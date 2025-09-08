Perthshire creep asked for nudes from ’13-year-old girl’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire creep asked for nudes from ’13-year-old girl’

Bailey Murray managed to evade paedophile hunters when they came knocking at his home in Crieff.

By Jamie Buchan
Bailey Murray. Image: Facebook
An internet creep who evaded paedophile hunters when they came knocking at his Perthshire home has been hit with a child contact ban.

Bailey Murray thought he was chatting to a 13-year-old girl when he asked: “Do you want to trade nudes?”

The 21-year-old then sent her an image of his penis.

He was unaware the child was an adult member of an online safety team who passed on a log of his grubby chats to her bosses.

Murray, who gave the “girl” a false name and location, was tracked down by hunters using his mobile phone and Paypal account.

But when they attempted to livestream a confrontation at his Crieff home, his mother refused to let them inside.

‘Want to have some fun?’

At Perth Sheriff Court, Murray pled guilty to intentionally sending an adult posing as a 13-year-old child a sexual image also asking her for naked images of herself.

The court earlier heard how the decoy account, named Olivia, was set up in June this year.

In messages, Olivia stated she was a 13-year-old from Brighton.

Murray chatted to the ‘child’ on Whatsapp: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Murray contacted the account on June 25, claiming to be Dylan from Stirling.

The conversation moved to Whatsapp and Murray sent her a selfie.

Olivia sent a selfie back, to which Murray responded that she looked cute.

This was followed by: “You want to have some fun xx.”

Then: “Okay, do you want to trade some nudes?”

When the account holder replied that she had never done that before, Murray told her: “First time for everything lol. And if you don’t wanna that’s cool.”

He then sent her a photo of his penis, before deleting it from the chat.

Murray then sent: “Is it okay if I see you with no clothes on?”

He added: “I’ve never seen a girl with her clothes off before and since you saw me I thought I’d ask.”

When asked what he wanted to see, he told the child account: “Your breasts or your privates if your okay with that.”

Doorstep exchange

The court heard how hunters traced Murray’s phone number to his Paypal account and then found his home address.

When a member of the Spartan Child Protection Team turned up at his doorstep on June 27, Murray’s mother answered and told him no one called Dylan stayed there.

The hunter then asked a friend who was passing by – “a chance in a million,” he said in the livestream – who told them Murray’s real name and confirmed it was the right address.

When he want back to the house, the mother refused to let him come in and speak to her son.

“It’s understandable,” the hunter said on the livestream. “She’s in shock.”

Police arrived a short time later.

Stupidity online

Solicitor Kirsty Watson, defending, said Murray was “full of remorse.”

“As you can see from the (pre-sentencing) report, he does not seek to minimise his behaviour,” she said.

“He is quite a lonely young man, although he still has the support of his family.”

Murray has since moved out of Crieff and is now living in homeless accommodation in Perth.

“It seems like this was an isolated incident,” said Ms Watson, noting her client had been deemed at low-risk of reoffending.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Murray: “It never ceases to amaze me how careless and stupid people are online.

“What you have done here is completely ill-advised and the consequences for you have already been significant.”

Murray was placed on supervision for 12 months as a direct alternative to custody.

A series of conduct requirements include a ban on approaching or communicating with any child under 18, without prior permission from his supervisor.

He was placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

