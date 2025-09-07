Drunken thug jailed for assault on Perth McDonalds employee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Drunken thug jailed for assault on Perth McDonalds employee

Lee Shields was described in court as a possible 'danger to the public' and told jail was the only option.

By Jamie Buchan
Lee Shields attacked the teenage staff member at a McDonalds in Perth.
Lee Shields attacked the teenage staff member at a McDonalds in Perth.

A drunken thug has been jailed for a brutal assault on a teenage McDonalds worker in Perth.

Lee Shields lashed out last month after being asked to leave the branch following complaints about his behaviour from other customers.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Shields headbutted the 17-year-old employee, punched him in the face and then ran at him with a glass bottle.

A sheriff told 28-year-old Shields that he appeared to be a “danger to the public”.

She said there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.

Ejected from the premises

Prosecutor Katie Stewart said the incident happened just before 9pm on August 7.

“He was made aware of the accused sat at a table being loud and abusive, and insulting members of the public.”

The worker asked Shields to leave, and escorted him to the front door.

“The accused has then turned towards the complainer and struck him to the face with his head,” the fiscal depute said.

“This caused the complainer to stumble backwards.

“The accused thereafter delivered two punches to complainer’s face.”

The teenager raised his hands in an attempt to defend himself.

Shields attacked the worker at a McDonalds in Perth.

Ms Stewart said: “He threw a punch towards the accused, but this was unsuccessful.

“The accused then picked up a glass bottle and ran towards the complainer.

“The complainer then fled, and the accused ran off.”

Police were called to the diner and Shields was arrested and taken into custody later that night.

‘A danger to the public’

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, handed the sheriff a letter written by her client to his victim.

“He certainly seems to acknowledge his wrongfulness,” she said.

“Alcohol has been a difficulty for him for some time.

“When he is working he is not drinking too excess.”

She said Shields had been promised work with his girlfriend’s family roofing firm once he’s released.

Sheriff Alison McKay said she was “sceptical” and questioned why he had not been offered employment before he was locked up.

The sheriff told Shields: “I appreciate that you have written a letter to the complainer.

“But beyond that we have a number of difficulties, including your previous convictions.

“But more significantly, this is a case in which, when you were challenged, instead of agreeing to leave, you headbutt the complainer, you punch him on the head and you then pick up a glass bottle and run at him.

“In those circumstances, there has to be some concern that you are a danger to the public.

“I’m not prepared to deal with this other by way of a custodial sentence.”

Shields, of Dumfries, was jailed for six months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Liam Fair outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Jail warning for rat-killing Perthshire animal park volunteer after domestic assault conviction
Lee Shields attacked the teenage staff member at a McDonalds in Perth.
Stirling court round-up — 'Intoxication is no excuse'
Daily court round-up logo.
Friday court round-up — Boy's skull cracked in golf club assault
Lee Shields attacked the teenage staff member at a McDonalds in Perth.
Victim-blaming rapist jailed for attacks on women in Dundee and Fife
Garry Hamilton
Stirlingshire drug dealer spared jail after going legit with new business
Lee Shields attacked the teenage staff member at a McDonalds in Perth.
Victim has PTSD after brutal beating by hooded men at Camperdown Park
Daily court round-up logo.
Thursday court round-up — Cash in the boot and passport control
Alexander Glen
Dundee man agreed to £130k dirty cash swap after family was threatened
Lee Shields attacked the teenage staff member at a McDonalds in Perth.
Holidaymaker deported from Thailand after 'p***ed off' Fife ex cancelled his passport
Lee Shields attacked the teenage staff member at a McDonalds in Perth.
Sheriff blasts victim-blaming Fife pervert after sex chats with 9-year-old girl