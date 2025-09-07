Jail warning for rat-killing Perthshire animal park volunteer after domestic assault conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Jail warning for rat-killing Perthshire animal park volunteer after domestic assault conviction

Liam Fair, who was banned from keeping animals, has been convicted of a throttle attack on his partner.

By Jamie Buchan
Liam Fair outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Liam Fair outside Perth Sheriff Court.

An animal abuser who sparked outrage when he was taken on as a volunteer at a Perthshire wildlife park has narrowly avoided being locked up following a new conviction for domestic assault.

Liam Fair was banned from keeping animals earlier this year after a Snapchat video of him goading a dog into a fight-to-the-death with a pet rat prompted a joint police and Scottish SCPA investigation.

When officers raided his “slum”-like home in Crieff, they found a menagerie of neglected animals including five starving and worm-ridden puppies.

But just months after his court appearance, there was public outcry when Auchingarrich Wildlife Park posted a video of Fair holding an owl.

Park bosses defended the decision to take him on, stating he had “expressed genuine remorse” and spoke of his “heartfelt desire for change.”

Liam Fair. Image: Facebook

This week, Fair returned to court for sentencing after he was found guilty of a domestically-aggravated assault on his partner at a property in Crieff on February 20 2025.

But proceedings were adjourned after it emerged Fair had been verbally abusive to – and refused to comply with – social workers, and had also lied to his solicitor.

Restricted victim’s breathing

The court heard how Fair placed his arms around his victim’s neck and restrained her movement and breathing.

He repeatedly struck her on the head, causing her to fall to the floor, all to her injury.

Following the conviction, Fair, of Dukes Road, Comrie, was released on bail and ordered to engage with social workers on a pre-sentencing report.

Fair instead told them he was “not obliged to meet anyone.”

Dog being goaded with a pet rat by Liam Fair. Image: SSPCA

Liam Fair cruelty video
Footage showed Fair swinging the rat by the tail in his dog’s face. Image: Scottish SPCA

He added: “I am not obeying the courts over a victimised-powered case. You can bite my sh**e.”

The court heard how Fair had told his lawyer Lyndsey Barber that he had “stupidly put his employment over the social work appointment”.

Proceedings were then paused to give Ms Barber the chance to read through her client’s social work report, which “painted a different picture”.

Liam Fair court case
Emaciated pups rescued by Gail Thomson. Image: Gail Thomson

When the hearing resumed, Ms Barber said: “I have had a very frank conversation with Mr Fair about this and he agrees that it was totally unacceptable.

“He has instructed me to say sorry.

“Mr Fair has a difficulty with certain authority figures.

“He knows that he could be – and probably should be – put into custody for the remarks alone.

“But he is asking for the court’s grace to give him one last opportunity.”

One last opportunity

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Fair: “You must understand that you are obliged to meet with the social work department, and it is in your best interests to do so.

“You failed to tell your lawyer the truth this morning.”

She said: “Given your attitude – which you made very clear to the social work department – I am concerned that you won’t attend an alternative appointment if I allow you to remain at liberty.”

The sheriff said Fair had now been told of the “consequences” of failing to comply.

“You should be under no illusion that these will be the consequences should you fail to respect social workers and this court again.

“I will allow you one final opportunity to engage with the social work department and you must understand how important it is that you do.”

Fair was told to return to court for sentencing next month.

SSPCA ‘devastated’ by sentence

In February, Fair pled guilty to goading a lurcher called Jax into attacking and killing a domestic rat.

He further admitted to failing to meet the needs of five puppies, three dogs and a kitten at his home in Crieff.

Fair was disqualified forming keeping animals, but was controversially allowed to keep eight animals already in his care.

The SSPCA said it was “devastated” by the sentence.

