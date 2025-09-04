Thursday court round-up — Cash in the boot and passport control

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thursday court round-up — Cash in the boot and passport control

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Daily court round-up logo.

A Fife man has been placed on the sex offenders register after making a lewd remarked at a woman’s home in Perth.

Tyler Wells appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted making a “sexual verbal communication” towards his victim, without her consent, at her property in the Craigie area on May 5 this year.

The charge states that he did this “intentionally and for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, or of humiliating, distressing or alarming” the woman.

He made sexualised remarks regarding sexual acts, the court heard.

Solicitor Angela McLardy, defending, said her client was “full of remorse.”

“This was a one-off incident,” she said. “It was a lapse of judgment and he does wholly regret it.”

Sheriff Alison McKay told Wells: “It is clear to me that you did not understand or abide by appropriate social boundaries.

“It is no surprise to me that the social work report before me suggests some work could be done to make sure you don’t make the same mistake again.”

Placing him on supervision for a year, the sheriff added: “You clearly made the complainer very uncomfortable, and in particular you did this in her own home.

“In those circumstances, this sentence is a direct alternative to custody.”

Wells, from Rosyth, was told he will stay on the sex offenders register for a year.

Passport control

A man was deported back to the UK after landing in Thailand for a two-week holiday after his raging ex-partner cancelled his passport. Rosie Wood, of Inverkeithing, reported the man’s passport lost or stolen via an online application system on October 16 last year.

Rosie Wood appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Her former partner was detained by Thai immigration services three days later and missed out on his £2,500 holiday. Wood later told police she had been at the time “p***ed off” with the man and that it was a “moment of madness”. The 31-year-old appeared in the dock for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to a domestically-aggravated offence under the Communications Act 2003.

Driver had police baton

A banned driver is behind bars after leading police on two high-speed chases in Dundee.

Liam Strachan ran away from officers who pursued him across the Douglas area of the city on August 20.

When they caught up with Strachan, they found him with a police-issue baton and cocaine.

The 25-year-old is on remand at HMP Perth after pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to multiple driving offences.

In the August 20 incident, Strachan drove a car dangerously on Balmerino Road and Balunie Drive by reversing at speed on a roundabout, accelerating harshly, driving at excessive speeds and driving on a pavement in a bid to escape police who had blocked his path.

Strachan ran from police, tensed his body and tried to stop them arresting him before being found with the baton and drugs.

He also admitted driving while disqualified, being uninsured and failing to stop for officers.

On July 5, Strachan drove another car while disqualified and without insurance.

Strachan pled guilty to a separate dangerous driving from Pitkerro Road to Harestane Road and elsewhere on November 6 last year.

He repeatedly accelerated a car harshly, drove at excessive speeds, overtook in a dangerous manner and “failed to moderate his speed” on approach to a junction in an attempt to evade police.

The crook admitted driving while banned, without insurance, using a separate registration plate and failing to stop for police.

Strachan – who was given a 54-month ban for dangerous driving in 2023 – additionally drove while banned on March 16 and without insurance.

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence on Strachan until October for reports to be prepared.

Worst example of dangerous driving?

A joyrider who led police on a dangerous 120mph chase along the A90 and into Perth has been jailed.

Serial offender Lewis Raitt was in a stolen car with fake plates when he sped past other vehicles and dodged police road blocks during the pursuit in March last year.

Lewis Raitt admitted dangerous driving when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

The 25-year-old was told by a sheriff: “This is one of the worst incidences of dangerous driving I’ve ever heard.”

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Raitt had a penchant for stealing Ford Fiestas, and took one for a spin down the A90 Perth-Dundee road when he was clocked by police.

Raitt, who has previous convictions for serious traffic and drug offences, pled guilty to charges of dangerous driving and vehicle thefts.

He was jailed for 27 months.

Cash in the boot

A 28-year-old Dunfermline driver was caught with more than £26,000 of dirty cash concealed within his car.

Dylan Jackson, of Wedderburn Crescent, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to two offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

He admitted having possession of criminal property and concealing the cash within his motor vehicle on the A823 road on October 29 last year.

Pile of £20 notes
Jackson had more than £26,000 of cash in his car. Image: Shutterstock

Prosecutor Matthew Knapp told the court police were given information suggesting a black BMW travelling to Dunfermline was being used for the transportation of drugs and criminal cash.

Two officers saw the car and brought it to a stop and detained Jackson.

The car was searched at the police station and cash was found “concealed” within the car, the fiscal said.

Mr Knapp added: “The total amount of cash was £26,290.”

Defence lawyer Shona Westwood said first offender Jackson takes full responsibility for the offence.

The solicitor asked the court to follow the social work recommendation for a community payback order.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Jackon this is an “extremely serious matter” and that he was essentially a “courier” for that money that came from illegal purposes, though noted it was the lower end of the scale.

The sheriff gave him a 145-day curfew order and 167 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.

Jackson was also placed under offender supervision for one year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

