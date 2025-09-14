£2.4m Fife cannabis dealer to pay back just £13.7k

A cannabis dealer who made more than £2.4 million from his criminal conduct in Fife has been ordered to pay back less than £14,000 – although more could yet be seized.

Amrit Saghera, 41, was jailed for 13 months in July last year after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class B drug at an address in Meldrum Court, Dunfermline, between May 6 2021 and February 11 2022.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court this week, Saghera was not present but defence advocate Alan Melvin-Farr said he had instructions from his client to accept a confiscation order.

Lawyers for the prosecution and defence have agreed certain facts and a joint minute was lodged for the proceeds of crime action.

The court document states the “benefit of the general criminal conduct” for Saghera is £2,466,742.50 but the “available amount” for him is just £13,721.12.

It says that sum is made up of money seized and in a bank account, a £6,000 Rolex stainless-steel watch, a £6,000 gold pendant, and a diamond pendant necklace valued at £1,500.

Sheriff Krista Johnston made a confiscation order in the sum of £13,721.12, to be paid to court within six months.

The Crown could make further applications for confiscation if they discover more cash or assets.

At sentencing last year, Sheriff Johnston told Saghera, now of Victoria Road, Wolverhampton, but formerly of North Larches, Dunfermline, he had involved himself in “large-scale dealing”.

A prosecution narrative about his crime spoke of “multiple kilos” over the nine-month period, she said.

The sheriff said: “It’s very apparent from the nature of text messages exchanged there were thousands of pounds worth of drugs being dealt and you were facilitating that in the role of supply of a sophisticated operation.”

His then-defence lawyer, Ryan Sloan, said his client’s drug misuse spiralled and he ended up owing money to some “rather serious people”. He felt he had no option but to work for them to pay off the debt.

