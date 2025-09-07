Jail warning for rat-killing Perthshire animal park volunteer after domestic assault conviction

An animal abuser who sparked outrage when he was taken on as a volunteer at a Perthshire wildlife park has narrowly avoided being locked up following a new conviction for domestic assault.

Liam Fair was banned from keeping animals earlier this year after a Snapchat video of him goading a dog into a fight-to-the-death with a pet rat prompted a joint police and Scottish SCPA investigation.

When officers raided his “slum”-like home in Crieff, they found a menagerie of neglected animals including five starving and worm-ridden puppies.

But just months after his court appearance, there was public outcry when Auchingarrich Wildlife Park posted a video of Fair holding an owl.

Park bosses defended the decision to take him on, stating he had “expressed genuine remorse” and spoke of his “heartfelt desire for change.”

This week, Fair returned to court for sentencing after he was found guilty of a domestically-aggravated assault on his partner at a property in Crieff on February 20 2025.

But proceedings were adjourned after it emerged Fair had been verbally abusive to – and refused to comply with – social workers, and had also lied to his solicitor.

Restricted victim’s breathing

The court heard how Fair placed his arms around his victim’s neck and restrained her movement and breathing.

He repeatedly struck her on the head, causing her to fall to the floor, all to her injury.

Following the conviction, Fair, of Dukes Road, Comrie, was released on bail and ordered to engage with social workers on a pre-sentencing report.

Fair instead told them he was “not obliged to meet anyone.”

He added: “I am not obeying the courts over a victimised-powered case. You can bite my sh**e.”

The court heard how Fair had told his lawyer Lyndsey Barber that he had “stupidly put his employment over the social work appointment”.

Proceedings were then paused to give Ms Barber the chance to read through her client’s social work report, which “painted a different picture”.

When the hearing resumed, Ms Barber said: “I have had a very frank conversation with Mr Fair about this and he agrees that it was totally unacceptable.

“He has instructed me to say sorry.

“Mr Fair has a difficulty with certain authority figures.

“He knows that he could be – and probably should be – put into custody for the remarks alone.

“But he is asking for the court’s grace to give him one last opportunity.”

One last opportunity

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Fair: “You must understand that you are obliged to meet with the social work department, and it is in your best interests to do so.

“You failed to tell your lawyer the truth this morning.”

She said: “Given your attitude – which you made very clear to the social work department – I am concerned that you won’t attend an alternative appointment if I allow you to remain at liberty.”

The sheriff said Fair had now been told of the “consequences” of failing to comply.

“You should be under no illusion that these will be the consequences should you fail to respect social workers and this court again.

“I will allow you one final opportunity to engage with the social work department and you must understand how important it is that you do.”

Fair was told to return to court for sentencing next month.

SSPCA ‘devastated’ by sentence

In February, Fair pled guilty to goading a lurcher called Jax into attacking and killing a domestic rat.

He further admitted to failing to meet the needs of five puppies, three dogs and a kitten at his home in Crieff.

Fair was disqualified forming keeping animals, but was controversially allowed to keep eight animals already in his care.

The SSPCA said it was “devastated” by the sentence.

