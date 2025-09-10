Former Fife football club chairman sentenced for ‘frenzied’ attack after player signing jibe

A former Fife football club chairman who carried out a “frenzied” attack on a father outside a Dunfermline chip shop after a jibe about failing to sign his son has been sentenced.

Craig Reid, 48, lost control and threw the man over a car bonnet and repeatedly kicked, punched and stamped on his head during the assault at The Brig takeaway in Linburn Road.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard previously Reid had been chairman of Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts Football Club.

The club stated he was immediately suspended and has since stepped down.

Reid, of Dunfermline, appeared for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the assault to injury.

Sheriff Robert More told him what he heard “demonstrated the assault was sustained and quite frenzied” and the fact his victim was not more seriously injured is a “matter of good fortune”.

The sheriff noted Reid told a social worker preparing his pre-sentencing report there was a “history of acrimony” with the victim.

He told first offender Reid he had “lost all self control” but the attack was isolated and could be regarded as an “aberration” in the context of his wider life.

The sheriff highlighted his gainful employment, otherwise pro-social life and “glowing” references.

He imposed 200 hours of unpaid work, reduced from 300 due to his early plea, as a direct alternative to custody.

‘Significant’ remorse

Fiscal depute Sarah Smith told the court previously the father felt Reid had “blocked his son” from being signed by Hillfield Swifts.

At around 6.30pm on March 1 he arrived at The Brig and Reid was already there.

The man said to Reid in passing: “I bet you wished you’d signed (his son) now.”

After a further verbal exchange, Reid ran and picked up the man and “threw him onto a car bonnet” and then “repeatedly kicked, punched and stamped on his head” on the ground.

When told police would be called, Reid replied, “take your beating like a man” and resumed his attack.

The man suffered bruising and swelling to his left eye and face.

Defence lawyer Murray Robertson acknowledged it is “serendipity” the injuries and charges were not more serious.

The solicitor said his client has a “significant degree of remorse”, adding Reid had to give up his involvement with Hillfield Swifts.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.