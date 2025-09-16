Attacker in wheelchair jailed for eight years for Fife attempted murder

A wheelchair user from Fife who stabbed his victim in the throat has been jailed for eight years for attempted murder.

George Tait, 58, attacked Bryan Taylor on September 11 2023 at Randolph Crescent in Kirkcaldy.

The High Court in Stirling heard he cannot remember the incident and maintained he was not guilty but “respected” the decision of the jury which found him guilty.

Sentencing, judge Lady Haldane stated Tait had used a knife to stab Mr Taylor in the throat during an “altercation”.

She said: “Whatever lay behind it could never have justified your actions.”

She noted the “significant” physical and psychological impact the attack had had on Mr Taylor, including being compelled to move from his home, the scene of the crime.

She also imposed a 15-year non-harassment order.

The High Court in Edinburgh previously heard how Tait struck his victim in the neck area but he was saved by medical intervention soon afterwards.

Tait, of Kirkcaldy, who came to court each day in a wheelchair, has previous convictions and served prison sentences.

Defence agent Luke O’Curry told the court: “Prior to this he had no history of violence.

“It will come as no surprise that his position has not changed.

“He accepts that he was involved in this altercation and accepts that the jury found him guilty of matters that he can’t recollect.”

He asked that his client’s infirmities be taken into account in sentencing and said Tait expressed his condolences to Mr Taylor.

