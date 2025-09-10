Crack addict who targeted Fife taxi drivers is jailed

A Fife crack addict who robbed two taxi drivers – including one at knifepoint – and tried to rob a third to fuel her crack cocaine addiction has been jailed for 40 months.

Claire Duncan put a 12-inch blade to the neck of a female cabbie during the second attack.

Duncan, 31, spent a week on remand after targeting the first driver but was bailed and went on to attack her two other victims.

She was on seven bail orders when she was finally apprehended.

She appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing by video link to prison after earlier pleading guilty to two charges of robbery and assault to injury and one of attempted robbery and assault to injury.

Sheriff James Williamson told her they were “terrible” offences, adding: “You put three people through extremely traumatic experiences.”

Repeated taxi crimes

The court heard previously Duncan targeted her first victim while he was working on April 2 this year.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith said the accused got in the back of the taxi at Flutorum Avenue, Thornton, at around 12.45am and was asked to pay the £17 fare up-front.

She seized the driver’s neck, pointed a sharp object against it and demanded money.

Duncan injured him and took £170 of his nightly takings, fleeing after telling him, “that’s not enough”.

While later being arrested, she told police: “Sometimes you don’t have a choice.”

After appearing in court in private the next day, Duncan was remanded until April 11.

Less than a month later, on May 9, she repeated her crime at the same place in Thornton.

This time her victim was a female driver, towards whom she lunged and placed a knife against her neck, before demanding cash.

Duncan held up the 12-inch knife and declared: “Give me your money, don’t be a bitch.”

She struggled with the driver, injuring her, and robbed her of a bumbag containing takings of around £300, phone chargers and ID.

Duncan had run off and was not traced until her next strike, three days later, in another taxi taken from Glenrothes bus station to Macduff Road in the early hours of the morning.

She demanded “give me the money, all of it” and tried to take a coin purse.

The cabbie attempted to call for help but Duncan pulled the phone from his hand.

She repeatedly struck his head, demanded money, struggled and scratched him on the neck and face but made off empty-handed.

Crack addiction

Defence lawyer David Bell said Duncan suffered a “descent into very serious addiction to crack cocaine” and was desperate for money.

He said Duncan has a lengthy criminal record but is not someone who is habitually violent, with no previous convictions involving weapons.

Duncan’s 40-month prison sentence, reduced from a starting point of five years due to her early pleas, was backdated to August 5 this year.

