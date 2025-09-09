Prison for Dundee admin worker who stole £28k from primary pupils

A thieving school admin worker has been sent to prison after she stole £28,000 of a Dundee primary school’s funds for pupils.

Jane Duncan was previously accused by a sheriff of pocketing cash for a breakfast club and school trips to live “the high life”.

After being caught following a Dundee City Council investigation, a tearful Duncan said: “That’s my life over, I’ve ruined everything.”

The 54-year-old embezzled the money from Mill o’ Mains Primary School – where she worked for 16 years – between 2016 and 2019.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “You abused your position of trust over several years.

“At some schools, the breakfast club offers something to eat before the school day and the sad reality is that might be the only food that child would get.

“You potentially robbed the children often from the lowest groups of society all the while for you and your family to have nice things.”

Theft uncovered

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how those unable to pay in full for trips were assigned contributions from Pupil Equity Fund – Scottish Government money earmarked to help children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Duncan had sole responsibility for running the school office and banking cash for trips and fundraising.

She spent more than £11,600 on items like PlayStation games, beauty products and pet goods using a government procurement card issued for school purchases.

In March 2019, a council accountant noticed the school had not banked any income since 2016 for the school breakfast club.

Eyebrows were raised over the coding of accounts and Duncan initially tried to prevent head teacher Vivienne Snee from becoming aware.

Duncan tried to blame the breakfast club shortfall on another staff member and lied about an internal investigation.

Ms Snee was eventually informed and Duncan confessed.

Hysterical confession

Prosecutor Jennifer Bairner said: “The accused appeared to become panicked and animated.

“The accused stated ‘I should have been on top of this’ and was putting her head in her hands.”

No receipts were recovered so it could not be established exactly how much was missing.

The deputy headteacher was present during the safe audit and said money had been collected from Primary 7 children for a residential trip to Ardeonaig on the banks of Loch Tay.

Forty-two children had paid around £200 per head for the trip but the safe was empty.

Before crying hysterically, Duncan told the two senior teachers: “I need to tell you something. I’ve taken the Ardeonaig money.

“I’ve done a really bad thing. I’m going to lose my house and family. I can’t go on.”

Duncan said she had large debts on credit cards and was paying for renovation works on her daughter’s home.

Amazon and Asda spending

The investigation into Duncan’s crimes lasted years and it transpired no cash had been banked for a 2018 trip to Dalguise.

Both were re-coded on the accounts as covered entirely by PEF monies, meaning £13,939 taken from parents across the two trips was unaccounted for.

The government procurement card was analysed and £11,649.09 was used on a wide variety of goods from Amazon that were unrelated to school.

Unauthorised orders on an Asda account totalling £1,598.40 were also made, as well as £898.31 on other “miscellaneous” credit card transactions for supermarkets and a florist.

The total amount embezzled by Duncan between January 1 2016 and December 31 2019 was £28,084.80.

Breakfast club closure

Duncan, of Dundee, returned to court for sentencing following the preparation of a social work report.

Defence solicitor Kevin Hampton said there was no prospect of Duncan repaying the cash.

He said: “She regrets not seeking help.

“Things seem to have spiralled out of control with her debt and she was effectively stealing from Peter to pay Paul.”

Sheriff Niven-Smith told Duncan – who he described as “genuinely remorseful” – she could have put the safety of children in “jeopardy” had her actions forced the breakfast club to close.

The first offender was sentenced to 16 months in prison, reduced from two years following her guilty plea.

Duncan mouthed “bye” to loved ones in the public gallery while being led to the cells.

