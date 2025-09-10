Former Fife football club chairman sentenced for ‘frenzied’ attack after player signing jibe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Former Fife football club chairman sentenced for ‘frenzied’ attack after player signing jibe

Craig Reid lost control in a confrontation with a young player's father.

By Jamie McKenzie
Craig Reid
Craig Reid.

A former Fife football club chairman who carried out a “frenzied” attack on a father outside a Dunfermline chip shop after a jibe about failing to sign his son has been sentenced.

Craig Reid, 48, lost control and threw the man over a car bonnet and repeatedly kicked, punched and stamped on his head during the assault at The Brig takeaway in Linburn Road.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard previously Reid had been chairman of Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts Football Club.

The club stated he was immediately suspended and has since stepped down.

Reid, of Dunfermline, appeared for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the assault to injury.

Sheriff Robert More told him what he heard “demonstrated the assault was sustained and quite frenzied” and the fact his victim was not more seriously injured is a “matter of good fortune”.

The sheriff noted Reid told a social worker preparing his pre-sentencing report there was a “history of acrimony” with the victim.

He told first offender Reid he had “lost all self control” but the attack was isolated and could be regarded as an “aberration” in the context of his wider life.

The sheriff highlighted his gainful employment, otherwise pro-social life and “glowing” references.

He imposed 200 hours of unpaid work, reduced from 300 due to his early plea, as a direct alternative to custody.

‘Significant’ remorse

Fiscal depute Sarah Smith told the court previously the father felt Reid had “blocked his son” from being signed by Hillfield Swifts.

At around 6.30pm on March 1 he arrived at The Brig and Reid was already there.

The man said to Reid in passing: “I bet you wished you’d signed (his son) now.”

After a further verbal exchange, Reid ran and picked up the man and “threw him onto a car bonnet” and then “repeatedly kicked, punched and stamped on his head” on the ground.

When told police would be called, Reid replied, “take your beating like a man” and resumed his attack.

The man suffered bruising and swelling to his left eye and face.

Defence lawyer Murray Robertson acknowledged it is “serendipity” the injuries and charges were not more serious.

The solicitor said his client has a “significant degree of remorse”, adding Reid had to give up his involvement with Hillfield Swifts.

