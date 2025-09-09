Police worker who tipped off drug-dealer in Dundee is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police worker who tipped off drug-dealer in Dundee is jailed

Gary Moran was told there were alternatives to prison but none that were fitting for his crime.

By Ciaran Shanks
Gary Moran
Gary Moran was jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A sheriff has jailed a former Dundee police worker who used the computer system to tip-off a childhood friend drug dealer.

Gary Moran previously admitted accessing sensitive information while working in the control room at the West Bell Street headquarters.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Moran’s data protection breaches were carried out over a three-year period.

The information he passed to now-convicted drug dealer Heather Brown was in a bid to defeat the ends of justice.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “In this charge, you passed information to a friend who was under investigation by the police.

“This was a gross breach of confidence and was against the public interest.

“There are alternatives to custody available but none of them is a reasonable alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Illegal interference

Moran, whose address was given as care of Dundee’s Professional Standards, was sacked following a separate internal probe.

He previously pled guilty to five charges, with prosecutors dropping five other allegations.

Fiscal depute Kate Scarborough described how Moran used Police Scotland’s “STORM” system and took information to pass on from different named files.

Ms Scarborough said: “In one charge, that also included a purpose of warning another individual that her drug dealing activities had been reported to the police.”

Moran also used the system to access information about someone who had been reported to be suicidal.

The 41-year-old provided a “no comment” interview to police and returned to the dock following the preparation of reports.

He had admitted offences between October 2021 and June 2024.

Helping childhood friend

Defence solicitor David Duncan urged the sheriff to step back from imposing a jail term, insisting a “robust” combination of community sentences would adequately punish his client.

“The third party appears to be a long-term friend from childhood of the accused.

“His position is he saw something detrimental regarding that person on the police system and felt the need to tell her.

“The other examples are less concerning and involve him getting unnecessarily involved in issues he didn’t need to be getting involved in.”

The court heard how social workers believed Moran was failing to grasp the seriousness of the offences.

Mr Duncan said: “The lack of cogent explanation is, in part, because there is no particularly tangible gain for him to have behaved in this way.

“It’s a course of conduct I can’t really see a purpose to and that’s something he struggles to explain.”

Jailed

Moran was sentenced to six months in prison for the attempt to defeat the ends of justice charge after being admonished on the other offences.

He mouthed “I love you” to a woman sitting in the public gallery before being led to the cells.

Detective Superintendent Nathan Calderwood, from Professional Standards, said previously: “Gary Moran exploited his position as a call handler by accessing police systems to view records he had no business purpose for seeing.

“He further breached values by passing sensitive information on to third parties.

“Trust and confidence in police officers and staff is essential and people like Moran have no place in Police Scotland.

“Any officer or staff who fails to uphold the high standards we expect in policing will face the consequences.

“We will always investigate complaints against police officers and staff who do not uphold our values and standards.”

