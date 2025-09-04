Holidaymaker deported from Thailand after ‘p***ed off’ Fife ex cancelled his passport

A man was deported back to the UK when he landed in Thailand for a two-week holiday after his raging ex-partner cancelled his passport.

Rosie Wood, of Inverkeithing, reported the man’s passport lost or stolen via an online application system on October 16 last year.

Her former partner was detained by Thai immigration services three days later.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard he was left about £2,500 out of pocket as a result.

Wood later told police she had been at the time “p***ed off” with the man and that it was a “moment of madness”.

The 31-year-old appeared in the dock for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to a domestically-aggravated offence under the Communications Act 2003.

‘A moment of madness’

Prosecutor Matthew Knapp told the court the man landed in Thailand for a fortnight’s holiday and was notified his passport was marked lost or stolen.

He had no knowledge of this and disputed it, but his objection was dismissed.

He was deported back to the UK by Thai immigration services.

Back home, the man reported what had happened to police.

Enquiries were made by the passport office and police were given details of phone numbers used in the cancellation process.

They found the broadband account used to cancel the passport came from Wood, who they established was an ex partner.

Wood was interviewed by police and owned up when asked why she had done it.

Mr Knapp told the court: “She said she had done it because (the man) had left her kids and so she was p***ed off.

“However, at the end of the interview she said it was ‘silly really and did it in a moment of madness and once I did it I could not take it back'”.

Ordered to pay compensation

Asked by Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon about the loss of the holiday, the fiscal said the man stated he went to security after arriving in Thailand and that they “went crazy from there” and checked his passport.

Mr Knapp said the man stated: “Overall I think I’m out of pocket about £2,500 because of this”.

Wood, of Craigleith Avenue, pled guilty to sending by means of a public electronic communications network a message she knew to be false for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to her former partner.

She falsely reported the man’s passport lost or stolen via an online application system without his knowledge or consent, causing him to be detained by immigration services during a holiday to Thailand and deported to the UK.

Defence lawyer Shona Westwood said Wood accepted responsibility from the beginning and is “deeply regretful” of her actions.

The solicitor referred the sheriff to a pre-sentencing social work report for “context” of the relationship between Wood and her former partner.

“She has shown remorse from the beginning and accepts full responsibility and is ashamed and disappointed in herself,” Ms Westwood said.

She asked the court to follow a social work recommendation for a community payback order.

Sheriff O’Hanlon said he has read the social work report but stressed this is a “serious matter” where an ex-partner lost a holiday to the value of £2,500.

The sheriff gave Wood 167 hours of unpaid work and placed her under offender supervision for a year, as part of a community payback order.

He also made a £500 compensation requirement, to be paid in 12 months.

