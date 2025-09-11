Boxing Day ends with man slashed and scarred in Dundee knife attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boxing Day ends with man slashed and scarred in Dundee knife attack

Daniel Harvey admitted various charges at the sheriff court.

By Ciaran Shanks
Daniel Harvey
Daniel Harvey.

A brute clutching two knives left a man needing multiple stitches after attacking him on the doorstep of his ex-partner’s home on Boxing Day in Dundee.

Daniel Harvey had been ordered by police not to go to the property in the Downfield area.

However, blood was spilled after “extremely intoxicated” Harvey turned up at the address in the early hours of the morning.

The 43-year-old is at risk of being jailed after he admitted leaving his victim permanently disfigured.

Boxing night terror

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Harvey was dumped by his partner of one year over the festive period in 2024.

Friends of the woman attended her home on Boxing Day to “support” her and one of them came face-to-face with Harvey at 1.45am on December 27.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said Harvey appeared “extremely intoxicated with his hands in his pockets as though he was holding something”.

She said: “Mr Harvey stated ‘mate, come here I’ve got to speak to you’ before trying to force his way into the property.

“As the man attempted to stop him from entering, a struggle ensued where he observed the accused to have a knife in both hands.”

The man was struck on the left side of his forehead, which left a 4cm, L-shaped wound “profusely bleeding”.

He raised his hands in defence and suffered wounds to his fingers.

Medics later discovered a wound on his back as well.

Scarring

Harvey was eventually restrained as his ex-partner helped stem the victim’s bleeding.

A local anaesthetic was used to treat the man, who required antibiotics after having stitches.

All of his injuries resulted in permanent scarring.

Harvey, of Balbeggie, near Perth, pled guilty to carrying out the assault, possessing knives and breaching police undertaking conditions.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith deferred sentence until next month for a social work report to be prepared and continued his bail order meantime.

