Fife child rape victim urges others not to ‘suffer in silence’ after attacker is jailed 

A Fife woman who was raped as a child has urged other victims of sexual crime not to “suffer in silence” after her attacker was jailed for six years.

Jaime Robertson, 24, was violated by Brian Walker at a house in Kirkcaldy in September 2006 when he was aged 17 and she was just five.

She kept the details of the traumatic event to herself for many years and the psychological effects have been long-lasting.

Conversations with a doctor and her mother about her mental health four years ago led to Jaime reporting the sexual assault to police.

At the High Court in Edinburgh last month, judge Lady Haldane jailed 36-year-old Walker for six years after he was earlier convicted by jury of raping a child.

He was also put on the sex offenders register indefinitely and banned from contacting his victim for ten years.

Walker, formerly of Thirlestane, Bo’ness, maintained his innocence at his sentencing.

‘I feel I got justice’

Waiving her right to anonymity, Jaime told The Courier: “I just feel I got my justice when he was found guilty.

“That was very relieving. I just needed this part of my life done with.”

Jaime suffered pain during and after the rape, which took place in a bedroom at a house in Kirkcaldy while her mum, Maggie, who had been friends with Walker’s mother, was downstairs.

Jaime, who still lives in Fife, said she has difficulties recounting any positive childhood memories and has relied on family filling in gaps as her brain blocks them out.

She struggled to attend school, began drinking alcohol in her early teens and would react very angrily to small things going wrong, with a feeling the “whole world” was against her – behaviours she believes are linked to the trauma.

She was “having nightmares for years” about telling her mother and it was “killing her with stress,” which is why she kept it to herself.

Jaime said though she knew she had not done anything wrong, there remained a fear of getting into trouble and a worry about what would happen if she reported it.

Mother’s pride

Maggie said her daughter went down “a pretty dark path” in her teenage years.

“I used to worry coming home from work every day that I was going to find her not alive at home,” she said.

Jaime also recalled struggling to hold down jobs for more than a few weeks and feeling low, crying, not wanting to go to work and having panic attacks leaving the house.

Asked if she could ever forgive Walker, Jaime said: “I don’t think I will ever forgive.

“I will never forget. It has destroyed a lot and it has destroyed the outlook on future life with kids and stuff as well.”

She is now moving forward with life and is about to start a course in mental health nursing at Dundee University, something of which her mother is extremely proud.

‘We need more kind souls’

Jaime said she reported the rape to police after finally speaking with her mum.

A GP had suggested medication, which worried her mother, who wanted to first identify the underlying cause of the mental health difficulties.

A doctor urged Maggie to encourage her daughter to have an honest conversation.

Jaime said she then told her mum everything and spoke to police in April 2021.

“I just felt I wanted to report it because why should anybody else have to go through that?” she said.

“If I could have potentially stopped that from happening to anybody else then I really wanted to do that.”

Asked why other victims of serious sexual crime should feel they can speak out, Jaime said: “I guess it’s just important that they try and speak because justice is there and there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

“It might not feel like you can make it to the other side but it’s definitely possible.”

She said a big hope is “no one suffers in silence” as long as she did.

“We don’t need our world and streets filled with these people.

“We need more kind souls, not bad people. It’s never going to be like that, I know, but the thing is, you can get a conviction for a historic case.”

She said it was “scary” but she is “proud” she has done it.

Court case

Sentencing last month, judge Lady Haldane told Walker he had been convicted of raping Jaime when she was five.

“Self-evidently, such an experience at such a young age is likely to have long-lasting effects.

“The terms of the victim impact statement make clear that, sadly, this is very much the case”.

Lady Haldane noted Walker maintains his denials and she could not give him credit for any remorse, although he has declared an intention to use support and training opportunities in custody.

She said the report on Walker noted his unsettled and traumatic childhood and that he suffered abuse.

Lady Haldane said Walker appeared to have been more immature than others of his age at the time but there was no alternative to a “significant period in custody” given the nature of his crime.

The six-year sentence was backdated to July 14 this year, when Walker was remanded.

Organisations such as Rape Crisis Scotland, Victim Support Scotland and NHS Scotland are available to help.