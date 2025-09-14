£2.4m Fife cannabis dealer to pay back just £13.7k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£2.4m Fife cannabis dealer to pay back just £13.7k

Amrit Saghera could have further assets seized in future.

By Jamie McKenzie
Scottish notes in counting machine
The court heard Saghera made millions from cannabis dealing. Image: Shutterstock

A cannabis dealer who made more than £2.4 million from his criminal conduct in Fife has been ordered to pay back less than £14,000 – although more could yet be seized.

Amrit Saghera, 41, was jailed for 13 months in July last year after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class B drug at an address in Meldrum Court, Dunfermline, between May 6 2021 and February 11 2022.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court this week, Saghera was not present but defence advocate Alan Melvin-Farr said he had instructions from his client to accept a confiscation order.

Lawyers for the prosecution and defence have agreed certain facts and a joint minute was lodged for the proceeds of crime action.

The court document states the “benefit of the general criminal conduct” for Saghera is £2,466,742.50 but the “available amount” for him is just £13,721.12.

It says that sum is made up of money seized and in a bank account, a £6,000 Rolex stainless-steel watch, a £6,000 gold pendant, and a diamond pendant necklace valued at £1,500.

Sheriff Krista Johnston made a confiscation order in the sum of £13,721.12, to be paid to court within six months.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court
The proceeds of crime action was raised at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The Crown could make further applications for confiscation if they discover more cash or assets.

At sentencing last year, Sheriff Johnston told Saghera, now of Victoria Road, Wolverhampton, but formerly of North Larches, Dunfermline, he had involved himself in “large-scale dealing”.

A prosecution narrative about his crime spoke of “multiple kilos” over the nine-month period, she said.

The sheriff said: “It’s very apparent from the nature of text messages exchanged there were thousands of pounds worth of drugs being dealt and you were facilitating that in the role of supply of a sophisticated operation.”

His then-defence lawyer, Ryan Sloan, said his client’s drug misuse spiralled and he ended up owing money to some “rather serious people”. He felt he had no option but to work for them to pay off the debt.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

