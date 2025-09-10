Fife Snapchat creep made chilling night-time visit to girl, 14

A Fife creep told a girl he was outside her home in a chilling final Snapchat message after sending her sexual photos and messages for months.

William Brown had told the 14-year-old earlier he would drive to her home and sent her a picture taken close to her address.

She had made clear to him she did not want him to come to her home but he sent a message saying he was there and holding his penis.

The creepy comments came after Brown, 32, had already sent images of the same nature.

Brown appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to communicating indecently with an older child and causing her to look at a sexual image in offending spanning between June 1 2023 and 31 January 2024.

Brown, of Dunfermline, was put on the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing next month.

Snapchat abuse

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court Brown, who was not known to the girl, sent her a Snapchat message and she “added” him because they had mutual friends.

She told Brown she was 14 and he replied he was 30.

The conversation turned sexual when he stated: “I’m horny.”

She ignored the comment and deleted Brown from her Snapchat in August 2023.

In November that year, she received a notification from Brown’s Snapchat account requesting she “re-add him” as a friend, alongside a message querying her deleting him. The girl did not respond.

Weeks later, she received several photos on Snapchat of a blanked-out background and nude picture of a male’s body with a hand holding an erect penis, the fiscal said.

The girl did not respond and believed the images had been sent to many people.

Just before Christmas 2023, the girl received a further explicit Snapchat photo and accompanying message: “hi, are you alone?”.

The girl responded with a “photo of half of her face” which prompted Brown to send a further photo of an erect penis to her.

Night-time visit

She received no further contact until January last year, when Brown commented on photos she had posted for friends to see.

On January 20 she received a photo from Brown of himself with others and a background of guitars.

She asked if she could hear their music, later indicating to police she was trying to gain information to report him.

Brown messaged back: “Maybe later but first I might drive up to your house.”

The fiscal said the girl replied to say she would rather he did not do that.

She did not look at Snapchat for several hours but at 11pm, saw a message and photo from Brown.

The fiscal depute said: “She opened it and saw a picture of half a car steering wheel and believed in the background was the wall of an inn… which was local to her home address.

“The photo was dark and no road signs could be seen but the complainer replied to him asking where he was or where he had been.

“He replied with a picture of a black screen message and said: ‘I had my c**k in my hand right outside’.

“She asked him where he was when the photo was taken and he said: ‘I would get in trouble to say this but I was right outside your door and around the corner’.

“The complainer then heard a car door shut at the back of her house.

“She did not see anyone but became frightened he may have been outside.”

The fiscal said the girl did not see anyone but Brown told her he had been “out the front of her house” for “between five and 20 minutes”.

The girl told Brown to leave her alone and blocked the account and contacted her mother, who phoned police.

Sentencing deferred

Officers searched Brown’s home and seized his phone on July 11 this year.

The court heard he has no previous convictions.

Sheriff Susan Duff deferred sentencing until October 1 to obtain background reports and bail was continued.

A plea in mitigation can be expected at the next hearing.

