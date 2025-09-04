Sheriff blasts victim-blaming Fife pervert after sex chats with 9-year-old girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheriff blasts victim-blaming Fife pervert after sex chats with 9-year-old girl

Ian Fraser, 44, claimed he was a 15 boy when he asked the child for sexual pictures in return for indecent images of himself

By Jamie McKenzie
Ian Fraser appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
A paedophile who sent sick Snapchat messages to a nine-year-old girl told social workers his victim’s parents should have been “more aware” of what the child was doing, a court has heard.

Ian Fraser, 44, claimed he was 15 when he asked the child for sexual pictures in return for indecent images of himself.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, a sheriff described Fraser’s crimes as “appalling” and said he had concerns about victim blaming in a pre-sentencing social work report.

Fraser, formerly of Links Street, Kirkcaldy, appeared in the dock for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to communicating indecently with a young child via Snapchat on February 4 last year at an address in Crossford.

He also admitted possessing an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child between November 2 and 15 2024.

Messages exchanged

Prosecutor Lauren Pennycook told the court that a Snapchat account belonging to a nine-year-old girl in the West Midlands began communicating with one in Fraser’s name at around 8.20pm on February 4 last year.

They began messaging back and forward and the child stated she was 13. Fraser said he was 15.

After a little more than an hour, the child asked Fraser for a picture of his penis.

Ian Fraser leaving Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

When the child then offered her own intimate images, Fraser replied: “I know I am 15 but that’s cheeky asking as we just started talking”.

He then messaged “I like boobs though” and the child asked again for a picture of his penis before he replied: “Show your t**s and face to see my d***”.

He went on to ask again for a picture showing her breasts and face.

Contact stopped at around 9.40pm and the next day, West Midlands police got Fraser’s IP address and Police Scotland searched his then-home on November 15.

His iPhone contained a single category B video of a male child, aged approximately between 10 and 12, performing a sex act.

‘Victim blaming’

Speaking in mitigation this week, defence lawyer Lucy Martin said first offender Fraser was struggling with his mental health and his mood was at an “all time low” at the time of the offences and he was “drinking to excess as a coping mechanism”.

The solicitor said she had discussed Fraser’s pre-sentencing report with him, and he expressed clear remorse and deep regret for his behaviour.

Ms Martin said Fraser is “deeply ashamed” and that it is not in his nature to behave this way.

She said Fraser recognised the detrimental effect of his offending on the complainers and that he has lost contact with his family as a result.

Ms Martin suggested following a social work recommendation for a community payback order.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court sign
Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon said he is “particularly concerned at victim blaming” in the report and Fraser saying that a nine-year-old’s parents “should be more aware” of what the child was doing, which the sheriff described as “appalling”.

Ms Martin replied that Fraser acknowledges this and that it might be the social worker “picked him up wrong”.

The sheriff noted “repeated minimisation, deflection and blaming” throughout the report.

Ms Martin said that, after discussing the report with Fraser, that is not how her client feels about the charges, adding: “He knows how serious it is and is not blaming anyone but himself”.

Sheriff O’Hanlon told Fraser the offences, especially the indecent communication with a child, are “appalling” and that the custody threshold has been reached.

But the sheriff said there is an alternative to prison in this case.

Sheriff O’Hanlon gave Fraser 200 hours of unpaid work and put him under offender supervision for two years.

Fraser, who has since moved to Ellon, Aberdeenshire, was made subject to a strict conduct requirement, including monitoring of electronic devices, and will be required to complete a programme to address sexual offending.

The sheriff told him he was imposing that because of the nature of the offence and the “minimisation and blaming” within the report, adding: “The problem here is not the child, the problem is you”.

Fraser was also put on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

