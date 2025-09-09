Arbroath man’s fight to rebuild life after murder bid acquittal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath man’s fight to rebuild life after murder bid acquittal

Philip Perrin told how he has lost his home and racked up debts while awaiting the end of his attempted murder ordeal.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Philip Perrin
Philip Perrin was cleared of both charges at the High Court in Stirling.

An attempted murder accused from Arbroath has told how he must rebuild his life after being acquitted of the crime.

Philip Perrin told how his “world shattered” when he was arrested by armed police at a friend’s house in March last year.

He was charged with attempted murder and assault to severe injury but was cleared of both following a trial at the High Court in Stirling.

However, he spent months on remand, losing his home and facing mounting debts, he said.

Speaking to The Courier after his release, the 49-year-old said he had missed major family milestones – including the birth of his first grandchild – during 18 months behind bars between his arrest and trial.

Police at Glenogil Drive, Arbroath, the day after an alleged double stabbing.
Police at Glenogil Drive, Arbroath, the day after the alleged attempted murder. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

He spoke of his relief at being able to walk free from court.

“I’m happy (to be released) but feel I’ve been robbed.

“I’ve gone through hell but the hard work is just beginning – I need to sort benefits and a place to live.

“I’ve been put out with nothing except a bag of clothes, a toothbrush and a razor.

“I’ve lost my home and property.

“My friend’s been paying over £100 a month to keep things in storage. I’m £5,000 in debt.

“I need to somehow repay my family and friends who have helped me financially.”

He said the friend at whose house he was arrested has been a constant support.

“Andy Cargill has been coming to visit and was in the court every day and that means everything – you find out who your friends are in this situation.

“I now want to move on in life and put this behind me.”

Philip Perrin
Philip Perrin outside court after his acquittal.

The Courier told at the time how police swarmed the Glenogil Drive area of Arbroath in the wake of the alleged attack, on March 14 2024.

Witnesses said a dozen police vehicles and two ambulances showed up “like a scene from CSI”.

Two men were taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Mr Perrin was arrested soon afterwards and told of the terrifying moment guns were trained on him as he left Mr Cargill’s home.

“At 8pm the police phoned (the house) first and I passed it to Andy. He told them I’d been there all night. He looked out the window and there was around 30 armed police officers.”

Police at Glenogil Drive, Arbroath, the day after an alleged double stabbing.
A police officer on Glenogil Drive, Arbroath. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

Mr Perrin said he was “scared” but exited the property.

“There was red dots (from the weapons) all over me and Andy. I walked out as calm as I could and did everything they said.

“When they said they were charging me with attempted murder, my heart fell out of my a**e – my world shattered.”

Following a week-long trial, a jury found the case against Mr Perrin not proven, the verdict peculiar to Scotland which means the prosecution failed to establish its case, with the same effect as not guilty.

