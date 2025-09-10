Wednesday court round-up — Google review abuse and smoking ban breach

The boss of a Leven pub has been fined £210 after police caught patrons smoking inside in the early hours of the morning.

Lorna Blackwood was not present at Kirkcaldy Justice of the Peace Court when her case called but she wrote in pleading guilty.

Prosecutor Christine Allan explained officers attended at Mollys Bar on North Street just after 1am on March 23 this year “in relation to a disturbance and someone with a head injury”.

Officers entered the pub, which still had drinkers inside, just after 1.20am and reminded boss Blackwood of licensing rules.

When they returned shortly after 2am, they found five people inside, including smokers with an ashtray.

After police later charged the publican, she told officers: “I didn’t know they were smoking, I know it doesn’t make any difference.”

The smoking ban came into effect in Scotland in March 2006.

Blackwood, of Leven, admitted breaching the Smoking, Health and Social Care (Scotland) Act 2005.

The 46-year-old pled guilty to knowingly permitting another person to smoke in a no smoking premises where she was manager or the person in control.

Snapchat creep

A Fife creep told a girl he was outside her home in a chilling final Snapchat message after sending her sexual photos and messages for months. William Brown had told the 14-year-old earlier he would drive to her home and sent her a picture taken close to her address.

Google review abuse

A woman endured months of harassment at the hands of a stalker who posted personal information about her on Google reviews.

Kieran Thorpe also attended the woman’s Dundee home uninvited during his alarming course of conduct between October 2024 and February this year.

The 28-year-old pled guilty to repeatedly sending social media messages to the woman despite being told to stop.

He repeatedly submitted Google reviews to her place of work and posted personal information about her within the reviews, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Thorpe, of Dunbar, East Lothian, was fined £450 by Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon, who imposed a two-year non-harassment order.

Car-nage

A banned driver who almost crushed two women between cars outside a Dundee bakery has been jailed for more than three years. Deklin Thom was initially charged with attempted murder after his chaotic actions in the Douglas area of the city in February.

Procurement embezzler

The former procurement manager of a Glenrothes construction firm has admitted embezzling more than £1,000 from his old employers.

Robert Wallace appeared at Kirkcaldy Justice of the Peace Court to plead guilty to the course of offending, which spanned from April 2020 until September 2023.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan said: “The complainer is Alltec Construction.

“The accused started there in 2016, he was employed as procurement manager and had access to company accounts.

“He resigned in November 2023 as a result of this investigation.”

The prosecutor explained that at the time, receipts involved in procurement were not being checked due to how busy business was.

Wallace, 47, was rumbled when his ex-wife, also connected with the company, noticed suspicious payments into their joint account after their split.

Ms Allan said: “After the separation, the witness became more interested in financial affairs and noticed transactions that she thought were suspicious.

“There was money that was going into the account that she wasn’t sure what it was for.

“As a result, she made the managing director aware.”

Solicitor Elizabeth Dryburgh said: “He’s accepted his guilt, it is clearly not in his nature.

“He remains in gainful employment and accepts it was a foolish error to make.”

It was initially alleged Wallace had embezzled £2,135.45 but a plea of guilty was accepted to a reduced sum of £1,088.55.

JP Sam Henderson deferred sentencing on first offender Wallace until March 2026 for him to be of good behaviour and fully repay the remaining £500 he is due the firm.

