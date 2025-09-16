Sheriff makes slow justice apology as firm fined for 2021 Angus farm death

A sheriff apologised to the family of a man who fell to his death while working at an Angus farm.

John Haughie was carrying out vulcanising work at Balrownie Farm, near Brechin, when he fell from an elevated platform on July 27 2021.

The 60-year-old grandfather was employed by Rublane Ltd, with the firm sub-contracted by Graintek Ltd, for work on a new grain storage facility.

The companies were hit with fines totalling more than £115,000 at Dundee Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to health and safety failings.

In a statement, Mr Haughie’s family said: “Our family has been devastated by the tragic loss of our father, husband and grandfather who was taken from us far too soon in an accident that should not have happened.

“Every day feels like a constant reminder that our world has changed forever.”

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “The family of Mr Haughie have been waiting since July 2021 for justice to be finally done.

“That delay is unimaginable for the grieving family.

“I apologise to the Haughie family for the length of time our criminal justice system has taken to bring these two companies before the court.”

No safe systems of work documented

The business arrangements between the firms were slated by the sheriff, who said it was a “breeding ground” for Rublane Ltd to show a “complete disregard” for its employees

Discussions about the work contract at the farm in Menmuir were likened to an “email exchange between friends to meet-up for coffee”.

The sheriff said: “I have seen more precision of language in a member of the public arranging for a children’s birthday party than apparent here.”

The court heard how Mr Haughie worked for Rublane Ltd for around four years, having worked in vulcanising for roughly two decades on sites across the UK.

He fell around 14 metres to the lower floor of Shed 3 at the farm while vulcanising a “high-level grain conveyor”.

No site visits or inspections were carried out and no safe systems of working were documented.

It was revealed Mr Haughie had received “insufficient” training for working at height.

He had worked alone on the platform, which went against the recognised industry standard of having another colleague present.

A harness – referred to as an “energy absorbing lanyard” – was not on site but was found in Mr Haughie’s work vehicle.

Prosecutors said it was “considered likely” it would have prevented his death.

Previous case

Rublane Ltd – trading as Lothian Vulcanising Services – pled guilty on indictment to failing to provide a safe system of working, training or instruction to Mr Haughie between July 27 2017 and July 27 2021.

Graintek Ltd, based in Forfar, admitted a lesser charge on summary complaint of failing to ensure Rublane Ltd was competent to plan, organise and supervise work at height.

A Health and Safety Executive investigation found no mechanical issue with the elevated platform.

Sheriff Niven-Smith said his hands had been “tied” because Graintek Ltd was prosecuted at a lower level.

In November 2024, Rublane Ltd was fined £100,000 but reporting restrictions were imposed due to the outstanding case against Graintek.

The sheriff refused to grant a one-third discount to Graintek for its guilty plea due to the delays in the case.

The company – which turned over more than £3million according to its 2024 accounts – was fined £15,480.

Mr Haughie’s family were again thanked for their “patience” and “stoicism” by the sheriff.

Graintek Ltd has two months to pay the fine.

