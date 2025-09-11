Trio sentenced after mass brawl at Dundee club leaves two with head wounds

A pair of men were left injured after a mass brawl at a Dundee nightclub, a court has heard.

Three men appeared in court over the “melee” in a smoking area outside Pout in St Andrews Street.

One of the victims was left with wounds to his head and “foot impressions” on his body, the sentencing hearing for Daniel Stewart, 28, Alex McGowan, 35, and 30-year-old Arran Brown was told.

It was unclear what sparked the violence at 1.50am on April 28 last year, Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard.

Events were caught on soundless CCTV that showed the three men were part of a group of nine who had engaged with a separate party of four males that included the two victims.

A sheriff told the trio, all of Dundee, it could be assumed their actions “terrorised” others at the nightclub who were there to socialise.

Punches and stamp

All had pled guilty at an earlier stage to a reduced charge of assault to injury.

Stewart punched one of the men on the head and body and Brown repeatedly stamped on the same man’s body.

McGowan repeatedly punched a second man to the head and body.

Prosecutor Jonathan Bruce told the court McGowan first punched his victim to the head and within a few seconds, Stewart began to punch the other man.

The fiscal depute said: “A general melee ensued, with several people throwing punches and kicks towards others.”

All participants moved to the opposite end of the smoking area, further from the camera and where the view was partially hindered by exterior lighting.

One of the victims was punched by a number of males and is seen on his back on one of the outdoor tables when Brown “stamps down, connecting with his upper body,” the fiscal said.

The court heard the fighting came to an end soon afterwards.

‘Foot impressions’ on victim

Nightclub staff contacted police, who arrived to find Stewart and Brown’s victim in the smoking area with visible injuries.

They drove him to Ninewells Hospital as no ambulance could be provided immediately.

As other officers attended, a number of people were seen to run from the venue.

Stewart was apprehended nearby with a hand injury and was arrested.

The fiscal said, given CCTV shows other unidentified individuals involved in punching and kicking the complainers, injuries cannot be attributed.

A doctor noted three small “incisional” wounds to the first victim’s head, which were all closed with glue and a small incision underneath his nose, as well as swelling and bruising to the left eye and swelling to the ears.

The fiscal continued: “She noted foot impressions on his body that were clear and large in size”.

Another doctor examined McGowan’s victim for injuries including a laceration to the left eyebrow, bruising around the left eye area and a small burst blood vessel to the left eye surface.

Sentencing

The court heard Stewart has already spent 331 days remanded in custody in connection with the case – which originally alleged life-endangering assault – before being released on bail in March this year.

McGowan and Brown have been on bail since their initial court appearances.

Sentencing, Sheriff Andrew Berry told the men they engaged with a “considerable” number of other people at the nightclub in an “act of violence which, I assume, would have terrorised anyone at that nightclub for the normal reason… to socialise.”

McGowan and Brown were each handed 180 hours of unpaid work and placed under offender supervision for a year, while Stewart was given one year of supervision.

Sheriff Berry told Stewart he took into account the fact he has already spent a substantial time on remand, as well as the guilty plea to a much-reduced charge.

The three men were also barred from Pout nightclub for two years.

The sheriff told McGowan and Brown the unpaid work is a direct alternative to custody.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.