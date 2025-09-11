Boxing Day ends with man slashed and scarred in Dundee knife attack

A brute clutching two knives left a man needing multiple stitches after attacking him on the doorstep of his ex-partner’s home on Boxing Day in Dundee.

Daniel Harvey had been ordered by police not to go to the property in the Downfield area.

However, blood was spilled after “extremely intoxicated” Harvey turned up at the address in the early hours of the morning.

The 43-year-old is at risk of being jailed after he admitted leaving his victim permanently disfigured.

Boxing night terror

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Harvey was dumped by his partner of one year over the festive period in 2024.

Friends of the woman attended her home on Boxing Day to “support” her and one of them came face-to-face with Harvey at 1.45am on December 27.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said Harvey appeared “extremely intoxicated with his hands in his pockets as though he was holding something”.

She said: “Mr Harvey stated ‘mate, come here I’ve got to speak to you’ before trying to force his way into the property.

“As the man attempted to stop him from entering, a struggle ensued where he observed the accused to have a knife in both hands.”

The man was struck on the left side of his forehead, which left a 4cm, L-shaped wound “profusely bleeding”.

He raised his hands in defence and suffered wounds to his fingers.

Medics later discovered a wound on his back as well.

Scarring

Harvey was eventually restrained as his ex-partner helped stem the victim’s bleeding.

A local anaesthetic was used to treat the man, who required antibiotics after having stitches.

All of his injuries resulted in permanent scarring.

Harvey, of Balbeggie, near Perth, pled guilty to carrying out the assault, possessing knives and breaching police undertaking conditions.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith deferred sentence until next month for a social work report to be prepared and continued his bail order meantime.

