fiscal depute said.

Faced with a line of police cars, Raitt attempted a U-turn.

“A decision was made to utilise tactical force in an attempt to disable the stolen vehicle,” Ms Stewart said.

“Police officers attempted to make slow speed contact, however the vehicle tried to drive forward again.”

It went onto a pavement then around one of the pursuing cars, when “contact was made.”

The prosecutor said: “Despite damaging the stolen vehicle, it managed to move away and right onto the Dundee road.”

The court heard Raitt then drove back the way he came onto the A90, heading east.

“It travelled again in speed in excess of 100mph,” she said.

The vehicle then indicated and came to a stop at off a sliproad near St Madoes.

Raitt was removed from the driver’s seat.

Ms Stewart said text messages found on Raitt’s mobile phone “made it clear the accused had intentions to steal Ford Focus vehicles significantly.

“But there was nothing to suggest these cars were stolen to order.”

‘Chaotic’

Solicitor David Duncan confirmed his client hadn’t been sent to steal cars.

“There was an element of selection,” he told the court. “In the same way someone might steal certain items from a supermarket that are easier to take, or to move on.”

He said at the time Raitt had a “chaotic” lifestyle and had stepped away from his responsibilities.

“But he is now moving in the right direction,” the solicitor said.

“He is acutely aware he has crossed the custody threshold.”

Sheriff Alison McKay told Raitt: “This isn’t a case where you drove for a short period of time at excessive speed.

“This is one of the worst incidences of dangerous driving I have heard.

“It’s bad enough that you drove at speeds of 120mph when you come into Perth.

“But when the police boxed you in, you escaped from their clutches onto a pavement and as soon as you can, you’re back onto the A90 at speeds of 100mph.

“You are very lucky you didn’t kill anybody, including yourself.

“I understand that you have come along way since these offences, but I have a duty to protect the public.”

Locked up for 27 months, Raitt, of St Albans Terrace, Dundee, was disqualified from driving for seven years.

