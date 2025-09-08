Monday court round-up — Machete ‘murder bid’ and shoplifting ‘addiction’

A 28-year-old man allegedly used a machete in an attempted murder outside a Dundee pub.

Joshua McPhee is accused of leaving another man severely injured on Camperdown Road, outside The Admiral Bar, on August 2 this year.

Court papers allege McPhee acted with others whose identities are unknown to prosecutors.

McPhee is accused of pursuing the man and attempting to strike him on the body with a machete or similar implement.

It is alleged the man was then struck with the machete by McPhee, who caused him severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Prosecutors allege McPhee attempted to murder the man.

McPhee, of St Nicholas Place, made no plea when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the single allegation on petition.

Sheriff John Rafferty committed him for further examination and released him on bail.

McPhee is now subject to a curfew from 7pm until 5am.

Abuser back in court

An animal abuser who sparked outrage when he was taken on as a volunteer at a Perthshire wildlife park has narrowly avoided being locked up following a new conviction for domestic assault. Liam Fair spoke of his “heartfelt desire for change” when he took up his new job but returned to court after he was found guilty of a domestically-aggravated assault on his partner at a property in Crieff in February.

Shoplifting ‘addiction’

Two men have admitted a stealing spree at shops on the edge of Perth city centre.

David Dodds, 59, and Gary McGhee, 51, arrived in a van to shoplift items from St Catherine’s Retail Park on May 5 last year.

Dodds admitted stealing £390 worth of tools from Halfords, while McGhee made off with £442 of household items from B&M.

Perth Sheriff Court heard all items were recovered from their vehicle.

Prosecutors accepted not guilty pleas to allegations of further thefts from Halfords, B&M and The Range on the same day.

Solicitor Mark Harrower, for Dodds, of Prestonpans, said: “My client is 59 and has a significant record.

“He accepts that this lifestyle has to stop. He tells me it has become something of an addiction.”

Sheriff Simon Collins deferred sentence on father-of-three Dodds, who has previous convictions.

First offender McGhee, of Wallyford, West Lothian, was fined £360.

Pervert on the run

A Fife pervert sprinted from away court after being handed a community sentence for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. The young victim of Richard Ford, 33, was terrified during the attack at an address in Cowdenbeath in November last year.

Broke hospital door

A Leven man broke a door at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital in our bed to avoid being thrown out of the facility.

Daniel Wood had attended hospital on August 13 last year but after becoming abusive towards staff, they tried to remove him resulting in him wrapping his leg around the door and breaking the mechanism.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff court the 30 year-old admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

Sentence on Wood, of Hauchgate Terrace, was deferred for six months for him to be of good behaviour.

