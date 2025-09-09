Sleazy stalker targeted working women in Perth city centre

A serial sex pest has admitted stalking three women working in Perth city centre.

Sleazy Dariusz Baranowski left his victims “extremely distressed” and “absolutely terrified” with a series of unwanted approaches, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

The 42-year-old made sexual remarks to council wardens and told one: “I haven’t had a sh*g in five or six weeks.”

He also frightened a city pub worker by hanging around her workplace at strange times of the day and later approached her four-year-old granddaughter in the street.

Baranowski pled guilty to three charges of stalking, as well as a charge of communicating indecently and assault.

He was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced next month.

Dancing in the street

The court heard Baranowski targeted his first victim between July 1 and 22 last year.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson, prosecuting, said the 30-year-old woman was working in the city centre as a liaison between members of the public, the police and the local authority.

Around July 1, Baranowski approached her and asked her out on a date.

The warden, who was working at the time, laughed this incident off.

“This did not disturb her,” said Ms Hodgson. “But it did bring the accused to her attention.”

A few days later, Baranowski approached the woman again.

“He appeared to be intoxicated,” said the fiscal depute. “He took his headphones off and put them on the complainer’s head.

“He attempted to dance with her.

“She became embarrassed and nervous about the accused’s demeanour.”

The woman gave the headphones back and moved away from him.

Baranowski was asked to leave the woman alone but he went to her again on July 22, while she was working in South Street.

He told her: “Can you help me? I’ve not had a sh*g in five or six weeks.”

Ms Hodgson said the woman was left “extremely distressed, embarrassed and humiliated” and immediately reported the matter to her supervisor.

‘You’re not as clever as you think’

Baranowski preyed on his second victim, also a council worker, between July 22 and 29.

“She also had interactions with Mr Baranowski during the course of her employment,” said Ms Hodgson.

On July 22, she was carrying out duties in the centre when he sidled up and told her: “You’re very attractive. What is your name?”

He made remarks about her co-worker, asking if he was her husband.

”The complainer was extremely uncomfortable,” said the fiscal depute.

He ”made a beeline” for her a few days later, when she was out in town with her sister.

Baranowski got in her face and asked if she remembered him.

The woman tried to get away but Baranowski continued trying to talk to her until he was threatened with police.

Later that month, he approached the same woman in St John’s Shopping Centre and called to her: “Oh sexy.”

He then got in close proximity and said: “I don’t want to sleep with you, I don’t want to take drugs with you, you’re not as clever as you think.”

Baranowski slipped away when he saw the woman was not on her own.

The court heard how the experience left the woman “extremely scared” and “intimidated by the repetitive nature of the accused’s actions”.

Ms Hodgson said: “She was particularly upset by the apparent sexual interest he had shown in her.”

Spoke to victim’s granddaughter, 4

The court further heard how Baranowski made a member of staff at a local homeless hostel “extremely distressed and felt threatened” while he was going over paperwork with her.

He stood up and told the woman: “I’m scared to sit close to you in case I kiss you.”

Baranowski also preyed on a staff member at a Perth city centre pub.

She saw him on several occasions standing outside the establishment at odd times, including first thing in the morning.

The court heard he had been previously barred from the pub.

Ms Hodgson said: “She felt extremely distressed after seeing the accused lingering around the premises.”

Baranowski kept returning, despite being told he was unwelcome.

On another day, the pub worker was out in Perth with her daughter and four-year-old granddaughter.

Baranowski went to the child, bent over and told her: “I have got something for you.”

The fiscal depute said the woman was “absolutely terrified” by the comment.

When told not to talk to the child, Baranowski “made a loud tutting noise,” before turning on his heels and going up High Street.

The woman later said she was “extremely frightened” of Baranowski.

The court heard he assaulted a man outside a Turkish barbershop on July 26.

Baranowski approached him and tried to strike him with a bottle.

People from the barbershop were forced to intervene.

Sheriff William Wood placed Baranowski, of Perth, on the sex offenders register and deferred sentence for background reports.

The court will consider making non-harassment orders in relation to his victims.

