Attacker in wheelchair jailed for eight years for Fife attempted murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Attacker in wheelchair jailed for eight years for Fife attempted murder

George Tait stabbed his victim in the throat.

By Kirsty McIntosh
George Tait
George Tait.

A wheelchair user from Fife who stabbed his victim in the throat has been jailed for eight years for attempted murder.

George Tait, 58, attacked Bryan Taylor on September 11 2023 at Randolph Crescent in Kirkcaldy.

The High Court in Stirling heard he cannot remember the incident and maintained he was not guilty but “respected” the decision of the jury which found him guilty.

Sentencing, judge Lady Haldane stated Tait had used a knife to stab Mr Taylor in the throat during an “altercation”.

She said: “Whatever lay behind it could never have justified your actions.”

She noted the “significant” physical and psychological impact the attack had had on Mr Taylor, including being compelled to move from his home, the scene of the crime.

She also imposed a 15-year non-harassment order.

George Tait
George Tait at Edinburgh High Court.

The High Court in Edinburgh previously heard how Tait struck his victim in the neck area but he was saved by medical intervention soon afterwards.

Tait, of Kirkcaldy, who came to court each day in a wheelchair, has previous convictions and served prison sentences.

Defence agent Luke O’Curry told the court: “Prior to this he had no history of violence.

“It will come as no surprise that his position has not changed.

“He accepts that he was involved in this altercation and accepts that the jury found him guilty of matters that he can’t recollect.”

He asked that his client’s infirmities be taken into account in sentencing and said Tait expressed his condolences to Mr Taylor.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ross Buchan
Dundee sex offender grounded flights with chilling bomb threats to airport
Police are guarding an entrance to The Den wood in Kirkcaldy.
Man in court after report of sexual assault on 16-year-old near Fife school
Dundee Sheriff Court
Sheriff makes slow justice apology as firm fined for 2021 Angus farm death
Shannon Beattie
Perth killer's ex-girlfriend jailed for razor slashing assault after 'murder' taunt
Lewis Crosby
Victim left suicidal after Fife pervert attacked him twice while he slept
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Drink-drive flower delivery
Fiona Clark
Perthshire woman involved in double fatal smash admits drug-driving
The serial crook helped steal £56,000 from a farmer outside the bank in Arbroath. Image: Google
Romanian gang member who targeted Angus farmer is serial crook behind £163k of thefts
Lee Munro
Angus domestic thug threatened to petrol bomb ex's car if she went to police
An old oak tree
Frustrated teenage driver should have 'punched tree' instead of getting behind wheel in Fife,…