Dundee man agreed to £130k dirty cash swap after family was threatened

Alexander Glen and accomplice Lee Gilmour narrowly avoided jail after admitting a charge of possessing criminal property.

By Jamie Buchan
Alexander Glen
Alexander Glen leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

A Dundee man who was spotted by police handing over a rucksack containing £130,000 of dirty cash had been forced into working for underworld bosses after his family was threatened, a court has heard.

Alexander Glen was under police surveillance when he was seen exchanging the bag of money with accomplice Lee Gilmour in the city’s west end.

Police tailed Gilmour’s Mercedes Benzo on to the A90 in Perthshire, where it was pulled over and the rucksack was recovered from the boot.

Glen, 30, of Bower Mill Lane, Dundee, and Gilmour, 34, of Allanach Place, Glasgow, previously pled guilty to possessing criminal property in October 2022.

They narrowly avoided jail time when they returned at Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Family men

Sheriff Alison McKay told the pair: “Sentencing guidelines provide for a range of custodial sentences which would be available in these circumstances.

“I need you to be in absolutely no doubt that the two of you are at the threshold of custody.

“However, your solicitors have pointed to a lack of aggravating factors, your previous convictions are almost irrelevant for today’s purposes and neither of you have offended since.

Lee Gilmour and Alexander Glen
Lee Gilmour, left, and Alexander Glen leave Perth Sheriff Court.

“You are both family men and sending you to custody – and last night, that’s exactly what I was thinking of doing – would impact on your families.”

Gilmour and Lee were both placed on a restriction of liberty curfew order for nine months.

For the first three months of the order, they must stay home between 7pm to 7am.

Their time on curfew will decrease to 10pm to 7am by the end of their sentence.

They were also place on supervision for 12 months with Gimour ordered to carry out 280 hours unpaid work, and Lee handed 225 hours.

The sheriff told both men the community disposal was a direct alternative to prison.

Turned to cannabis after work injury

Solicitor Ali Short, representing former scaffolder Glen, said: “My client has made it clear why he involved himself in this matter.

“He suffered an injury at work which resulted in him self-medicating with cannabis.

“When he got into a drug debt, he was contacted and told that his family were being threatened.

“And that’s why he has agreed to assist in this criminal activity.”

Ms Short said Glen was “scared for his family, but admits he made a very big mistake.”

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

A lawyer for Gilmour told the court her client had a “lesser function” in the criminal operation.

He did not know about where the money had come from, she said.

“Prior to the collection of the bag, he had never had any correspondence or relationship with his co-accused,” the solicitor said.

“This came about when he had a conversation with an acquaintance who he has now entirely distanced himself from.”

‘There’s a bag in the boot’

The court previously heard how police received a tip-off about a “large quantity” of cash on the move in Dundee on October 2 2022.

Surveillance teams watched Glen leaving flats in the city’s Kirk Street just after 10.20am.

He was seen carrying the rucksack as he went to his car.

Glen then drove to Rockfield Crescent, where he parked up and got out.

He then met Gilmour in a secluded part of the street.

The bag was exchanged and Gilmour accelerated away with the money in his boot.

When he was stopped near Glendoick, he told police: “There’s a bag in the boot.”

Prosecutors have raised proceeds of crime action against Gilmour alone for a total of £130,195, including further cash found in his vehicle.

