Drug debt led to mother-and-daughter street Valium scheme in Stirling

A mother and daughter ran a drug dealing operation from their Stirling property in a bid to pay off a drug debt, the city’s sheriff court heard.

Mairi Terrebonne-Christie’s ex-partner had run up the sum owed and she turned to selling Etizolam – so-called street Valium.

Her daughter Tia Hynd helped package the Class C substance and allowed it to be stored in her room.

At Stirling Sheriff Court the pair were spared a jail sentence, which had previously been mooted.

Sentencing

Sheriff Euan Gosney, sentencing Terrebonne-Christie, said: “Your involvement was significantly greater than your daughter’s.

“It’s particularly concerning that you carried out this from your home and in the presence of young children.”

He said although the offences crossed the custodial threshold, sending the 48-year-old to prison would negatively affect her other children.

He sentenced her to two years of supervision and a restriction of liberty order for 160 days.

He accepted Hynd had merely been assisting by packaging the drugs and said: “You only became involved because your mother asked you.”

He noted the 20-year-old had a raft of school qualifications and “a great deal to offer”.

Hynd was placed on a structured deferred sentence with a review scheduled for December.

Drugs scheme laid bare by phone messages

The pair had previously admitted to being concerned in the supply of the controlled drug in November and December 2023.

The court heard how police obtained a search warrant on January 12 2024 and raided the property at 9.45am.

During the course of their search, officers seized plastic bags containing a total of 62,728 Class C Etizolam tablets, scales, phones and £945 in cash from around the property.

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson said it was initially believed the tablets could be sold for up to £41,810 but a second evaluation concluded they may only be worth £25,600.

He said: “On any view, this was an operation that involved a significant supply of drugs.”

Mobile phones were examined and showed Christie had been selling the tablets locally, with messages showing clients asking her about prices.

Mr Thomson accepted Hynd played “a much more limited part” in the enterprise.

