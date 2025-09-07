Drunken thug jailed for assault on Perth McDonalds employee

A drunken thug has been jailed for a brutal assault on a teenage McDonalds worker in Perth.

Lee Shields lashed out last month after being asked to leave the branch following complaints about his behaviour from other customers.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Shields headbutted the 17-year-old employee, punched him in the face and then ran at him with a glass bottle.

A sheriff told 28-year-old Shields that he appeared to be a “danger to the public”.

She said there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.

Ejected from the premises

Prosecutor Katie Stewart said the incident happened just before 9pm on August 7.

“He was made aware of the accused sat at a table being loud and abusive, and insulting members of the public.”

The worker asked Shields to leave, and escorted him to the front door.

“The accused has then turned towards the complainer and struck him to the face with his head,” the fiscal depute said.

“This caused the complainer to stumble backwards.

“The accused thereafter delivered two punches to complainer’s face.”

The teenager raised his hands in an attempt to defend himself.

Ms Stewart said: “He threw a punch towards the accused, but this was unsuccessful.

“The accused then picked up a glass bottle and ran towards the complainer.

“The complainer then fled, and the accused ran off.”

Police were called to the diner and Shields was arrested and taken into custody later that night.

‘A danger to the public’

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, handed the sheriff a letter written by her client to his victim.

“He certainly seems to acknowledge his wrongfulness,” she said.

“Alcohol has been a difficulty for him for some time.

“When he is working he is not drinking too excess.”

She said Shields had been promised work with his girlfriend’s family roofing firm once he’s released.

Sheriff Alison McKay said she was “sceptical” and questioned why he had not been offered employment before he was locked up.

The sheriff told Shields: “I appreciate that you have written a letter to the complainer.

“But beyond that we have a number of difficulties, including your previous convictions.

“But more significantly, this is a case in which, when you were challenged, instead of agreeing to leave, you headbutt the complainer, you punch him on the head and you then pick up a glass bottle and run at him.

“In those circumstances, there has to be some concern that you are a danger to the public.

“I’m not prepared to deal with this other by way of a custodial sentence.”

Shields, of Dumfries, was jailed for six months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.