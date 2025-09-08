Monday court round-up — Machete ‘murder bid’ and shoplifting ‘addiction’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Machete ‘murder bid’ and shoplifting ‘addiction’

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A 28-year-old man allegedly used a machete in an attempted murder outside a Dundee pub.

Joshua McPhee is accused of leaving another man severely injured on Camperdown Road, outside The Admiral Bar, on August 2 this year.

Court papers allege McPhee acted with others whose identities are unknown to prosecutors.

McPhee is accused of pursuing the man and attempting to strike him on the body with a machete or similar implement.

It is alleged the man was then struck with the machete by McPhee, who caused him severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Prosecutors allege McPhee attempted to murder the man.

McPhee, of St Nicholas Place, made no plea when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the single allegation on petition.

Sheriff John Rafferty committed him for further examination and released him on bail.

McPhee is now subject to a curfew from 7pm until 5am.

Abuser back in court

An animal abuser who sparked outrage when he was taken on as a volunteer at a Perthshire wildlife park has narrowly avoided being locked up following a new conviction for domestic assault. Liam Fair spoke of his “heartfelt desire for change” when he took up his new job but returned to court after he was found guilty of a domestically-aggravated assault on his partner at a property in Crieff in February.

Liam Fair outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Liam Fair outside Perth Sheriff Court.

Shoplifting ‘addiction’

Two men have admitted a stealing spree at shops on the edge of Perth city centre.

David Dodds, 59, and Gary McGhee, 51, arrived in a van to shoplift items from St Catherine’s Retail Park on May 5 last year.

Dodds admitted stealing £390 worth of tools from Halfords, while McGhee made off with £442 of household items from B&M.

Perth Sheriff Court heard all items were recovered from their vehicle.

Prosecutors accepted not guilty pleas to allegations of further thefts from Halfords, B&M and The Range on the same day.

Solicitor Mark Harrower, for Dodds, of Prestonpans, said: “My client is 59 and has a significant record.

“He accepts that this lifestyle has to stop. He tells me it has become something of an addiction.”

Sheriff Simon Collins deferred sentence on father-of-three Dodds, who has previous convictions.

First offender McGhee, of Wallyford, West Lothian, was fined £360.

Pervert on the run

A Fife pervert sprinted from away court after being handed a community sentence for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. The young victim of Richard Ford, 33, was terrified during the attack at an address in Cowdenbeath in November last year.

Richard Ford running from Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Richard Ford sprinted away from Dunfermline Sheriff Court at top speed after being spared jail.

Broke hospital door

A Leven man broke a door at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital in our bed to avoid being thrown out of the facility.

Daniel Wood had attended hospital on August 13 last year but after becoming abusive towards staff, they tried to remove him resulting in him wrapping his leg around the door and breaking the mechanism.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff court the 30 year-old admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

Sentence on Wood, of Hauchgate Terrace, was deferred for six months for him to be of good behaviour.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

