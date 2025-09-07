Stirling court round-up — ‘Intoxication is no excuse’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling court round-up — ‘Intoxication is no excuse’

A weekly round-up of court cases from Stirling.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A man who sexually assaulted a woman at a property in Stirling has been jailed.

Sean Curran was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard that the 36-year-old was drunk at the time but Sheriff Euan Gosney told him: “Intoxication is no excuse”.

Sean Curran appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.

The sheriff added: “She was entitled to feel safe and comfortable in her own home.”

He jailed Curran for 20 months.

Curran, of Paton Drive, Falkirk, was also handed a non-harassment order banning him from contacting his victim for 10 years.

He had earlier pled guilty to sexual assault by penetration with his fingers in January last year.

One-inch blade

A Stirling man has been placed on a two-year supervision order for carrying a knife with a one-inch blade.

Jacob O’Hare admitted the weapons offence, along with charges of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and sending abusive test messages.

The offences took place on April at addresses in Stirling.

The 36-year-old, of Braehead Road, was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Business is good

A Stirlingshire drug dealer who once boasted about business being “through the roof” has narrowly escaped a jail sentence. Garry Hamilton ran his illicit business for five months during the Covid pandemic selling cocaine via encrypted apps.

Garry Hamilton
Garry Hamilton’s properties and van were raided simultaneously.

But Stirling Sheriff Court heard that he had since kicked his own drug habit and had set up a legitimate business in the steel fabrication industry.

Attacked in moving car

A man who slammed a woman’s head into a car door while driving, causing the vehicle to swerve, has been jailed for two years.

Mutjaba Choudry carried out a campaign of abusive behaviour towards the woman over a six month period.

During that time the 23-year-old isolated her from her friends and controlled access to her social media and phone.

On at least one occasion he compressed her throat and restricted her breathing.

And in one terrifying episode he seized her by the face while driving and slammed her head into the car door.

Sheriff Euan Gosney noted that the incident placed other road users at risk as the vehicle had swerved across the road.

He said Choudry’s treatment of the woman was “abusive, violent and manipulative” and that his behaviour was “entrenched”.

Choudry, a prisoner at Low Moss, was convicted of carrying out the abuse at addresses including Alloa, Falkirk and Edinburgh between October 2024 and May 2025.

He will be supervised by the courts for a further 12 months following his release.

A non-harassment order was imposed banning him from contacting his victim for 10 years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

