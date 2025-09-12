Drug debt led to mother-and-daughter street Valium scheme in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Drug debt led to mother-and-daughter street Valium scheme in Stirling

Tia Hynd and Mairi Terrebonne Christie were raided and drugs, cash and incriminating phone messages found.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Tia Hynd and Mairi Terrebonne Christie
Tia Hynd (left) and Mairi Terrebonne-Christie arrive at court.

A mother and daughter ran a drug dealing operation from their Stirling property in a bid to pay off a drug debt, the city’s sheriff court heard.

Mairi Terrebonne-Christie’s ex-partner had run up the sum owed and she turned to selling Etizolam – so-called street Valium.

Her daughter Tia Hynd helped package the Class C substance and allowed it to be stored in her room.

At Stirling Sheriff Court the pair were spared a jail sentence, which had previously been mooted.

Sentencing

Sheriff Euan Gosney, sentencing Terrebonne-Christie, said: “Your involvement was significantly greater than your daughter’s.

“It’s particularly concerning that you carried out this from your home and in the presence of young children.”

Mairi Terrebonne-Christie
Mairi Terrebonne-Christie was behind the operation.

He said although the offences crossed the custodial threshold, sending the 48-year-old to prison would negatively affect her other children.

He sentenced her to two years of supervision and a restriction of liberty order for 160 days.

Tia Hynd
Tia Hynd helped package the drugs.

He accepted Hynd had merely been assisting by packaging the drugs and said: “You only became involved because your mother asked you.”

He noted the 20-year-old had a raft of school qualifications and “a great deal to offer”.

Hynd was placed on a structured deferred sentence with a review scheduled for December.

Drugs scheme laid bare by phone messages

The pair had previously admitted to being concerned in the supply of the controlled drug in November and December 2023.

The court heard how police obtained a search warrant on January 12 2024 and raided the property at 9.45am.

During the course of their search, officers seized plastic bags containing a total of 62,728 Class C Etizolam tablets, scales, phones and £945 in cash from around the property.

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson said it was initially believed the tablets could be sold for up to £41,810 but a second evaluation concluded they may only be worth £25,600.

He said: “On any view, this was an operation that involved a significant supply of drugs.”

Mobile phones were examined and showed Christie had been selling the tablets locally, with messages showing clients asking her about prices.

Mr Thomson accepted Hynd played “a much more limited part” in the enterprise.

