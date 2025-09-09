Arbroath man’s fight to rebuild life after murder bid acquittal

An attempted murder accused from Arbroath has told how he must rebuild his life after being acquitted of the crime.

Philip Perrin told how his “world shattered” when he was arrested by armed police at a friend’s house in March last year.

He was charged with attempted murder and assault to severe injury but was cleared of both following a trial at the High Court in Stirling.

However, he spent months on remand, losing his home and facing mounting debts, he said.

Speaking to The Courier after his release, the 49-year-old said he had missed major family milestones – including the birth of his first grandchild – during 18 months behind bars between his arrest and trial.

He spoke of his relief at being able to walk free from court.

“I’m happy (to be released) but feel I’ve been robbed.

“I’ve gone through hell but the hard work is just beginning – I need to sort benefits and a place to live.

“I’ve been put out with nothing except a bag of clothes, a toothbrush and a razor.

“I’ve lost my home and property.

“My friend’s been paying over £100 a month to keep things in storage. I’m £5,000 in debt.

“I need to somehow repay my family and friends who have helped me financially.”

He said the friend at whose house he was arrested has been a constant support.

“Andy Cargill has been coming to visit and was in the court every day and that means everything – you find out who your friends are in this situation.

“I now want to move on in life and put this behind me.”

The Courier told at the time how police swarmed the Glenogil Drive area of Arbroath in the wake of the alleged attack, on March 14 2024.

Witnesses said a dozen police vehicles and two ambulances showed up “like a scene from CSI”.

Two men were taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Mr Perrin was arrested soon afterwards and told of the terrifying moment guns were trained on him as he left Mr Cargill’s home.

“At 8pm the police phoned (the house) first and I passed it to Andy. He told them I’d been there all night. He looked out the window and there was around 30 armed police officers.”

Mr Perrin said he was “scared” but exited the property.

“There was red dots (from the weapons) all over me and Andy. I walked out as calm as I could and did everything they said.

“When they said they were charging me with attempted murder, my heart fell out of my a**e – my world shattered.”

Following a week-long trial, a jury found the case against Mr Perrin not proven, the verdict peculiar to Scotland which means the prosecution failed to establish its case, with the same effect as not guilty.

