Tradesman ‘on 1,000 Valiums’ jailed for outburst at Fife hospital

A roughcaster who raged in a Fife hospital casualty department after claiming to have swallowed a thousand street Valium pills has been jailed.

Nicky Hadlow, 36, shouted “Catholic junkie b******s” in a waiting room at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that he had been taken to the emergency department from Dunfermline police station.

He had earlier been “conveyed” to the station from Falkirk “due to matters no longer before the court”.

A thousand Valiums

Prosecutor Brooklyn Shaw said: “He told police officers that he had taken 500 Valium before changing his mind and saying he had taken a thousand Valiums.”

He was taken to the Victoria Hospital to be assessed and spat “several times” in the police vehicle.

Told a spit hood might be put on him, he replied: “You try and I’ll bite your f***ing face off.”

Miss Shaw said: “He continued to shout at police officers, calling them ‘cows’, ‘fat rides’, Catholic b******s and Protestant b******s.

“His behaviour continued at the hospital, telling police officers ‘go get a real job’.

“He was taken into an A&E waiting room and continued to shout in front of members of the public, shouting ‘Catholic junkie b******s’.”

Because of his conduct he was taken back to the cell of the police van, where he again began spitting on the floor and banged his head off the walls.

Time to sober up

Appearing by video link from Low Moss Prison – where he had been held since the incident in the early hours of August 30 this year – Hadlow, from Fallin, near Stirling, admitted threatening and abusive behaviour.

The court heard he has a “very lengthy” record of previous convictions, was subject to nine bail orders at the time, and had been placed on bail six times in August alone.

Solicitor Lisa McGuigan, defending, said: “He’s had a few days in custody and he’s had time to sober up and think. He’s recognised that something has to be done.”

Sheriff Craig Harris jailed Hadlow for 160 days and said: “This offence took place in part at a hospital in the A&E waiting room.

“The court has been clear in the past about how severely that kind of conduct will be treated – where vulnerable people who are already frightened, sitting in hospital, are subjected to this kind of noise and misconduct.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.