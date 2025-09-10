Drugs mule caught with half-kilo of heroin on A90 near Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Drugs mule caught with half-kilo of heroin on A90 near Dundee

Daniel Napier said he took the job of transporting the drugs to ease financial woes.

By Ciaran Shanks
A90 sign
Napier was stopped on the A90.

A father-of-five caught in a £25,000 drugs sting on the A90 said he trafficked a half-kilo of heroin to tackle financial woes.

Daniel Napier, 35, was heading north when he was stopped by police who had been tipped off Class A drugs were in a Renault Trafic van.

He was praised by a sheriff for his “candour” in a social work interview but it was not enough to prevent him being jailed.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “You would do well to sit here next to me for a few weeks and watch individuals whose lives are devastated by crack, heroin, Class A drugs.

“It’s rather like taking a large brick and dropping it off a bridge into the sea – it creates massive ripples.”

He was also critical of Napier’s decision to go on a family holiday instead of complying with an assessment for a restriction of liberty order.

“It seems to fly in the face of a man with financial difficulties.

“He maybe realised he was getting a custodial sentence and is off to enjoy the sun before getting the jail.”

A90 stop

Police had received intelligence at around 10.25am on the morning of November 4 2024 drugs were in a van being driven northbound.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Bairner told Dundee Sheriff Court Napier was spotted on Forfar Road in Dundee and stopped on the A90 northbound.

“At around 1.40pm he was cautioned and replied ‘there’s drugs in the glove box’.

“They recovered a block of brown substance, as well as the accused’s iPhone.”

The brown powder was analysed as being 498.36g of heroin mixed with caffeine and paracetamol.

If sold in a block, the heroin had an estimated value of £12,000 but could fetch as much as £25,000 if sold in 0.2g deals.

Napier, of Queen Street in Peterhead, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin on the A90 at Gateside on November 4 2024.

Sold ice cream shop

Eighteen months earlier, Napier was placed on a community payback order for an assault on his brother involving a knife.

The court was told how Napier’s partner sold her ice cream shop to raise funds to help raise the children should Napier be jailed.

The family had been struggling with financial issues prior to Napier committing the offence.

Sheriff Niven-Smith ruled Napier played a lesser role in the drugs trade because he acted as a courier.

He said: “Your candour and honesty is refreshing.

“However, I cannot step back from a custodial sentence in this case.”

Napier was sentenced to two years in prison.

