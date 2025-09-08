Tradesman ‘on 1,000 Valiums’ jailed for outburst at Fife hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Tradesman ‘on 1,000 Valiums’ jailed for outburst at Fife hospital

Nicky Hadlow, 36, shouted about 'Catholic junkie b******s' in a waiting room at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Nicky Hadlow
Nicky Hadlow was jailed.

A roughcaster who raged in a Fife hospital casualty department after claiming to have swallowed a thousand street Valium pills has been jailed.

Nicky Hadlow, 36, shouted “Catholic junkie b******s” in a waiting room at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that he had been taken to the emergency department from Dunfermline police station.

He had earlier been “conveyed” to the station from Falkirk “due to matters no longer before the court”.

A thousand Valiums

Prosecutor Brooklyn Shaw said: “He told police officers that he had taken 500 Valium before changing his mind and saying he had taken a thousand Valiums.”

He was taken to the Victoria Hospital to be assessed and spat “several times” in the police vehicle.

Told a spit hood might be put on him, he replied: “You try and I’ll bite your f***ing face off.”

Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Miss Shaw said: “He continued to shout at police officers, calling them ‘cows’, ‘fat rides’, Catholic b******s and Protestant b******s.

“His behaviour continued at the hospital, telling police officers ‘go get a real job’.

“He was taken into an A&E waiting room and continued to shout in front of members of the public, shouting ‘Catholic junkie b******s’.”

Because of his conduct he was taken back to the cell of the police van, where he again began spitting on the floor and banged his head off the walls.

Time to sober up

Appearing by video link from Low Moss Prison – where he had been held since the incident in the early hours of August 30 this year – Hadlow, from Fallin, near Stirling, admitted threatening and abusive behaviour.

The court heard he has a “very lengthy” record of previous convictions, was subject to nine bail orders at the time, and had been placed on bail six times in August alone.

Solicitor Lisa McGuigan, defending, said: “He’s had a few days in custody and he’s had time to sober up and think. He’s recognised that something has to be done.”

Sheriff Craig Harris jailed Hadlow for 160 days and said: “This offence took place in part at a hospital in the A&E waiting room.

“The court has been clear in the past about how severely that kind of conduct will be treated – where vulnerable people who are already frightened, sitting in hospital, are subjected to this kind of noise and misconduct.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Machete 'murder bid' and shoplifting 'addiction'
Coray Tierney
Case of Dundee man accused of hacking FBI and major banks is thrown out
Richard Ford sprinted away from Dunfermline Sheriff Court at top speed after being spared jail.
Child sex attacker sprints from Fife court after swerving jail sentence
Bailey Murray. Image: Facebook
Perthshire creep asked for nudes from '13-year-old girl'
Liam Fair outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Jail warning for rat-killing Perthshire animal park volunteer after domestic assault conviction
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — 'Intoxication is no excuse'
Lee Shields admitted assaulting the teenager at a branch of McDonalds in Perth.
Drunken thug jailed for assault on Perth McDonalds employee
Daily court round-up logo.
Friday court round-up — Boy's skull cracked in golf club assault
Stephen Whitehurst. Image: Police Scotland
Victim-blaming rapist jailed for attacks on women in Dundee and Fife
Garry Hamilton
Stirlingshire drug dealer spared jail after going legit with new business