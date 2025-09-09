Victim hopes ‘every day in prison is misery’ for Dundee ‘monster’ who abused schoolboys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Victim hopes ‘every day in prison is misery’ for Dundee ‘monster’ who abused schoolboys

Paedophile James Donaldson was made subject to a Lifelong Restriction Order and told he may never leave prison.

By Jamie Buchan
James Donaldson
James Donaldson was found guilty of a string of offences last year.

A dangerous Dundee paedophile who preyed on children during the 1990s has been told he could die in prison.

Predator James Donaldson groomed and sexually abused schoolboys at locations across the city over a four year period.

He persuaded one victim to turn against his own family, call him “Dad” and take on his surname.

His cruel campaign began shortly after being released from jail for sexually assaulting a young man.

Donaldson, who was once accused of murdering his own father, was found guilty of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and two charges of indecent assault.

He was further convicted of, in 2018, sexually assaulting a “vulnerable” man while he slept.

Returning to Glasgow High Court for sentencing, the 59-year-old was handed a lifelong restriction order and told he may never be freed.

One of his victims told The Courier he was satisfied with the sentence, adding: “I hope every minute in that jail is absolute misery for him.”

Robbed victims of their innocence

Judge Olga Pasportnikov told Donaldson, of Monifieth, he must spend at least two-and-a-half years behind bars before he is even considered for parole.

She said Donaldson was “in a position of trust” when he groomed his young victims.

“They were reliant on you, your actions were truly wicked and despicable.

“Your need to satisfy your own sexual urges led to depraved acts against developing young men.

“You robbed your victims of their innocence, deprived them of a happy youth and caused them psychological difficulties which have blighted their lives.”

James Donaldson
Child abuser James Donaldson. Image: Police Scotland

The judge said the victims had been left “traumatised” and even felt guilt and shame for what Donaldson did to them.

Similarly, Donaldson – sometimes known as Murray – groomed his latest victim who was “vulnerable” and 23 years his junior.

“You made him reliant on you and then you abused that trust,” the judge said.

“This represented you continuing your predatory behaviour into 2018, having been convicted shortly before that of inappropriate behaviour involving a schoolboy.”

High risk

Judge Pasportnikov praised the bravery of survivors for speaking out at the trial.

“Hopefully they will be able to reclaim their lives,” she said.

The court heard Donaldson poses a “high risk” of reoffending, with concerns he may try and use his “psychopathic traits” to manipulate the system.

“Prison has not proved to be a deterrent,” the judge told him.

“You were barely out of prison when you abused your first victim.

”At present, there are no meaningful safeguards that can be put in place to protect the public.”

Donaldson was tried and sentenced at Glasgow High Court.

Sentencing Donaldson to at least two years and six months behind bars, she added: “That does not mean you will be released then.

“You will only be released when deemed safe by the parole board and you may never be released from prison.”

Donaldson was placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Non-harassment orders banning him from having any contact with his victims were put in place indefinitely.

Satisfactory outcome

Following the hearing, one complainer – who first reported the abuse to police in 2016 – said: “This was the only outcome that would have been satisfactory to me.

“I am happy but I am annoyed with how he has been allowed to manipulate the system.

”He’s narcissistic, very clever and very controlling – but he’s finally got his comeuppance.”

The man, who described Donaldson as a “monster”, said: “I hope he dies in prison.

“We’ve been told that, even if he does try to pull the wool over peoples’ eyes, he won’t be out within the next 10 years.

“But for however long he is in there, I hope it’s absolute misery.”

‘Unimaginable trauma’

Donaldson molested his young victims at various locations and inside vehicles.

He abused one boy in a caravan in Faskally, near Pitlochry, and another in a vehicle parked outside Mills Observatory in Dundee.

Speaking after Tuesday’s hearing, Fiona Kirkby, Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, said: “James Donaldson is a dangerous individual who inflicted unimaginable trauma through his depraved offending.

“He will now face the consequences of his actions.”

She said the prosecution would not have been possible without his victims coming forward.

Ms Kirkby urged any other victims of historic sexual abuse to speak to police, “regardless of how long ago it took place”.

Police Scotland Chief Constable Rachael Clark added: “I would like to thank the victims in this case for the strength shown during our investigations.

“Donaldson subjected his victims to sexual abuse over the years and his sentencing sends a clear message that anyone found to be involved in this type of behaviour will be brought to justice.”

Murder probe

Donaldson was previously accused of murdering his father Harry Murray in 1995.

He was fully committed for trial and spent 76 days on remand, before being released.

Mr Murray, 59, died after being assaulted as he patrolled the factory site where he worked.

Donaldson was never brought to trial but prosecutors have reserved the right to raise proceedings against him again, should new evidence come to light.

He has publicly appealed for the case against him to be formally dropped.

