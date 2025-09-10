Banned driver who almost crushed women between cars in Dundee street attack is jailed

A banned driver who almost crushed two women between cars outside a Dundee bakery has been jailed for more than three years.

Deklin Thom was initially charged with attempted murder after his chaotic actions in the Douglas area of the city in February.

Thom made good on his threat to use his BMW to “ram” a car belonging to one of the women, before speeding off and almost causing a crash.

A sheriff said Thom, who missed the birth of his son while on remand, was a potential danger to his child.

The frenzied episode was captured in a video that was played to a Dundee courtroom, having been widely shared across social media.

It occurred months after Thom, 21, was spared a prison term for a shocking attack during breakfast service at a Brechin hotel.

Followed through on threats

Thom was described as being in a “tumultuous” relationship with his partner at the time of the Douglas incident and had left his BMW unlocked on Longtown Road so she could collect property.

The woman was with two female friends when Thom said he was going to ram a black Audi A1.

Prosecutor Duncan MacKenzie said the Audi parked nose-to-nose with a woman’s Land Rover on Ballindean Road when Thom appeared and reversed his car, causing one of the women to jump out of the way.

“Mr Thom then made off from Ballindean Road in his car,” he said.

“Just out of shot in the video, when turning out of the junction, he drove in the opposite carriageway and overtook a light grey Ford Fiesta.

“It was in motion and a collision was narrowly avoided.”

Thom was lost to sight from Balunie Avenue and only minimal damage was caused to the other cars.

A prisoner at HMYOI Polmont, Thom admitted driving dangerously and assaulting two women to the danger of their lives on February 12.

He also drove while disqualified, having been banned for 12 months in October 2024 for being more than three-times the drink-drive limit after the Brechin incident.

Medical diagnosis

Defence advocate Charles Ferguson said Thom, who viewed proceedings via video link, had shown “genuine remorse” for his behaviour.

He said Thom – given 300 hours of unpaid work in 2023 for a vicious attack with a baseball bat – had suffered adverse childhood experiences and trauma as well as having diagnosed attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Thom’s mother claimed at one stage during childhood, her son had been on the highest dosage of medication for the condition in Scotland.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “You had to travel some distance before you arrived at the shops.

“That journey was sufficient enough for you to re-think your plan about ramming the car and reflect on the course of action you proposed to take.

“This case has to be set aside from a case where a young person sets off in a car and immediately drove into them.

“There was an element of pre-planning, pre-meditation.”

Thom told a social worker he had not taken his medication for ADHD on the day in question.

The sheriff added: “Despite being given opportunities to address your offending, you have continued to offend and, in my view, in an escalating manner.”

Warning about future

He sentenced Thom to 40 months in custody and disqualified him from driving for 53 months.

Sheriff Niven-Smith continued: “As I sit here this afternoon, I personally would be concerned that you present a real danger to your son and you might want to think long and hard during your sentence as to whether you should play any part in your son’s life if you are unable to control your aggression.

“You seem to lack all the skills necessary to be a real father to your son.

“I hope, however, you are able to prove me and others wrong and you are able to be reintegrated into society.”

Thom was also made subject to a 12-month supervised release order.

