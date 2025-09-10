Crack addict who targeted Fife taxi drivers is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Crack addict who targeted Fife taxi drivers is jailed

Claire Duncan placed a blade against the neck of one victim.

By Jamie McKenzie
Taxi rank
Duncan repeatedly targeted taxi drivers with violence. Image: DC Thomson

A Fife crack addict who robbed two taxi drivers – including one at knifepoint – and tried to rob a third to fuel her crack cocaine addiction has been jailed for 40 months.

Claire Duncan put a 12-inch blade to the neck of a female cabbie during the second attack.

Duncan, 31, spent a week on remand after targeting the first driver but was bailed and went on to attack her two other victims.

She was on seven bail orders when she was finally apprehended.

She appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing by video link to prison after earlier pleading guilty to two charges of robbery and assault to injury and one of attempted robbery and assault to injury.

Sheriff James Williamson told her they were “terrible” offences, adding: “You put three people through extremely traumatic experiences.”

Repeated taxi crimes

The court heard previously Duncan targeted her first victim while he was working on April 2 this year.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith said the accused got in the back of the taxi at Flutorum Avenue, Thornton, at around 12.45am and was asked to pay the £17 fare up-front.

She seized the driver’s neck, pointed a sharp object against it and demanded money.

Duncan injured him and took £170 of his nightly takings, fleeing after telling him, “that’s not enough”.

While later being arrested, she told police: “Sometimes you don’t have a choice.”

After appearing in court in private the next day, Duncan was remanded until April 11.

Less than a month later, on May 9, she repeated her crime at the same place in Thornton.

This time her victim was a female driver, towards whom she lunged and placed a knife against her neck, before demanding cash.

Duncan held up the 12-inch knife and declared: “Give me your money, don’t be a bitch.”

She struggled with the driver, injuring her, and robbed her of a bumbag containing takings of around £300, phone chargers and ID.

Duncan had run off and was not traced until her next strike, three days later, in another taxi taken from Glenrothes bus station to Macduff Road in the early hours of the morning.

She demanded “give me the money, all of it” and tried to take a coin purse.

The cabbie attempted to call for help but Duncan pulled the phone from his hand.

She repeatedly struck his head, demanded money, struggled and scratched him on the neck and face but made off empty-handed.

Crack addiction

Defence lawyer David Bell said Duncan suffered a “descent into very serious addiction to crack cocaine” and was desperate for money.

He said Duncan has a lengthy criminal record but is not someone who is habitually violent, with no previous convictions involving weapons.

Duncan’s 40-month prison sentence, reduced from a starting point of five years due to her early pleas, was backdated to August 5 this year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

