Tuesday court round-up — ‘I’m 100% guilty’

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A Dundee drink-driver who broke a rib when he smashed into an Angus telegraph pole told police: “I am 100% guilty of the offence.”

Martin Hogan appeared from custody at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted driving with excess alcohol (72 mics/22) on the B9127 at 4.30pm on June 3.

Unemployed Hogan, of Charleston Drive in Dundee, was found by officers staggering around near his vehicle after they had been called to the one-vehicle crash near Denhead of Arbirlot.

He was taken to accident and emergency and later told officers: “I am 100% guilty of the offence.”

Solicitor Nick Markowski said: “He understands he will be disqualified.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley fined Hogan, 46, £470 altogether and banned him from driving for 18 months.

School thief

A thieving school admin worker has been sent to prison after she stole £28,000 of a Dundee primary school’s funds for pupils. Jane Duncan was accused by a sheriff of pocketing cash for a breakfast club and school trips to live “the high life”.

Jane Duncan
Jane Duncan has been jailed.

Over limit for three types of drug

A motorist caught while high on cocaine and cannabis in Arbroath has been banned from driving for three years.

Daryl Avers appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court without the aid of a solicitor to admit three drug-driving charges.

Avers was approached on Keptie Road just after midnight on December 23 last year and tested positive for cocaine, its metabolite benzoylecgonine and Delta-9-THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.

The 25-year-old, of Strathairlie Avenue in Arbroath, explained to the court he had a cocaine problem at the time but has overcome it by disassociating from other people.

As well as disqualifying Avers, Sheriff Mark Thorley fined him £1,275.

Predator jailed

A dangerous Dundee paedophile who preyed on children during the 1990s has been told he could die in prison. Predator James Donaldson groomed and sexually abused schoolboys at locations across the city over a four year period.

James Donaldson
Child abuser James Donaldson. Image: Police Scotland

Sick chats

A 25-year-old Fife man downloaded child sexual abuse images and videos and engaged in vulgar sex chats with older children.

Leon Miller, of Alexander Street, East Wemyss, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to two charges.

Between October 19 and 22 in 2020 at his home and elsewhere he took or permitted to be taken or make indecent photos or pseudo-photos of children.

Between September 19 and 27 of the same year he sent messages of a sexual nature to someone he believed was 13 via an online messaging platform and attempted to communicate indecently with an older child.

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay told the court police searched Miller’s home on October 22 2020 after receiving intelligence.

A mobile phone was seized and analysed and found to contain two videos rated category A, the most graphic kind, with female children aged between six and 13.

One category B image and two category C images were also found.

Conversation threads were recovered from various platforms, many showing the user to have a sexual interest in children and communicating with people purporting to be aged 13 to 16.

One conversation on Snapchat referred to him wanting to have sex with an underage girl, performing a sexual act beside a six-year-old child and use of the term “jailbait rape”.

The court heard Miller, then working full time as a labourer, made sexual comments in a conversation with someone who told him she was 15.

In another chat he said: “I think I’d end up still touching you if you were 13”.

Sheriff Robert More deferred sentencing until October 21 to obtain background reports.

Miller was put on the sex offenders register and his bail was continued meantime.

Defence lawyer David Ritchie said he would defer mitigation for his first offender client to the next hearing.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

