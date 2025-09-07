Stirling court round-up — ‘Intoxication is no excuse’

A man who sexually assaulted a woman at a property in Stirling has been jailed.

Sean Curran was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard that the 36-year-old was drunk at the time but Sheriff Euan Gosney told him: “Intoxication is no excuse”.

The sheriff added: “She was entitled to feel safe and comfortable in her own home.”

He jailed Curran for 20 months.

Curran, of Paton Drive, Falkirk, was also handed a non-harassment order banning him from contacting his victim for 10 years.

He had earlier pled guilty to sexual assault by penetration with his fingers in January last year.

One-inch blade

A Stirling man has been placed on a two-year supervision order for carrying a knife with a one-inch blade.

Jacob O’Hare admitted the weapons offence, along with charges of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and sending abusive test messages.

The offences took place on April at addresses in Stirling.

The 36-year-old, of Braehead Road, was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Business is good

A Stirlingshire drug dealer who once boasted about business being “through the roof” has narrowly escaped a jail sentence. Garry Hamilton ran his illicit business for five months during the Covid pandemic selling cocaine via encrypted apps.

But Stirling Sheriff Court heard that he had since kicked his own drug habit and had set up a legitimate business in the steel fabrication industry.

Attacked in moving car

A man who slammed a woman’s head into a car door while driving, causing the vehicle to swerve, has been jailed for two years.

Mutjaba Choudry carried out a campaign of abusive behaviour towards the woman over a six month period.

During that time the 23-year-old isolated her from her friends and controlled access to her social media and phone.

On at least one occasion he compressed her throat and restricted her breathing.

And in one terrifying episode he seized her by the face while driving and slammed her head into the car door.

Sheriff Euan Gosney noted that the incident placed other road users at risk as the vehicle had swerved across the road.

He said Choudry’s treatment of the woman was “abusive, violent and manipulative” and that his behaviour was “entrenched”.

Choudry, a prisoner at Low Moss, was convicted of carrying out the abuse at addresses including Alloa, Falkirk and Edinburgh between October 2024 and May 2025.

He will be supervised by the courts for a further 12 months following his release.

A non-harassment order was imposed banning him from contacting his victim for 10 years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.